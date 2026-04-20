9 things to stop doing this quarter if you want to grow next year

If you’ve been grinding all year but your growth still feels stuck, you’re not alone. Most early-stage founders don’t fail because they aren’t working hard enough. They stall because they’re spending time on the wrong things. This is the uncomfortable part of building a company that no one really warns you about. Growth isn’t just about what you start doing. It’s often about what you finally decide to stop.

The founders who break through into the next stage tend to make a few hard cuts before they see results. They eliminate distractions, outdated assumptions, and habits that once felt productive but now quietly cap their upside. This quarter is your chance to reset that foundation so next year isn’t just more effort, but actual progress.

1. Stop chasing every new idea

It’s easy to confuse curiosity with progress. You see a new opportunity, a different audience, or a product pivot and suddenly your roadmap shifts again. Early-stage founders often justify this as staying agile, but in reality, constant idea switching prevents depth.

The companies that grow are the ones that pick a direction and stay with it long enough to learn something meaningful. That means committing even when it feels boring or slow. Focus compounds. Scattered effort does not.

2. Stop building without talking to customers

You already know this one, but it’s still one of the most common traps. Building feels productive. Customer conversations feel uncertain and sometimes uncomfortable. So you default to what you can control.

But growth comes from alignment, not output. Founders who regularly talk to users build things people actually pay for. Eric Ries, who popularized the lean startup approach, emphasized validated learning over raw building for a reason. Every week you delay those conversations, you risk building something irrelevant.

3. Stop over-optimizing your brand too early

You don’t need another logo iteration. You don’t need to spend two weeks debating your color palette. At this stage, your brand is defined more by your actions than your visuals.

There’s a point where branding matters deeply, especially when you’re scaling distribution or raising capital. But too early, it becomes a form of procrastination. Customers care more about whether you solve their problem than whether your landing page feels “premium.”

4. Stop saying yes to everything

Opportunities feel scarce when you’re starting out, so your instinct is to accept every intro, partnership, feature request, or side project. The problem is that not all opportunities are equal.

High-growth founders develop a filter. They ask whether something directly contributes to revenue, retention, or learning. If it doesn’t, it probably belongs in the “not now” category.

A simple internal check:

Does this move revenue or key metrics?

Will this teach us something critical?

Is this aligned with our current focus?

If the answer is no across the board, it’s likely a distraction.

5. Stop comparing your timeline to other founders

You see someone raise a round, hit a milestone, or go viral, and suddenly your progress feels behind. This comparison loop quietly erodes your decision-making.

What you don’t see is context. Different markets, different timing, different starting points. Some companies take years to find product-market fit, then scale rapidly. Others spike early and struggle to sustain it.

The founders who grow are the ones who stay anchored in their own metrics. Progress is relative to your last quarter, not someone else’s highlight reel.

6. Stop avoiding distribution

Many founders love building but hesitate when it comes to getting in front of people. Distribution feels like marketing, and marketing can feel like guesswork.

But no matter how good your product is, growth requires consistent exposure. This doesn’t mean you need a massive paid budget. It means choosing a few channels and committing long enough to learn what works.

Sahil Bloom, known for his audience-first approach, often highlights how distribution is a long game. The founders who win treat it like a system, not a one-time push.

7. Stop operating without clear metrics

If you don’t know what numbers matter, it’s hard to know whether you’re actually growing. You end up reacting emotionally instead of strategically.

At minimum, you should be tracking a small set of core metrics:

Revenue or MRR

Customer acquisition cost

Retention or churn

Activation rate

You don’t need a complex dashboard. You need clarity. Growth becomes much more predictable when you can see what’s moving and what’s not.

8. Stop trying to do everything yourself

There’s a phase where doing everything makes sense. It keeps burn low and helps you understand the business. But eventually, it becomes a bottleneck.

If every decision, task, or approval runs through you, growth slows. Delegation isn’t about losing control. It’s about freeing up your time for higher-leverage work like strategy, hiring, and partnerships.

Even small steps count. Contractors, freelancers, or part-time help can create breathing room that unlocks the next stage.

9. Stop waiting until things feel “ready”

This one shows up everywhere. You wait until the product feels complete before launching. You wait until your messaging feels perfect before selling. You wait until you feel confident before making a big move.

That moment rarely comes.

The founders who grow are the ones who move slightly before they feel ready. They launch earlier, test faster, and learn in public. It’s uncomfortable, but it accelerates feedback and momentum in a way planning never can.

Growth next year won’t come from doing more of the same. It will come from making sharper decisions about where your time and energy go. The hardest part is letting go of things that feel productive but aren’t actually moving the business forward. If you can make those cuts now, you give yourself a real shot at entering next year with clarity, focus, and momentum.