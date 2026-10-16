The AI Hype Cycle Is Over

Here’s What Founders Need to Know Now

Right now, we are at a crossroads when it comes to AI. Either we are witnessing one of the greatest technological transformations in recorded history or we are on the brink of a tech bubble that will make the dot-com bubble look like a warmup. The reality? Probably somewhere in the middle.

When it comes to enterprise AI, organizations have rushed to build, design, and scale AI. Now, the novelty of AI is ending. What’s next?

NewRocket CEO, Harsha Kumar, has been on the frontlines of this great AI transformation. NewRocket is a launch Select Partner in Anthropic’s Claude Partner Network that combines ServiceNow’s workflow platform with two decades of enterprise transformation expertise.

For those in the space, while the novelty phase is wearing off, the next phase, one of accountability, has begun.

From curiosity to the CFO’s desk

Two years ago, enterprise clients wanted demos and a sense of what was possible. That has changed.

“Boards and CFOs are asking for numbers, so our clients are too,” Kumar says.

Buyers no longer reward vague promises. In years previous, the promise of AI was the selling point. Now tech capital expenditures and enterprise AI investments have crossed trillions of dollars. Add on to that, Studies by institutions like MIT have identified bottlenecks, where a large percentage of organizations have struggled to get measurable financial returns. The result is a far more conservative approach.

Organizations will still pay for AI, that is evident. The difference is that they will pay for specific, measurable outcomes like deflection rates, resolution time, and cost per ticket. Kumar says the shift has also moved the focus away from the technology itself: “The conversations are less about the model and more about the workflow it lives in.”

The days of organizations writing essentially blank checks for promises is over, for now. Curiosity, the desire to be the first one in your industry rolling out this new technology, has been replaced by financial departments weighing their scales and deciding if the technology, and the workflow it lives in, is worth it.

The jump between “we’re using AI” and actually using it

Despite negative sentiment among the general public, most companies are eager to announce their grand plans to be AI-driven. When a deeper dive into how companies are using AI occurs, the answers get murkier.

This could be the result of a plethora of factors. For one, a lot of executives and board members do not actually know what AI implementation involves or how to do it. As they rush to implement, the process becomes just that: rushed.

“A demo can work in a week, but production takes integration, monitoring, exception handling, and people who trust it,” shares Kumar.

Kumar describes organizations with dozens of pilots and far fewer production deployments, and the reasons are rarely exciting: messy data, unclear ownership, compliance reviews, and no plan for change management.

It was never a technology problem

What do leaders get wrong?

“The biggest misconception is that it’s a technology problem,” states Kumar.

Companies assume that choosing the right platform settles the matter. In practice, the hard parts are cleaning up processes, getting data into shape, and deciding who is accountable when the AI gets it wrong.

When you skip that work, the result is more confusion, and less results.

“If a process is broken or undocumented, AI will just automate the confusion faster,” explains Kumar.

For companies that build AI products, these comments point to a different kind of competition: not another model, but the customer’s own internal processes. The hard parts of deployment are now centered around cleaning up processes, preparing data. It is also centered around deciding who is accountable when the AI gets it wrong.

Bolt-on versus redesign and depth versus breadth

There are two main debates happening in AI right now. Bolt-on versus redesign being the first. This is based on ways to use AI within an organization.

The first, bolt-on, is centered around bolting AI onto existing workflows, which can deliver quick wins. This often looks like faster summaries or suggested replies.

The larger value, Kumar says, comes from asking a different question.

“If AI could handle the routine 60–70% of this work, how would we design the process from scratch?”

Focusing on redesign leads to AI agents handling intake, triage, and resolution end to end completely. It is designed specifically to have humans focused on judgment and exceptions. In many ways, it is more difficult because it touches roles, incentives, and handoffs. But, as Kumar puts it, “The organizations that get there are the ones willing to redesign the work, not just decorate it.”

Startups have a key advantage here. There is no legacy workflow to protect, so design from scratch can be done on day one.

The second debate happening now in AI centers around depth versus breadth. The question surrounding this is where to put AI.

For NewRocket, Kumar’s case for the choice of is one any specialized founder will recognize: “Depth is what clients are actually paying for.”

Why choose depth in this debate?

“A generalist can tell you what’s possible across five platforms, while a specialist can tell you what will work on this one, what will break, and how to get there faster,” weighs Kumar.

While organizations may be tempted to implement AI in every department, narrow focus that goes deep into a workflow can build the results that broad positioning may not be able to.

The platform shift and the move up the stack

As platforms become more AI-native and easier to configure, low-complexity implementation work shrinks. The value moves toward advisory work such as process redesign, data strategy, governance, and change management.

“Partners need to move up the stack and be accountable for results, not just delivery,” states Kumar.

If your business sells effort or deliverables, leaders need to ask what it would look like to sell outcomes instead.

Measuring what matters

How does a CEO know whether AI work is delivering value or just generating buzz?

“I try to stay anchored to outcomes rather than activity, because the number of pilots launched or AI features switched on tells me very little about whether a client is better off,” shares Kumar.

He looks at production adoption, business outcomes measured against a pre-project baseline, and time to value. But one signal stands above the rest.

“Retention and expansion may be the most telling signal of all: when a client comes back for a second and third use case, it’s the best evidence the first one worked.”

For early-stage founders who often become obsessed with vanity metrics, the track record will speak for itself over time. A customer who returns is worth more than a hundred who tried you once.

Building the team for a moving target

A key area of stress within organizations and AI implementation boils down to AI being siloed.

“AI can’t be a separate team in the corner,” explains Kumar.

In addition to AI being sent over to the corner, under-utilized or ineffectively leveraged, creating teams based on toolkits is not the way to look at resumes. For NewRocket, Kumar’s hiring decisions reflect a change in how organizations look for talent.

“We hire more for learning agility and judgment than for a specific tool list, because the tools will change again in six months.”

He adds that the traits that matter most are not technical checklists: “Curiosity, comfort with ambiguity, and the ability to translate business problems into workable solutions matter more than ever.”

As the AI revolution continues to shift a lot of the way business is conducted, an applicant’s ability to learn quickly and exercise judgment will be worth more than any single credential.

Closing Thoughts

Kumar’s comments describe an enterprise AI market that has moved past the question of whether the technology is interesting and toward whether it pays off. In his account, buyers now want measurable outcomes tied to a baseline, and the work that determines those outcomes is often unglamorous: cleaning up processes, preparing data, assigning accountability, and earning the trust of the people who use the system.

That emphasis extends to how companies organize and hire. Kumar says AI works best when it is built into delivery teams rather than set apart, and that he prioritizes learning agility and judgment over familiarity with any one tool, since the tools are likely to keep changing.

Whether the current phase marks the end of the hype cycle or a pause within it remains to be seen.