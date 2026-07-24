The New Playbook for Scaling a Creative Agency

How RE Creative Agency’s founders are rethinking growth in an era where adaptability matters more than speed.

For years, scaling a creative agency followed a familiar formula: win more clients, hire more people, and repeat.

Today, that equation no longer holds true.

Artificial intelligence, shifting client expectations, economic uncertainty, and increasingly compressed business cycles have fundamentally changed how agencies operate. Growth is no longer measured solely by revenue or headcount, but by an organization’s ability to adapt without sacrificing quality, culture, or long-term sustainability.

Yet despite these industry-wide shifts, few agency founders openly discuss what modern growth actually looks like behind the scenes. The pressure to project constant momentum often overshadows the operational realities that determine whether a business can survive beyond its next period of expansion.

For Isabella Gikher and Maria Castedo, co-founders of RE Creative Agency, embracing that reality has become one of the company’s greatest competitive advantages.

Founded by two entrepreneurs in their twenties with backgrounds spanning branding, experiential marketing, community building, and digital strategy, RE Creative Agency has grown into a full-service creative and marketing firm serving brands across multiple industries. But according to its founders, the agency’s evolution has been driven as much by operational discipline as creative execution.

“We stopped thinking about scaling as simply adding more clients,” says Gikher. The real challenge is building an organization that performs just as well during periods of uncertainty as it does during periods of growth. That’s a completely different way of operating.”

Growth Is No Longer Linear

While entrepreneurship is often portrayed as a continuous upward trajectory, agency growth tends to move in cycles.

Client portfolios shift. Market conditions change. Demand fluctuates. Teams expand and contract. The founders say learning to navigate those cycles, not avoid them, has fundamentally changed how they approach leadership.

“People see the launches, the campaigns, and the growth,” Castedo says. “What they don’t see are the months spent restructuring systems, refining processes, or making difficult operational decisions that ultimately make the business stronger.”

Rather than scaling aggressively during every period of increased demand, the agency has become increasingly intentional about when, and how, it grows.

For many service-based businesses, hiring too early can strain profitability, while hiring too late can compromise client experience. Finding the balance has become one of the defining challenges of modern agency leadership.

“There is so much pressure in entrepreneurship to always appear like you’re growing at full speed,” Castedo explains. “But some of our best decisions came from slowing down long enough to strengthen our infrastructure before taking the next step forward.”

Building an Organization Designed to Adapt

For RE Creative Agency, sustainable growth has meant investing in systems before scale.

Instead of treating operations as a back-office function, the founders view internal infrastructure as one of the company’s most valuable assets. Standardized workflows, clearly defined roles, strategic hiring decisions, and operational consistency have become just as important as creative output itself.

This mindset has become increasingly relevant as businesses navigate an environment where change is no longer occasional, it’s constant.

“The businesses that succeed over the next decade won’t necessarily be the ones growing the fastest,” Gikher says. “They’ll be the ones capable of adapting the fastest without losing who they are.”

AI Raised the Standard—It Didn’t Replace Strategy

Artificial intelligence has undoubtedly reshaped marketing, accelerating everything from content production to workflow automation. But rather than viewing AI as a replacement for creativity, the founders believe it has fundamentally changed client expectations.

“AI didn’t simplify running an agency, it raised the expectations of everyone around us,” Gikher says. “Clients expect faster execution, broader capabilities, and greater efficiency. The challenge isn’t simply adopting new technology. It’s redesigning your business so those expectations remain sustainable.”

For creative agencies, that means striking a balance between automation and human expertise.

“Technology accelerates execution,” Castedo adds. “But judgment, positioning, and creative direction still require people. AI changed the tools we use—not the responsibility we have to make the right strategic decisions.”

Rather than resisting technological change, RE Creative Agency has focused on integrating AI where it improves efficiency while preserving the strategic thinking and emotional intelligence that remain central to effective branding and marketing.

The Next Competitive Advantage Is Organizational Agility

For decades, competitive advantage in the creative industry was often measured by the quality of the work alone. Today, the founders believe the agencies that will lead the next decade will be differentiated just as much by how they operate behind the scenes.

As technology continues to accelerate the pace of business, they argue that sustainable growth will depend less on producing more work and more on building organizations capable of evolving alongside the market.

“The pace of change is no longer something businesses can react to once a year,” Gikher says. “It has to become part of how your company operates every single day. The organizations that win will be the ones that build adaptability into their culture—not treat it as a response to disruption.”

That philosophy has shaped how RE Creative Agency approaches everything from hiring and leadership development to client partnerships and internal systems. Rather than optimizing for short-term growth, the founders say they are focused on building an organization designed to remain relevant as the market continues to evolve.

“We don’t think the future belongs to the biggest agencies,” Castedo says. “We think it belongs to the organizations that can learn, adapt, and make better decisions faster than everyone else. Technology will continue to change. Consumer behavior will continue to change. The businesses that thrive will be the ones that build for change instead of stability.

For the founders, that’s the shift redefining modern entrepreneurship. Success is no longer determined by how quickly a company scales, but by whether it can continue creating value in an environment where the rules are constantly being rewritten.

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