Tech IPO Market Gets Its First Real Test

Smart ring maker Oura opened its investor roadshow on Monday, asking investors for a fully diluted value of $15.62 billion and making it the largest tech IPO to test US demand this fall. The company and some existing shareholders are offering 50 million shares priced between $40 and $44, which would raise as much as $2.2 billion at the top of the range.

Founders tracking their own exit timeline should watch the pricing rather than the headline. September has been slow, Fed rate increases and climbing yields have unsettled buyers, and bankers are treating this deal as a read on whether the window is genuinely open.

The Terms on the Table

The stock lists as OURA on the Nasdaq, with the book run by J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs. Pricing and the first day of trading are expected next week.

Two large buyers flagged themselves before pricing. Dragoneer signaled appetite for as much as $300 million of stock, and the drugmaker Eli Lilly signaled up to $100 million. Anchor orders that size do not guarantee a strong debut, but they do lower the odds of an undersubscribed book, and they give the syndicate a floor to build from.

Oura IPO terms as of the September 21 roadshow launch Item Detail Target fully diluted valuation $15.62 billion Shares offered 50 million Indicated price range $40 to $44 Maximum proceeds About $2.2 billion Exchange and ticker Nasdaq, OURA Prior private valuation About $11 billion in 2025

Revenue Growth Is Doing the Heavy Lifting

Oura reported revenue of $1.21 billion for the nine months ended June 30, up roughly 74% year over year. That is the number underwriters will point to when investors question the price.

It is also a step up from the roughly $11 billion valuation the company carried in a late-stage private round last year. Markups of that size have been rare since 2022, which is part of why the deal is drawing attention.

Note the category. Consumer hardware has historically been punished by public investors for thin margins and replacement cycles, so a premium multiple here would say something broader about risk appetite.

Why Bankers Picked This Deal as the Bellwether

Mergermarket’s Samuel Kerr, who leads its equity capital markets coverage, described the deal as “the first real test” of demand after a quiet September. A confident debut, he said, would push other issuers off the sidelines.

The reverse also holds. A weak print would tell every company sitting in registration to wait, and it would reset how late-stage investors mark their books, echoing the startup valuation reset that hit software comparables earlier this year.

That is why the deal matters well beyond wearables. It sets the reference point everyone else negotiates against.

What a Live Exit Window Changes for Private Founders

When public comparables trade again, private rounds get priced against something observable instead of against a spreadsheet. That cuts both ways for founders raising now.

On the positive side, a functioning exit path pulls late-stage capital back into the market and shortens the wait for secondary liquidity. On the negative side, investors get a public yardstick, which tends to compress the optimistic multiples founders were quoting in private, a dynamic visible in reporting on OpenAI valuation before IPO.

Practical move for the next two weeks: pull the comparable public companies in your category and check their revenue multiples before you name a number to any investor.

The Rate Backdrop Nobody Should Ignore

IPO demand does not exist in isolation. Higher yields raise the return investors can get without taking equity risk, which is exactly the pressure that pushed treasury yields to the front of founder planning this year.

Anyone tracking the pipeline can follow upcoming deals through the Nasdaq IPO calendar, which lists pricing dates and terms as they are set. Watching three or four consecutive debuts gives a cleaner signal than reacting to any single one.

Oura prices next week. Whether it opens above or below the range will shape fundraising conversations for the rest of the quarter.

What does a fully diluted valuation mean?

It values a company as if every option, warrant and convertible security had already become common stock. The figure runs higher than a simple share count multiplied by price.

Why does one IPO affect private startup valuations?

Public trading prices give investors an observable multiple for a whole category. Private rounds in that category then get negotiated against it rather than against projections.

Should a small startup care about the IPO calendar?

Yes, indirectly. A working exit market encourages venture funds to deploy capital earlier in the chain, which eventually reaches seed and Series A rounds.

The takeaway for founders is narrow but useful. One consumer hardware deal is about to tell the market how much risk it will pay for, and every raise negotiated this quarter will carry that answer.