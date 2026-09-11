A private aircraft is the visible half of a VIP journey. The half that goes wrong is the handover on the ground, and it is the half X Travel Management built a company around.

A first-time charter client thinks he is buying the airplane. Ninety minutes after landing, when the car that was supposed to be at the FBO is nineteen minutes out and nobody can reach the driver, he learns what he was buying.

X Travel Management, the New York VIP travel company founded by James Kim, sells the aircraft and the car and the protection detail on one contract. Alongside private jet and helicopter charter it runs chauffeur services, security drivers, close protection, business travel management and yacht travel management, from desks in New York, London, Dubai, Paris and Tokyo.

Count the handovers

Flight plan to handling agent. Handling agent to ground crew. Ground crew to driver. Driver to residence or venue. Every join in that chain is a place where one supplier believes another one has it.

Book those four elements separately and the client is the integrator. That holds up until something moves. A slot slips forty minutes, the FDR closes, a second passenger appears at the aircraft steps, and four vendors who have no contract with each other start improvising while the person paying for all of it stands on an apron.

Running the chain through one coordinator costs more per journey than assembling the same parts yourself. What it buys is a single number to call at the moment the plan stops working, and an operator who is already re-sequencing the rest of the day before that call ends. Whether that is worth the premium depends on how often the client’s plans move.

Security moved to the front of the brief

Close protection used to be procured on its own, bolted onto a travel plan somebody else had already written. More clients now specify it while the itinerary is still being built, because a route drawn without it will not always take it afterwards. Vehicle choice, arrival point, where the second car waits and how many people are in the convoy all cost nothing to decide on Monday and a great deal to revisit on Friday.

X Travel Management lists governments and family offices among the clients it serves. Neither of those buyers treats the sequencing as optional.

The thing that breaks first

Operators die in this trade by scaling client volume faster than the local relationships that service it. Nothing shows for months. Then comes a week when three principals want cars in Paris on the same night and the company finds out how deep its bench goes.

Kim says X Travel Management nearly did not survive a split with his cofounders. His stated answer to the scaling problem is to open hubs before he claims cities, staffing each one with people who know the ground. That is the slower way to draw a map, and the version that still works during the week in Paris.

X Travel Management is a VIP and luxury travel company headquartered in New York, operating from five hubs. Service list, hub locations and city coverage are the company’s own published figures.

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