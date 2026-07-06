Turn to Combs Waterkotte for Your Missouri Criminal Defense Needs

Christopher Combs serves his St. Louis community with relentless advocacy.

As a top criminal defense and DWI/DUI lawyer in Missouri, Christopher Combs is known for his strategic preparation, aggressive advocacy, and client-focused representation. He is a founding partner of Combs Waterkotte, a Missouri criminal defense firm that aims to help those facing serious legal challenges.

Being charged with or convicted of a crime can threaten many aspects of your life, including your freedom, driving privileges, reputation, and finances. If you have been accused of a crime or are facing potential charges, it is important to seek legal counsel as soon as possible. Depending on your case, Chris Combs and the Combs Waterkotte law firm can help.

Attorney Christopher Combs: Recognized for Advocacy and Results

As an attorney, Christopher Combs has been recognized not only for his aggressive advocacy and strategic precision outside the courtroom, but for his results-driven defense strategies within it. Over the course of his career, he has built a reputation for handling complex and high-stakes criminal matters with skill and determination.

Known for meticulous preparation, transparent client communication, and a fearless trial reputation, his approach ensures that every client receives tailored defense strategies backed by deep knowledge of Missouri criminal law. Combs’ commitment to accessibility, accountability, and courtroom advocacy has distinguished him not just as a leader in criminal defense but across the legal system nationwide. He addresses his clients’ needs by providing:

Personalized legal strategies

Transparent and consistent communication

Aggressive, trial-ready representation

Compassionate support during the highly stressful legal process

Local and Nationwide Recognition

Recognized as a Super Lawyer in Missouri, as well as a Kansas Rising Star, he has been named Top 10 Under 40 by the National Academy of Criminal Defense Attorneys, and as one of the 10 Best Attorneys in Missouri by the American Institute of Criminal Law Attorneys.

Alongside his legal goals and ambitions, Chris Combs is active within the St. Louis community and is involved with the National Peer Recovery Alliance. He is also a strong advocate for individuals who are battling substance use disorders and mental health challenges.

What Chris Combs and Combs Waterkotte Can Do for You

If you have been accused of a crime and need legal representation from an experienced trial lawyer, Christopher Combs and Combs Waterkotte can help handle a variety of legal concerns, which include:

Individuals facing criminal charges in Missouri

Individuals accused of DWI/DUI offenses in Missouri

Individuals served with an order of protection

Defendants facing serious felonies, white-collar crimes, or federal charges

Families who are seeking reassurance and strategic legal guidance

At Combs Waterkotte, they understand that every individual deserves a fair trial and a vigorous defense regardless of the accusations set against them. The firm was created not just to provide exceptional, client-centered representation for those facing serious legal challenges, but was built on a foundation of trust and relentless advocacy. Combs Waterkotte aims to ensure that each client receives a defense tailored to their unique circumstances.

You can find out more about Christopher Combs and the Combs Waterkotte firm by visiting them online.