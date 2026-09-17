Treasury Yields Hit 5% and Reset Your Cost of Capital

The 10-year Treasury yield reached 5.04% on Tuesday before settling at an even 5.00%, a level the bond market last touched in 2007. Oil did most of the pushing. The global benchmark crude price traded above $109 a barrel, having sat near $86 only two weeks earlier, and traders read that as inflation arriving through the fuel pump.

This is not market trivia for someone running a company. The 10-year sets the floor under equipment loans, commercial mortgages and the discount rate investors quietly apply to your future cash flow. Your cost of capital moved yesterday whether or not you were watching, and the same week brings a fed interest rate decision that could add a second layer on top.

What the 5% Print Actually Measures

A Treasury yield is the annual return an investor demands for lending money to the federal government. Because that loan is considered the safest one available, every other borrower in the economy gets priced above it. When the safe rate climbs, so does yours.

The figures below show where the relevant benchmarks stood this week. Keep them somewhere visible, because each one anchors a different piece of your borrowing.

US rate benchmarks, mid-September 2026 Benchmark Level 10-year Treasury yield (intraday high, Sept 15) 5.04% 10-year Treasury yield (close, Sept 15) 5.00% Federal funds target range (since Dec 2025) 3.50% to 3.75% WSJ Prime Rate 6.75% Global benchmark crude Above $109 per barrel

Two of those numbers move on different schedules. The funds rate changes when the Federal Open Market Committee votes. The 10-year changes every minute the market is open, driven by what investors expect inflation to do over the next decade.

Why Long Rates Matter More Than the Fed Headline

Founders tend to track the Fed because it makes news eight times a year. However, the central bank only sets the price of very short money. Your line of credit follows it closely, and so does a floating-rate working capital facility.

Almost everything else you borrow tracks the long end instead. A five-year equipment note, a commercial mortgage on a warehouse, a seller-financed acquisition: all of these are quoted off Treasury yields plus a spread for your credit risk. So a quarter-point Fed move can matter less to your balance sheet than what happened in the bond market on Tuesday.

Because the two can move in opposite directions, watching only one gives you a distorted picture. Long rates have been climbing this year on rising government debt issuance, heavy corporate borrowing to fund data centers and energy projects, and inflation worry tied to the conflict disrupting oil supply.

The Three Line Items That Reprice First

Start with anything carrying a floating rate. Those balances reprice on their next reset date, and the increase shows up in your interest expense within a single billing cycle.

Next comes refinancing. If a term loan or mortgage matures inside the next 18 months, model the payment at today’s rate rather than the rate you signed at. Plenty of owners discovered this problem the hard way when record diesel prices hit at the same moment their debt service stepped up.

Third is your valuation, which matters even if you never plan to sell. Buyers and investors price a business by discounting its future profit back to today. A higher discount rate produces a smaller number for the same earnings, so a company worth a given multiple in January is worth less at a 5% risk-free rate, all else equal.

How to Rework Your Capital Plan This Quarter

Do the arithmetic before you do anything else. List every facility, note its rate type, reset date and maturity, then calculate what a one-point increase costs you across a full year. Most owners find the total is smaller than they feared or much larger, and either answer is useful.

Then separate purchases that must happen from purchases that merely should happen. Equipment that expands capacity can usually wait a quarter. Equipment replacing something already failing cannot, and financing it now beats financing it after an emergency.

Finally, look at funding that does not involve a rate at all. Revenue-based facilities, supplier terms and customer deposits all sidestep the bond market, and so does the kind of asset-backed structure covered in our piece on non dilutive funding. You can also check the daily yield curve published by the Treasury Department before any financing conversation, so you walk in knowing what the lender is pricing from.

Questions Founders Are Asking About Treasury Yields

Does a higher 10-year yield mean my bank loan rate goes up immediately?

Not immediately. New loans get quoted off current market rates, while existing fixed-rate loans keep the rate you signed. Floating-rate balances adjust on their scheduled reset.

Should I lock in a fixed rate now?

It depends on how long you plan to hold the debt and whether you can absorb a higher payment if rates keep climbing. Fixed costs more today and protects you later, so the choice turns on your cash cushion rather than a forecast.

What is a normal spread over the Treasury yield for a small business?

Spreads vary widely by collateral, credit history and lender type. Ask two or three lenders to quote the same deal, then compare the spread rather than the headline rate.

How often should I revisit this?

Quarterly is enough for most companies. Move to monthly if you carry floating-rate debt above roughly a quarter of annual revenue.