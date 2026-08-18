Ten Inspiring Entrepreneurs to Know in 2026

From bold pivots to businesses built from scratch, these ten entrepreneurs are making moves worth paying attention to this year. Each one brings something different to the table, but they share one thing in common: they did not wait for permission.

Entrepreneurs bring something to light about the human drive within each of us. They have a vision, remain steadfastly committed to it, and work tirelessly to turn it into reality. Throughout human history, such gumption has remained deeply endearing and is something many people can’t help but admire on a fundamental level.

The emergence of new and viable entrepreneurs is always exciting, as witnessing them emerge is to see people begin to realize the full extent of their ambitions and talents. Here are ten of the most inspiring entrepreneurs that you should get to know in 2026.

1. Lauren Ashtyn Guest

Lauren Ashtyn Guest is a hair loss specialist who turned her own thinning hair into a nationwide touring brand. She strives to serve the women whom the traditional beauty industry overlooks or even flat-out ignores. Many brands in the beauty industry aspire to serve the widest possible range of consumers but fail to provide meaningful resources to those who need them most. Guest is working tirelessly to change all of that and show women that they are not alone in their struggles.

Guest didn’t build her business from a boardroom, but rather from a camper. In 2015, she and her husband sold their home and hit the road with a singular mission: to help women experiencing hair loss feel like themselves again. At the time, she was just a stylist going through her own journey with thinning hair, but the tour soon turned into so much more.

She now leads one of the country’s most trusted luxury hair brands, serving over 30,000 women a year through a nationwide tour model that brings 100% European Remy human hair toppers, wigs, and extensions in over 30 signature colors, plus a Hand-Painted Collection exclusively available on tour and at her signature salons, directly to clients across more than 50 cities.

Rather than chasing trends like others in the sector, Lauren Ashtyn Guest, CEO, and Christopher Guest made the strategic move to acquire TYME. TYME was a professional hot tools company with a decade-long legacy, and, in doing so, they brought their own long-term hair-health tools into the same ecosystem as the brand’s instant-confidence solutions.

In 2026, as the tour expands and the two brands continue to grow together, Guest’s goal remains the same: she is ambitious about creating meaningful solutions that empower women to look and feel their best at every stage of their hair journey.

2. Caleb Campbell

Caleb Campbell is a keynote speaker and former NFL prospect who traded the spotlight for a janitor’s mop and came back with something more valuable. Before he was any of those things, though, he was a West Point graduate.

Following graduation, Campbell became a US Army officer and the first player in academy history permitted to play in the NFL while serving. While everything seemed to be going great for him at this time, as he entered uncharted territory in his success, things were beginning to fall apart behind the scenes.

The pressure Campbell put on himself to live up to that identity as a soldier and football player nearly broke him. Ultimately, he made the difficult decision to walk away from professional football, prioritizing his own well-being instead. Campbell sold everything, drove to Canada, and spent five years as a janitor at a church. During this time, he was exchanging this labor for therapy and slowly rebuilding himself from the ground up.

While an unconventional method, this work yields highly beneficial results that speak for themselves. Today, Campbell is a full-time keynote speaker working with organizations like Google, LinkedIn, Chase Bank, and USAA, helping leaders and teams unlock what he calls the Inner Advantage. He refers to this as “the shift from fighting pressure to working with it,” turning that pressure into a catalyst for greater growth, individually and collectively.

Campbell’s debut book, Unstriving: 12 Lessons on Authentic Success from a Recovering Overachiever, dives into these concepts in depth and is set for release on September 22 with BenBella Books.

In a market often oversaturated with voices telling people to do more, Campbell is making 2026 the year he reaches his widest audience yet with a different message entirely: slow down, go inward, and become someone new on the other side.

3. Kimberley Langen

Kimberley Langen is a math educator who started a school in her basement and built it into a program, Spirit of Math, that has placed nearly 900 students on national honour rolls in a single year. She didn’t set out to build a company. She set out to solve a problem she kept seeing in classrooms: students who were motivated, capable, and quietly being left behind because the system wasn’t built for them.

Over 30 years ago, Langen started Spirit of Math in the basement of her home with 35 students and a curriculum she had been developing through years of teaching physics, chemistry, and mathematics across grade levels. Today, the program operates across 35+ campuses in Canada, reaches students in 30+ countries through international math competitions, and has placed nearly 900 students on national mathematics honor rolls in a single year.

