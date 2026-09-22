Teofimo Lopez’s Rise: From A Brooklyn Kid to a Florida-Based Amateur Boxer to World Titles and Takeover Promotions

From Brooklyn to South Florida

Teofimo Lopez was born in Brooklyn, New York, but his boxing foundation was built after his family moved to South Florida. As a youngster, Lopez spent countless hours in gyms from Miami to Palm Beach, often training alongside seasoned professionals under the watchful eye of his father, Teofimo Lopez Sr.

Anthony Hamm, a trainer who worked with former world champions Ray Mercer, Charles Murray and Cory Spinks, remembers Lopez’s work ethic standing out immediately.

“Teofimo’s work ethic was phenomenal. That was his big advantage,” Hamm said. “In the gym at 10, 11, 12 years old, he already trained harder than most pro fighters.”

By 18, Lopez had already spent a decade in the sport. His amateur career brought success and frustration In 2015, he won both the US Golden Gloves National Championships and The Gold Medal at USA Olympic trials, but was still inexplicably left off the USA Olympic boxing team in 2016. That setback became part of the mentality that shaped his professional career.

“It’s because of the amount of times doors being slammed in my face, the amount of times I’ve earned my shot at something and them saying no,” Lopez said on Double Coverage. “It’s not that you’re not good, it’s just that you’re not the person we want.”

Turning Rejection Into Championships

Teofimo turned professional at 19 and quickly established himself as one of boxing’s most explosive young talents. At 22, he captured his first lightweight world title by stopping the durable Richard Commey in the second round.

Less than a year later, Lopez defeated Vasiliy Lomachenko, who entered the fight widely regarded as one of the sport’s top pound-for-pound fighters.

Lopez later moved up in weight and continued adding to his résumé. Shortly after his 26th birthday, he defeated previously unbeaten junior welterweight champion Josh Taylor to win a world title in a second division. More recently, Lopez defeated Rolando “Rolly” Romero to win a world title in a third division at welterweight.

He is now looking toward another potential major fight, saying a matchup with Ryan Garcia would represent two champions entering their primes.

For Lopez, those opportunities are connected to the adversity that came before them.

“You need to go through that adversity,” he said. “It shows how much and how bad you want this.”

Taking Control Outside the Ring

Now 29, Lopez is increasingly focused on the business side of boxing as the founder and CEO of Takeover Promotions. During his Double Coverage interview, he discussed signing a direct platform deal with DAZN, exploring opportunities to promote upcoming younger fighters and speaking with Floyd Mayweather about possible promotional collaborations.

“You want to lead by example,” Lopez said. “Let them know that the impossible is possible. You just have to work continuously towards it.”

Lopez also revealed that he recently FaceTimed with Mayweather about a potential deal involving prospect Curmel Moton, and the conversation expanded to the possibility of working together in other ways.

His ambitions extend beyond winning fights. As a young CEO, Lopez wants to create opportunities to grow his promotional company and establish a legacy inside and outside the ring in the boxing business.

As his co-manager Mike Borao put it “Teofimo is the complete package. He’s smart, ambitious, creative, and a pleasure to deal with. Teo is a Hall of Famer, and he’s going to be a tremendous boxing promoter.”

Family, Discipline and the Next Chapter

Despite the multiple championships and myriad of new business opportunities, Lopez continues to describe family and discipline as the foundation of his success.

He credits his father for guiding his career from childhood and says his own growing family has given him another reason to think beyond the next fight. Lopez told Double Coverage that his goal is to create “generational wealth” for his children.

His advice to young athletes is rooted in the same sacrifices that shaped his career.

“Work hard,” Lopez said. “Sacrifice the club nights and the party nights and the friend nights. Put that to the side and focus on your craft.”

That mindset has taken Lopez from South Florida gyms to multiple world championships and big business opportunities. Even after reaching the top, he still sees his career through the same lens that defined him as a young fighter: keep working, keep adapting, and keep finding the next door to knock down.