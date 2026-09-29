The story of Dr Jamil Rima, Bradley Bilbie and the idea behind Waste Magic: The Two Minds Behind Waste Magic

There are moments when the world seems to arrive at an idea all at once.

Waste is becoming one of those ideas.

Across governments, industry and investment markets, waste is no longer being viewed simply as something to dispose of. Increasingly, it is being reconsidered as a source of materials, carbon, industrial feedstocks and economic value.

What was once largely an environmental conversation is rapidly becoming an industrial one.

For Dr Jamil Rima, however, that shift began more than a decade ago.

While much of the world was still thinking about waste primarily in terms of landfill, incineration and disposal, the Lebanese chemist, university professor and inventor was asking a different question:

What if the material we throw away could become valuable again?

It became a question he would spend years trying to answer.

Dr Rima’s early published work on Rapid Pulse Carbonization provides a documented record of that journey. By 2011, his research was already being prepared for scientific publication. By 2014, published material documented several generations of equipment as he continued developing and testing methods of converting selected waste materials into carbon-rich outputs.

His work ultimately evolved toward a closed thermal process designed to transform difficult waste streams into recoverable carbon material and distilled water — approaching waste not simply as something to destroy, but as raw material to be converted.

More than a decade after that early work, Dr Rima was named Best Environmental Inventor of 2026 by Best of Best Review, recognition of a journey that began long before circularity became a mainstream industrial theme.

Today, terms such as circular economy, resource recovery, waste valorisation and industrial decarbonisation appear routinely in government strategies and investment discussions.

For Jamil, the language came later.

The work came first.

Scientific invention is rarely one dramatic moment. It is years of testing, adjusting, building, questioning and starting again. Dr Rima remained with the problem through those stages because his work reflected a simple environmental conviction: there had to be a better way of dealing with what society throws away.

Years later, that conviction brought him together with Bradley Bilbie.

Bradley came from a very different background, but recognised the same opportunity.

Where Jamil saw a scientific problem that could be solved, Bradley saw an industrial system that could potentially be built around the solution.

He didn’t see only a machine.

He saw manufacturing. Infrastructure. Government partnerships. Waste-processing contracts. International deployment. New markets for recovered carbon materials.

And, potentially, an entirely different commercial relationship with waste.

For Bradley, environmental progress and commercial progress were never mutually exclusive. His philosophy was that the strongest environmental solutions would ultimately be those capable of operating successfully in the real economy.

Because invention alone does not change an industry.

Technology has to move from the laboratory and workshop into engineering, manufacturing, regulation, financing and, ultimately, industrial deployment.

That is where the relationship between Dr Rima and Bradley becomes particularly significant.

One spent years developing an unconventional approach to waste. The other saw how that invention might become the foundation of an international resource-recovery business.

Two very different careers. One shared belief that waste should no longer be treated simply as an end point.

And their timing matters.

The global race to turn waste back into value is accelerating.

Governments are reassessing resource security and dependence on imported materials. Manufacturers are exploring circular supply chains. Landfill capacity is under increasing pressure. Industries are looking for alternative sources of carbon and other raw materials. Investors are paying greater attention to technologies sitting at the intersection of infrastructure, materials and environmental performance.

Waste is moving from the edge of environmental policy toward the centre of industrial strategy.

Waste Magic intends to be at the front of that shift.

That ambition has also begun attracting recognition. In 2026, Waste Magic was named Best Environmental Technology in Australia by the Evergreen Awards, adding company-level recognition to the individual acknowledgement of its inventor.

Its ambition goes beyond processing waste more effectively. The larger idea is to participate in a changing industrial model in which discarded material becomes a resource, local waste streams can contribute to local manufacturing economies, and environmental responsibility can coexist with commercial value.

Taking any technology from development into international industrial deployment requires engineering, validation, manufacturing, regulation and capital. Waste Magic is now working through that transition.

But being early matters.

Dr Jamil Rima was pursuing the possibility of recovering value from waste long before the circular economy became fashionable.

Bradley Bilbie recognised that the invention could become something larger and asked a different question:

How far could we take it?

That combination — scientific persistence on one side and entrepreneurial vision on the other — is the foundation on which Waste Magic is being built.

The waste-to-value race is no longer somewhere in the future.

It has already begun.

And Waste Magic has been preparing for it for a very long time.