The Utah CPA Guarding the Numbers Behind Americans’ Paychecks and Retirement Savings

A native of Hong Kong, Kimball Ko finished college in just over three years and became an audit senior within about 18 months of joining his firm full time. His work helps provide independent assurance that the financial information businesses and workers depend on can be relied upon.

Most Americans will never meet the person who independently examines whether a company’s financial statements are fairly presented. Their retirement savings, their employer’s bank loans and the stability of the businesses they work for depend on that person anyway.

For Ming Hei “Kimball” Ko, that behind-the-scenes responsibility is the job. Ko, 27, is a certified public accountant and audit senior associate at Tanner LLP, working primarily out of the firm’s Lehi, Utah, office. He serves as the senior-in-charge on financial statements and employee benefit plan audits for private organizations in franchising, software, real estate management, film production and other industries.

Most people will never read a financial statement, attend an audit committee meeting or interact directly with an auditor,” Ko said. “Yet audits affect their lives far more than they realize.”

What does an independent audit actually protect?

An independent audit is an outside professional’s examination of whether a company’s financial statements are presented fairly under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, known as GAAP. Banks rely on audited statements to decide whether to lend. Owners and investors use them to value a business. Benefit plans are audited so that workers’ retirement money is properly accounted for.

When people contribute to a retirement plan, donate to a charity, invest in a company or work for an organization, they trust that the information being reported is accurate,” Ko said. “Audits help verify that trust.”

When audits work, almost no one notices. When they fail, the consequences can reach employees, lenders and entire communities.

Ko’s role is to keep the first outcome the normal one. Independent auditors, he explained, examine financial information and challenge management’s assertions to provide reasonable assurance that the numbers can be relied upon. On each engagement he identifies the risks most likely to cause a material misstatement, designs audit procedures around that specific client and reviews the financial statements and supporting evidence for accuracy, completeness and compliance with GAAP.

Why no two audits are alike

“I’ve learned that no two audits are exactly alike because every industry faces different risks,” Ko said.

At a software company, for example, a significant area of focus may be whether capitalized costs, such as software development costs, software acquisition costs and sales commissions, meet the criteria for capitalization and are being amortized appropriately. Auditors also need to consider whether those costs are recognized consistently with the related revenue streams.

A franchisor presents a different challenge. Franchise fees are often paid up front, but under GAAP the related revenue generally must be recognized over the period in which the franchisor satisfies its performance obligations. Certain costs incurred to obtain a franchise agreement may also need to be deferred and recognized over the same period. As a result, auditors often spend considerable time evaluating whether deferred revenue and deferred cost balances are accurate, complete and properly recognized.

Risk can differ significantly even among companies in the same industry, Ko said. Whether a company is a startup or a mature business, its capital structure, growth strategy, profitability objectives and management’s incentives can all shift where the greatest audit risk lies.

“The audit approach has to be tailored to the risks that matter most,” he said. “Applying the same procedures to every engagement increases the likelihood of overlooking issues that are unique to a particular company or industry.”

An accelerated path from Hong Kong to a U.S. CPA license

Ko is a native speaker of Cantonese and Mandarin and is fluent in English. He came to the United States as an international student at Brigham Young University-Idaho. He completed his bachelor’s degree in accounting in just over three years with a 3.92 GPA and fit in an audit internship at Tanner along the way.

Before college, he spent two years in full-time volunteer service in Toronto. There he trained and mentored groups of 16 to 20 volunteers, ran regular planning meetings and partnered with community organizations on local service projects.

“One of the most valuable lessons I learned during my volunteer service in Toronto was the importance of communication,” Ko said. “It sounds simple, but effective communication can be one of the most challenging aspects of leadership because you’re often working with people from different backgrounds, perspectives and levels of experience.”

That lesson carries directly into his audit work, whether he is coordinating with clients, coaching junior team members or discussing issues with firm leadership. It also shapes how he handles difficult conversations.

“I’ve also learned that communicating bad news is just as important as communicating good news,” he said. “Problems rarely improve simply because they’re ignored.”

Some of Ko’s most important conversations involve helping clients understand risks, control deficiencies or accounting issues.

“Effective leadership isn’t just about directing people,” he said. “It’s about listening, communicating honestly and helping others navigate challenges together.”

Promoted to audit senior in about 18 months

Ko joined Tanner full time in January 2024 and was promoted to audit senior associate in July 2025. He earned his Utah CPA license in July 2026.

He now works on about 10 to 20 engagements a year, running them from planning through fieldwork and wrap-up. On most, he supervises one or two associates, reviewing their work and giving technical guidance and feedback. He also serves as the primary point of contact for clients.

When a client faces a complex accounting question, Ko researches the relevant standards and proposes the appropriate accounting treatment and any necessary audit adjustments.

Why do benefit plan audits matter to workers?

Many larger employee benefit plans are required to undergo an annual independent audit under federal regulations. These are generally plans with 100 or more participants. The audit checks whether contributions are handled correctly, whether investments are reported accurately and whether the plan follows its own terms.

Ko has audited about 10 benefit plans so far, ranging from roughly 50 to more than 500 participants. Most hold between $10 million and $50 million in plan assets.

“What makes retirement and benefit plan audits meaningful to me is knowing that there are real people behind every account balance,” Ko said. Those funds represent years of hard work, savings and planning for the future.

Participants may never meet the auditor, he said, but they trust that someone is independently verifying that contributions, investments and benefit payments are being accounted for properly.

“Being part of that process gives me a strong sense of responsibility,” Ko said. The work ultimately helps protect the financial interests of thousands of individuals and their families.”

Bringing new tools into an old profession

Ko has used AI-enabled audit platforms including MindBridge and Trullion across his audit engagements. He uses these tools primarily for risk assessment, transaction analysis and completeness procedures, while emphasizing that professional judgment remains essential in evaluating the results. He views technology as a way to sharpen an auditor’s skepticism, not replace it.

What comes next

Ko wants to keep growing as an auditor while contributing to the profession that has given him so many opportunities. He hopes to help organizations improve the quality and reliability of their financial reporting and to mentor younger professionals entering the field, including international students pursuing goals like his. “Throughout my career, I hope to contribute to a profession that promotes trust, accountability and confidence in our financial system,” Ko said.