The AI industry is moving toward a hybrid model where open-source AI remains important for flexibility and innovation, but the most advanced frontier models are increasingly becoming proprietary due to rising development costs, competitive pressures, and investor demands.

Lex Liu is proving to be a bold new force within the modern architectural world, blending expertise across multiple media to find inspired new solutions to age-old problems.

In the past several years, the increasingly rapid pace of technological evolution has redefined numerous industries and professions. While many of these sectors had been caught in the quagmire of tradition and outdated functionality for decades, new technological tools have empowered individuals to liberate themselves from these perceived borders and instead find the solutions that work best for them.

In many ways, this process has been highly reminiscent of the gradual integration of AI across so many fields. Though so many business leaders have been eager to use AI, in the hopes that it will cut costs and increase output, relatively few have put in the work to do so in meaningful ways. Simply slapping AI onto your business’s existing programs is not going to maximize anything’s capability. Instead, AI requires that these methods be rebuilt from the ground up, meeting the challenges of today head-on with new tools. This is all indicative of how the new generation of professionals is observing these industries in flux and seizing the opportunity to redefine them. A potent encapsulation of this is Dingxiao “Lex” Liu.

Who Is Lex Liu?

As the traditional borders defining high-end design continue to dissolve, the field of architecture has changed in immense ways in a relatively short period of time. The contemporary landscape demands architects of human experience who can seamlessly traverse the vast spectrum between macro-mobility and micro-living, which is precisely where Liu thrives.

A master of both automotive and product design, Liu operates on a foundational, uncompromising philosophy: whether engineering the multi-system complexity of a car or the tactile contours of a home device, design must serve as the ultimate, empathetic bridge connecting people, objects, and their environments. His rigorous methodology is deeply rooted in observing the subtle and often overlooked frictions of daily life and meaningfully addressing them. Where the mantra of past generations seemed to be “keep your head down and keep plowing forward until it works,” Liu believes in deeply engaging with every element of his work and ensuring that it is as optimized as possible.

Liu’s approach represents a masterclass in absolute form-function integration, a principle brilliantly articulated in his award-winning Eclipse Ambient Lamp. This project was born when he noticed a simple but prevalent problem among modern consumers. Though many would speak about their desire to stay off their phones during their free hours, especially at night right before bed, these same individuals continuously struggled to put the phone down. Liu became fascinated with this contradictory intersection of beliefs and actual actions, and began to describe it as “the psychological inability to put away one’s smartphone at bedtime.”

He recognized that this was not merely a technological issue but a deep-seated behavioral habit, so he sought to provide an answer. He found that consumers were lacking a physical transition between the active day and the restful night, which was one of the primary causes of this phone use discrepancy. Some apps sought to serve similar purposes, but they all encountered the same critical flaw: they required users to engage with their phones to even turn them on, which defeated much of the purpose. As such, Liu engineered a more physical form of intervention with the Eclipse Ambient Lamp.

The Eclipse Ambient Lamp

The Eclipse Ambient Lamp employs a seesaw mechanism in which the smartphone itself becomes a literal and figurative counterweight to the object’s physical balance. When a user intentionally places their phone on one side of the lamp’s structure, the device tips and visually responds by dimming the illumination. This takes the internal reward of a user putting their phone down and externalizes it, reinforcing their belief that this is right and that they should not pick it back up.

This analog ritual transforms the simple act of setting the phone down into a meaningful behavioral signal. This concept of balance is both mechanical and deeply symbolic, effectively restoring equilibrium between digital overstimulation and necessary rest. It was this precise merging of a modern behavioral issue with a self-explanatory, calming physical solution that resonated so deeply with judging panels, earning the lamp its IDA and NY Product Design Gold awards. In the Eclipse, the aesthetic form is not an afterthought of decoration; the form is inextricably the behavior itself.

Smart Air Equalizer

If the Eclipse Ambient Lamp is an intimate study of personal, nocturnal behavior, Liu’s Smart Air Equalizer scales his “less is more” philosophy to address complex, invisible environmental challenges within the modern home.

Liu found that air quality in enclosed spaces often degrades to levels far more hazardous than those of outdoor air pollution. Modern homes suffer from residual formaldehyde off-gassing from recent renovations, while sealed environments often create dangerous negative-pressure conditions. This negative pressure can severely impact children’s health, facilitate the spread of bacteria and viruses through sewer odor intrusion, and induce symptoms of oxygen deprivation and chronic fatigue.

Rather than designing a standard, one-dimensional purifier, Liu envisioned a comprehensive, wall-mounted home air system that intelligently regulated indoor air pressure and ventilation, effectively balancing the pressure differential to block pollutant intrusion while continuously drawing in fresh, revitalized air.

To achieve this, Liu adapted his behavior-driven methodology to focus on intelligent environmental response, utilizing advanced internal sensors and algorithms. Underneath its exterior, the product houses an intricate, multi-layered purification system featuring a catalytic formaldehyde filter, an antibacterial and antiviral filter, a high-efficiency particulate filter, a K-carbon filter, and an electrostatic filter, all working in unison to remove PM2.5, pollen, dust, and odors.

Yet, despite this profound internal complexity, the exterior remains a triumph of minimalist restraint. Drawing direct inspiration from the natural world, Liu engineered a biomimetic stomatal structure that mirrors the way leaves regulate air exchange in nature. The pristine white, rectangular front cover is adorned with a subtle, perforated water-ripple pattern, symbolizing natural harmony and clean airflow. By rejecting overly complex, machine-like aesthetics, the Smart Air Equalizer stands as a quiet guardian of family health, proving that advanced technological systems can elevate, rather than disrupt, the sanctity of the home.

Final Thoughts

Liu’s unique ability to transition from the intimacy of a bedside lamp to the complexity of environmental air systems is deeply informed by his extensive experience in the high-stakes realm of automotive design. His tenure at Calty Design Research fundamentally shaped his ability to apply design thinking across vastly different scales. In the automotive industry, design is an exercise in managing complex systems, in which exterior styling must navigate engineering constraints, future lifestyle projections, and immediate emotional impact.

A vehicle is not merely an object; it is a moving ecosystem that requires a disciplined mind to protect a core concept from inception to execution. Liu applies this rigorous logic seamlessly to elements like Lexus BEV lighting. He views automotive illumination not as mere decoration, but as a vital communicative tool that expresses brand identity, movement, and emotional character, translating the intimate user connection found in product design to the grand scale of global mobility.

This approach has garnered him many of the industry’s most coveted accolades, including the IDA Gold, the NY Product Design Gold, and the globally revered Red Dot Design Award. For Liu, these awards are not merely trophies or certificates to sit on a shelf, but rather, they serve as vital validations of his design ethos. Throughout his career, he has aggressively championed user behavior, minimal structure, and intuitive interaction over the pervasive, overwhelming complexity so common in modern technology. The success and accolades he has netted thus far only inspire him to continue pushing forward and building a better tomorrow.