What separates Spirit of Math from tutoring or test prep is its core premise: students aren’t taught to get the right answer. They’re taught to understand why their answers are right, defend their reasoning, and work through problems they’ve never seen before. That kind of thinking, Langen argues, is exactly what employers and institutions are looking for, and it has to be built early.

A finalist for the EY Entrepreneur of the Year award and featured in Forbes, Langen enters 2026 with three decades of proof that rigorous, student-centered math education doesn’t just produce better scores. It produces better thinkers.

4. Anthony Trucks

Anthony Trucks is a former NFL player who turned identity into a performance science. As a child of just three, Trucks entered the foster care system and spent eleven years moving through placements. He was ultimately adopted at age fourteen, but the experience taught him multiple lessons that came to serve him for the whole of his life. One of the most crucial things he realized was that the most important work happens in the moments when no one is watching.

Trucks would go on to get a full-ride scholarship to the University of Oregon, graduate to play in the NFL, and start his own family, fulfilling many of his dreams. Unfortunately, those dreams came crashing to an unexpected halt when a shoulder injury ended his career. Trucks was left in a 500-square-foot apartment with three kids and an air mattress. Faced with rebuilding from scratch, he reverse-engineered the process he had been using his entire life and decided to invest everything in it. He calls it Dark Work: the invisible effort that reshapes identity at the root level so performance follows.

Trucks built that framework into a methodology grounded in neuroscience and psychology, a daily podcast with over 1,400 episodes, the book Trust Your Hustle, and a keynote career that has served Amazon, PayPal, T-Mobile, and Chick-fil-A.

In 2026, Trucks is bringing Dark Work to a broader audience through a new community app and custom tech platform.

5. Ryan Duncan

Ryan Duncan is a serial entrepreneur who turned a farm, a philosophy, and three decades of discipline into a portfolio spanning multiple countries. Duncan builds businesses one calculated, compounding decision at a time. The Sarasota-based entrepreneur started with real estate, then expanded into hospitality and eventually created Jubilee Estate.

The 12.5-acre certified-organic farm also became a luxury wedding venue on Palma Sola Bay in Bradenton, Florida. The property produces roughly 2,000 pounds of food per month and hosts 18 weddings a year, all without a dollar spent on paid advertising.

However, Duncan’s portfolio extends far beyond this. He owns river cabin rentals in Dominica, Costa Rica, a property in Montana, and has even published a novel, The Bloodline Ring. Of course, the true proof of his work ethic, in his mind, is the fact that his son, Connor Duncan, raised on the same convictions and ideals as his father, became a millionaire before finishing high school.

In 2026, Duncan stepped into a new chapter with Zinzino, a Norwegian omega-3 company expanding into the US market. Duncan and his wife reached Director rank, the eighth tier in the company, in 30 days by bringing in 54 partners, a milestone that the industry averages 12 to 18 months to reach.

6. Laura Simms

Laura Simms is a former actor who walked away from her own identity crisis and now helps thousands of successful people quietly have theirs through Your Career Homecoming. She built a career coaching business on a single, contrarian premise: “follow your passion” is not a career strategy.

As the founder of Your Career Homecoming, Simms has spent 15 years and more than 1,000 client conversations helping high-achieving professionals stop drifting and start making deliberate choices about their work and their lives.

Her proprietary WHOLE Method guides clients through a holistic framework that covers meaning, strength, lifestyle, money, and contribution, because Simms believes the goal is never just a new job title. It’s a life that actually fits.

She also identifies a pattern she calls Quiet Questioning: the silent career crisis that happens inside successful people and that nobody around them would ever suspect.

Simms came to this work through her own crisis. A former actor who built her career independently in LA, she knows what it costs to let go of an identity, not just a paycheck. She holds an MFA and has never held a corporate role, which shows in her work. Her clients have come from and landed at places like Google, NPR, the FBI, and Broadway.

In 2026, as more high-achievers quietly question whether the path they’re on is actually the one they want, Simm’s approach of practical, purpose-first work, built for people who are done waiting, has never been more relevant.

