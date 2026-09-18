In January of 2024 Rabbit was preparing to debut their inaugural product, the R1device at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Despite their confidence in their product, an easy-to-use handheld AI assistant, the company needed a compelling narrative that would differentiate the R1 from a crowded field of ambitious AI gadgets fighting for a share of the market. The architect behind that story was Ashley Bao, Rabbit’s communications and marketing lead. Her expertise in PR and marketing was crucial for the company as it navigated its public rollout during what would become its most impactful year.

As the leading force behind the strategy, Bao was Rabbit’s primary public representative. She spoke with national outlets about the intentions behind the R1 device’s functionality and why they mattered. In the campaign, Ash leveraged the comparison between the R1 and the earlier generation of smart speakers and voice assistants, which, in her telling, never carried a request through from start to finish. With this foundation, the campaign framed the R1 device as the first real instance of AI existing in hardware form with the ability to carry out requests to completion. She made a similar case to NPR, specifically pointing out that even renowned models such as Siri contained the same limitations of early models, setting a benchmark that only the R1 had surpassed.

Bao single-handedly designed, developed and executed the marketing roll out for R1, crafting the strategy and campaign based on her understanding of AI products and applications, and elevated by her expertise in marketing and communications. This campaign highlighted the shortcomings of familiar technology. For example, it argued that the swipe-and-tap interactions used in almost every product were never truly intuitive in the first place, and that natural language offered a more human alternative. This marketing plan built the foundation for a favorable reaction to the shift toward voice-driven, action-taking AI. When convincing your audience to make a dramatic change in the devices, hardware, and software they use daily it is imperative to convey how significant and beneficial the change will be. Ash’s campaign did just that, portraying how these updates would fundamentally change how people would relate to their devices, comparable to the shift from horses to automobiles.

By the time the R1 device was preparing to ship, more than 80,000 individuals found themselves curious about this new technology, preordering the device, as confirmed by sources such as NPR and CNET. This momentum was supported by early fundraising efforts, which successfully raised $30 million, including a $10 million Series A round led by Khosla Ventures.

Bao’s campaigned balanced ambition with candor and transparency about the R1’s limitations. NPR’s profile featured her admission that the device carried a bit of a cutesy quality, comparing it to the electronic pets popular in the 1990s, calling the R1 a sort of AI Tamagotchi. Her push to insert personality into the pitch, alongside the more sweeping claims about ending the smartphone era, became characteristic of how Rabbit’s story appealed to the public throughout their product launch.

Consistent with many new tech products and devices, Rabbit’s early success came with real growing pains. The R1 shipped with software that fell short of the expectations its buzz had created, magnified by the scale of the launch. Matters worsened when a handful of content creators published negative reviews, followed by a wave of public criticism followed.

Bao took point on the company’s external response, working alongside legal counsel and crisis communications specialists to manage what Rabbit said publicly and to whom. She helped to build a line of communication between frustrated users and the product team, directing complaints into engineering priorities and taking immediate action, accompanied by the company pushing out software updates roughly twice a week for three months straight. As the product improved, she organized a community tour in the UK aimed at re-engaging early adopters and repairing the public perception of the R1.

Bao’s work with Rabbit encapsulates the standard of marketing success moving into the era or AI products. The R1 campaign featured a marketing strategy built around balancing defense of technology’s ambitions with an acknowledgement that the gadget was still finding its place. This balance was found to be very important for a product without a clear precedent in the market. Selling a new type of device meant articulating a different idea about how people might interact with technology, even as the product itself was still working through the growing pains typical of a first-generation launch. Bao’s role across both phases, including the pre-launch buildup and the more difficult stretch that followed, points to a communications approach that treated transparency about the device’s limitations as part of the pitch rather than a liability to be managed around it. Bao’s unique and carefully developed approach serves as a prime example of extremely successful AI product marketing in the modern era, solidifying her status as a leader in the industry.





