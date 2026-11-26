Almost every health system has deployed AI somewhere. Far fewer have changed how they operate. That gap set up the panel on scaling AI at ThinkAI 2026, which brought rural and urban health system leaders onto the same stage to compare what it takes to turn a working pilot into the way the system runs.

Pritesh Patel, president and chief operating officer of Andor Health, opened with a definition of scale that has little to do with how many sites have a tool switched on. “The question is whether the workflow still runs reliably across the system after the project team, the executive sponsor, and the pilot budget have moved on,” Patel says. “That is a much harder bar, and it is the one that matters.”

Four decisions that separate enterprise from pilot

The panel worked from a short list of choices that, in its view, divide systems that scale from systems that stall.

The first is executive ownership. A named executive owns the outcome and the budget, which keeps the program alive after the sponsor who launched it moves on. The second is clinical governance, where clinicians set the rules for when AI acts on its own and when a person decides. The third is workflow redesign, rebuilding roles and handoffs so the work itself changes, instead of layering a tool on top of the old process. The fourth is measurement: a baseline, a target, and results reviewed with the same discipline as any other operating metric.

Patel notes that none of the four is a technology choice. “Systems that stall usually picked a good tool and skipped one of these,” he says. “Most often it is ownership. The pilot belonged to the innovation team, and the outcome never belonged to anyone who runs operations.”

Different constraints, similar choices

Putting rural and urban leaders together was deliberate. Their constraints look nothing alike.

In a rural system, a single vacancy can close a service line. Patients travel long distances, after-hours options are thin, affiliate sites often run older systems with uneven broadband, and a small leadership team covers several roles on tight, often grant-dependent budgets. An urban system has larger teams but higher turnover, crowded emergency departments, long specialty waits, many systems to integrate across facilities, and layered committees that slow decisions.

The scaling decisions converge anyway. Both need an executive who owns the result, clinical governance that clinicians trust, and measurement that leadership believes. Mark Wilkinson, MD, of Ballad Health, which serves a large rural region in Appalachia, represented the rural side of that comparison.

Most patients stayed put

The most detailed example came from Raj Patel, MD, who described Mass General Brigham’s on-demand teleneurology and telestroke program. Between its February 24, 2026 go-live and October 20, the program completed more than 10,000 consults for 7,330 unique patients across the system’s hospitals, about 42 a day.

The disposition data is the strongest argument for the model. In 94% of completed consults, the neurologist did not recommend a transfer. About 4% of patients were transferred to Brigham and Women’s Hospital or Massachusetts General Hospital, and about 2% needed a higher level of care. For most patients, a neurologist reached them where they already were, and they stayed in their local hospital.

The demand pattern shows why coverage has to be built for the real workload. Weekday consults peak between 10 AM and 2 PM, and volume roughly doubles between 6 AM and 8 AM every day. Overnight and Sunday volume is low but never zero. A service staffed for the average day would miss both the morning surge and the 3 AM stroke.

Scaling also meant integration work at every site. Across 24 Mass General Brigham sites, the program is connected through HL7 feeds, FHIR clinical integration, and single sign-on, with a teleneonatal service line rolling out to its first sites this fall. Each new specialty builds on the connections the last one created.

Start with the owner

The panel closed by asking each leader for one practical decision a peer could act on this quarter, and one thing they would not repeat if they started over.

Patel’s own answer is ownership. “Before you expand anything, write down who owns the result once it is live,” he says. “If that person is not someone who runs operations, fix that first. Then find a partner willing to be measured on the same number, shoulder to shoulder with that owner. That is what AI-native clinical services should mean.”





