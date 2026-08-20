The Watch That’s Outperformed Almost Everything in Your Portfolio

Most luxury purchases lose money the second you make them. Cars lose 20 percent driving off the lot. Designer clothing rarely resells for more than a fraction of retail. Even fine jewelry typically sells back at a steep discount once the emotional attachment of “new” wears off.

Rolex is the exception, and it’s not close.

The Numbers Behind the Reputation

A steel Rolex Submariner purchased pre-owned for roughly $8,000 five years ago trades today between $10,000 and $13,000. A Rolex Daytona retails at $16,550 through an authorized dealer — when one is available, which is rarely — and trades on the pre-owned market at $27,000 to $36,000. That gap has persisted for over a decade.

This isn’t speculation or a bubble waiting to pop. It’s the predictable result of a company that manufactures fewer watches than the world wants to buy, deliberately, year after year. Rolex produces an estimated 800,000 to 1,000,000 watches annually against global demand that has outpaced that number for the most popular references for as long as anyone in the industry can remember.

Why This Happens With Watches and Almost Nothing Else

Scarcity alone doesn’t create value — plenty of limited-production goods are worthless because nobody wants them. What makes Rolex different is the combination of genuine scarcity with genuine, sustained demand across generations of buyers. The brand recognition transcends age, income bracket, and geography in a way few consumer products do.

Add to that the fact that Rolex watches are built to run for decades with proper maintenance. A watch purchased in 1985 and serviced periodically is still keeping accurate time in 2026. That durability means the secondary market isn’t full of degraded goods — it’s full of functional watches with decades of useful life still ahead of them, which supports pricing in a way that most collectibles can’t match.

What Actually Holds Value — and What Doesn’t

Not every Rolex appreciates. This is the detail that trips up first-time buyers who assume the brand name alone guarantees a return.

Sport references with genuine scarcity — the steel Submariner, the Daytona, certain GMT-Master II configurations — have the strongest track records. Entry-level references like the Oyster Perpetual or Air-King hold their value reasonably well but don’t show the same appreciation, because demand for them, while steady, doesn’t outpace supply the way it does on the sport models.

The lesson: buying “a Rolex” isn’t a strategy. Buying the specific reference that has genuine, sustained secondary market demand is.

The Risk Nobody Mentions

The pre-owned watch market includes a meaningful population of counterfeits sophisticated enough to fool buyers who aren’t specifically trained to catch them. A watch that looks right, weighs right, and comes with a plausible story can still be worthless if it isn’t authenticated by someone who knows what to check — dial printing under magnification, movement timing, case construction, serial number verification against production records.

This is the step that separates a genuine investment from an expensive mistake, and it’s the step most casual buyers skip because it isn’t visible in a photo or a quick inspection.

A Realistic Way to Think About It

Nobody should treat a watch as a replacement for a diversified investment portfolio. It’s illiquid — selling takes days or weeks, not seconds — and transaction costs on both the buy and sell side eat into returns in a way that stocks and bonds don’t.

What it can be is a small, tangible piece of a broader financial picture: an asset with historically low correlation to equity markets, genuine physical utility, and a track record that, for the right references, compares favorably to many traditional alternative investments over the past two decades. Bought right, authenticated properly, and held with reasonable patience, it’s one of the few luxury purchases that has consistently paid for itself — sometimes many times over.

Ermitage Jewelers has specialized in authenticated pre-owned Rolex watches since 2000.