7. Linda Galindo

Linda Galindo was a consultant who turned corporate denial into a career built on accountability. Today, her work centers on a pattern she has spent nearly thirty years studying: organizations struggle from the entrenched denial that keeps leaders from seeing their own role in the problem. Since founding her practice in Utah in 1995, Galindo has built a career around what she calls “the mirror of truth,” a confrontation with the blame and stuck habits that erode results at every level of an organization.

What emerged became her Accountability Framework, a model Galindo installs at the leadership level through executive coaching, keynote speeches, and leadership development programs. Her Accountability Inner Circle offers a membership community for leaders committed to sustained change, and her latest book, Accountability Thieves: How the Unaccountable Run Our Lives and What To Do About It, extends her message into everyday decision-making.

Galindo’s approach comes from decades spent watching denial calcify into culture, and every keynote and coaching engagement starts with the same premise: real change requires looking honestly in the mirror first.

In 2026, Galindo is expanding her reach beyond the boardroom, aiming to bring her message to audiences in the thousands rather than the hundreds, and to grow traffic to the Accountability Inner Circle.

8. Maryum Phillips

Maryum Phillips leads Status: Home, Atlanta’s oldest and largest provider of permanent supportive housing for individuals and families impacted by HIV/AIDS. She is a CEO who has turned a housing nonprofit into a proof point that stable homes save lives. Under Phillips’ direction, the organization has secured over $26 million in funding and acquired five multifamily properties. Through these methods, she and her team have built a continuum of housing, healthcare, and support services designed to help residents achieve lasting stability.

What sets Phillips apart is the discipline she brings to a sector so often driven by good intentions alone. For as valuable and well-meaning as such intentions may be, they ultimately fall short of getting the job done. Phillips runs Status: Home with the rigor of a corporate operator. Every choice made and relevant, data-backed action taken feature radical transparency and yield measurable outcomes.

This culminates in staggering results: a 90 percent viral suppression rate among residents, underscoring housing as a genuine healthcare intervention. Phillips’ leadership has embedded Status: Home deeply within Atlanta’s nonprofit ecosystem, earning trust across health equity, housing justice, and LGBTQ+ advocacy circles.

In 2026, Phillips is pushing that model past city limits, courting healthcare funders and policymakers who recognize permanent supportive housing as a scalable answer to the HIV epidemic, one other cities can replicate.

9. Sharon Spano

Sharon Spano, PhD, built her first career answering a question most executives never voice out loud: why success can leave someone feeling emptier than the struggle ever did.

For over 30 years, Spano has coached C-suite leaders and high achievers through what she calls the emptiness of success, using a 12-week developmental process grounded in integral theory and adult human development. Her practice grew almost entirely through referral, a signal of work that changes something real.

In 2008, Spano lost her son. That loss became the foundation for Beyond the Loss, a research-informed podcast she launched in 2026 for parents living in the long aftermath of a child’s death. The podcast speaks to identity shifts and questions of meaning that surface years after the acute grief has passed, a stage of loss most conversations skip entirely.

Spano now builds both bodies of work in parallel: coaching leaders toward clarity, and holding space for grieving parents who deserve language for what they carry.

In 2026, she continues expanding Beyond the Loss while accepting a select number of new coaching clients, following the same conviction that has guided her for three decades: real change starts on the inside.

10. Anna Rósa Parker

As an Icelandic storyteller who helps leaders come home to themselves, Anna Rósa Parker’s path to founder began far from a boardroom. In her home country of Iceland, she competed in and taught competitive aerobics for years before transitioning to studying theatre and playwriting. She wound up combining that performer’s instinct and experience into an invaluable aid, helping her to cultivate truth in brand storytelling for names like Baccarat Hotel & Residences, 1 Hotels, and EleVen by Venus Williams. But even amid such success, it was a quieter question that shaped Parker’s next chapter: what happens when people stop performing who they think they should be?

The answer to the question became EVOKE Your Story™, a methodology built for actors that has since grown into coaching and executive training for founders, leaders, and organizations worldwide. Together with her husband and co-founder, Shanga Parker, an NYU arts professor, Parker blends storytelling, neuroscience, and heart intelligence into a framework used with students, executives, and entrepreneurs across the US, UK, Australia, and Iceland.

Parker’s own life, split between New York City and Reykjavík, mirrors the bridge her work is built on.

In 2026, she is expanding that bridge further, bringing EVOKE to Columbia University and NYU, one more chapter in helping people rewrite their own.