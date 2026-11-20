Espírito Santo has an important place in the history of Brazilian advertising. Over recent decades, agencies, creative professionals and communication companies in the state have produced work that has earned recognition in different markets and awards.

Among the platforms that help tell this story are the Festival Colibri, the Prêmio Criativus and the Unimed Communication and Marketing Award. Although they have different purposes and scopes, all three offer recognition to projects that combine planning, creativity, strategy and execution.

The career of Aline Pereira do Vale, a professional who built her career in Espírito Santo advertising, includes work recognized by all three initiatives. These are campaigns developed for different clients, at different points in her career, that help illustrate the diversity of the region’s advertising output.

1. Festival Colibri: recognition for creative excellence

Organized by the Union of Advertising Agencies of Espírito Santo (SINAPRO-ES), the Festival Colibri is one of the most traditional awards in the state’s advertising market.

Its purpose is to recognize campaigns and advertising pieces that stand out in different categories, valuing the creativity, technical quality and communication skills of participating agencies.

In Aline’s career, three achievements stand out:

2012 — Silver in the Radio category: the Serviço Expresso Pretti campaign, developed for Viação Pretti. Aline served as creative director

2015 — Gold in the TV/Film category: the Clones campaign for Posto Girassol. Aline served as art director, contributing to the concept, the visual direction and the creation of the master artwork.

2015 — Gold in the Promotion and Activation category: the Fazer feira é muito gostoso campaign for Frisa. Aline led the team’s creative development.

In addition to the awards for individual works, Target Comunicação won the title of Regional Agency of the Year in 2012, in an edition that brought together 27 agencies and 497 entries.

2. Unimed Communication and Marketing Award: national recognition

While the Colibri is a state-level benchmark, the Unimed Communication and Marketing Award extends that reach to the national stage.

Organized by Unimed do Brasil, the award brings together projects from cooperatives and institutions in the Unimed System from different regions of the country, recognizing initiatives that strengthen institutional standing, strategic communication and stakeholder relations.

Two works from Aline’s career are linked to this award:

2013 — National first place in the Special Publication category: a project developed for Unimed Piraquê-açu. Aline conceived, laid out and developed the publication on her own.

2015 — Award in the Memory category: the Fragmentos (Fragments) exhibition, developed for Unimed Noroeste Capixaba, with Aline’s participation as creative manager.

The 2013 achievement deserves special mention. The category received 191 entries that year, according to documentation from the Target agency. The result represents recognition that went beyond the regional market and placed the work among the award-winning projects of a national competition.

3. Prêmio Criativus: valuing advertising produced in inland Espírito Santo

Created in 2013 as part of the Prêmio Gazeta Empresarial in Colatina, the Criativus was launched as an initiative to recognize the work of advertising agencies in northwestern Espírito Santo.

Organized by TV Gazeta Noroeste, the award includes categories such as Institutional, Promotional and Production, taking into account creativity, communication and quality of execution.

In Aline’s career, the highlights are the projects developed for UNESC and ViaOn Fibra during her time at Múltipla Comunicação.

2019 — Campaigns for UNESC

The creative team led by Aline took part in a particularly strong edition of the Criativus, winning placements in the Promotional and Institutional categories.

The recognized works included:

Vest UNESC Super ;

Habitat UNESC ;

Geração Geek UNESC ;

Laços (Bonds);

Sonhos UNESC .

At that time, Aline was manager of the creative team and was responsible for leading and guiding the work developed by the department.

2022 — Gold in the Institutional category: the “Conexões” (Connections) campaign for ViaOn Fibra

One of the highlights of this career was the institutional campaign Conexões, developed for the internet provider ViaOn Fibra.

The idea started from the concept of connection, a central element of the company’s business, and was turned into an audiovisual narrative that sought to convey the brand’s role in bringing people closer together.

Aline wrote the script, took part in building the campaign and served as both art director and creative director, overseeing the production, filming and editing process.

The project was recognized in the Institutional category, winning Gold in two awards listed in the documentation.

A career built across different languages and challenges

Taken together, these awards reveal different dimensions of creative work in advertising.

At the Colibri, the projects involved audiovisual campaigns, promotional activations and radio communication. At Unimed, the recognition was associated with editorial design and the creation of an institutional exhibition. At the Criativus, the work included institutional and promotional campaigns and audiovisual narratives.

This diversity shows that art and creative direction is not limited to producing visually appealing pieces. It involves understanding business objectives, interpreting each client’s needs, developing concepts, guiding teams and turning strategies into communication solutions.

With more than fifteen years of experience in the advertising market, Aline built her career in agencies in Espírito Santo, holding positions as graphic designer, creative manager and creative director.

Along the way, she worked with brands from different sectors, including UNESC, Frisa, Unimed Noroeste Capixaba, ViaOn Fibra, Posto Girassol and Viação Pretti.

Recognizing the past also means valuing the future of communication

Revisiting these awards is a way of preserving the memory of advertising produced in Espírito Santo and recognizing the professionals who helped build it.

The Colibri, the Criativus and the Unimed Award have different scopes and criteria, but they share one fundamental trait: they show how good ideas, when backed by strategy and consistent execution, can earn recognition and make a lasting contribution to the market.

At a time when communication is undergoing profound transformation, with new technologies, artificial intelligence and changes in consumer behavior, revisiting award-winning projects also helps us understand how creativity, strategic thinking and the ability to tell stories remain essential to building relevant brands.





