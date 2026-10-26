Two in Three 10-Year-Olds Already Use More Than One App With Chat, Findmykids Data Shows

In a typical week, two in three 10-year-olds in US families with Findmykids use more than one app where they can message or talk with other people, not counting YouTube or ordinary texting. By 12, most use three or more.

Findmykids is a family location-sharing and safety app: family members, from kids to parents and grandparents, can see where each other are, and parents can also see how a child’s phone gets used. The study combines app usage data for 30,778 children aged 10 to 17 on Android phones over four weeks in August and September 2026.

By 10, a child’s online life is already multi-platform: a game with chat, a messenger, often a social app, all in the same week. Most of that network is made of mainstream apps. Apps built for meeting strangers reach 1.5% of children in the sample. Roblox alone reaches 57%.

For online safety for kids, that changes the question parents ask. “Is Roblox safe?” still matters. So does what a child does when someone from a Roblox game asks for their WhatsApp number.

One limit up front: Findmykids sees which apps were open on a child’s phone, not what was said in them or who was on the other end.

The Number of Chat Apps Climbs Fastest Between 10 and 13

Roblox counts as a chat app here, because players can message each other. So do TikTok, Snapchat, WhatsApp, and Discord. YouTube and the phone’s own texting app don’t count, so the figures are on the conservative side.

The typical 10-year-old uses two chat apps a week; the typical 12-year-old three. From 15, it’s four, and the share with two or more stops growing at about 82%.

One in Three 10- and 11-Year-Olds Has a Chat Game and a Messenger in the Same Week

In a typical week, 34% of 10- and 11-year-olds used both a game with chat and a messenger. Over the full four weeks, 45% did so at least once. Two apps dominate the pairs: Roblox and WhatsApp were used in the same week by 28% of 10- and 11-year-olds, Roblox and Discord by 10%.

The figures show two apps on one phone in the same week, not a conversation that started in Roblox and continued in WhatsApp. A child may play Roblox with classmates and use WhatsApp to message a grandmother, and the data would look the same.

Roblox Reaches 57% of Kids, All Anonymous-Chat and Dating Apps Together Reach 1.5%

The apps built for meeting strangers barely register in the sample. Ordinary platforms reach most children:

Type of app -> Children who used it in four weeks -> Most used

Video platforms -> 93% -> YouTube 88%, TikTok 57%

Social apps -> 69% -> Instagram 37%, Snapchat 30%

Games with chat -> 67%-> Roblox 57%

Messengers-> 65% -> WhatsApp 43%, Discord 25%

Dating and anonymous-chat apps -> 1.5% -> OmeTV, NGL

The last row is 469 children out of 30,778, mostly on random video-chat and anonymous-question apps.

Chat comes built into the apps children use every day, so a blocklist of obscure apps covers a small corner of a child’s online life. The FBI’s list of where offenders find children reads like the table above: social media, online games, gaming consoles, video platforms, and messaging apps.

By 13, the Network Looks Different

The mix shifts toward social media well before 13, the minimum age on most social platforms. About half of 10-year-olds already use a social app. By 12, Instagram opens on 27% of kids’ phones, whether the account belongs to the child, an older sibling, or nobody at all.

Why the Spread Across Apps Matters for Safety

What happens inside those apps is outside Findmykids data, but other researchers have looked. In a 2022 Thorn survey of 9- to 17-year-olds, two in three said someone they knew only online had asked them to continue in a private chat on another platform. That counts requests, not harm. In sextortion cases, the FBI says offenders often push for a switch to an app with video calls, and in Thorn’s review of financial sextortion reports the conversation most often moved to Snapchat or a messenger such as WhatsApp.

In 2025, NCMEC’s CyberTipline received more than 80,000 sextortion reports, about 137 a day for financial sextortion alone. The FBI names boys aged 14 to 17 as the typical victims. In the Findmykids data, the multi-app setting is already in place at 10, four years before that age group. That’s about timing, not risk: it is a sensible age to start the conversation.

What Parents Can Do With This

No single app shows this picture. Roblox’s parental controls can’t see WhatsApp, and WhatsApp’s settings know nothing about Roblox. The overlap is visible only from the phone as a whole. If Discord shows up on a 10-year-old’s phone one Tuesday, that’s a reason to ask what’s new, not a verdict.

That conversation is easiest before anything happens. Take one situation: a child plays Roblox with someone they met in the game, and after a few days the new friend suggests continuing on WhatsApp, Snapchat, or Discord. Kids do this with classmates all the time, so the switch proves nothing on its own.

The warning signs are worth agreeing on in advance. If someone you know only online asks you to move to another app, keep a chat secret, send a photo or money, talk about sex, or meet in person, tell me or another trusted adult. Telling won’t cost you your phone. A child who expects to lose the phone for speaking up is more likely to stay quiet.

If a Child Is Being Pressured or Threatened

Stay calm, don’t blame the child, and don’t pay or send anything more: the FBI notes that cooperating rarely stops the blackmail. Save the messages and usernames, then block and report the account. In the US, report suspected exploitation to NCMEC’s CyberTipline (1-800-843-5678) or to the FBI call 911 if a child is in immediate danger.

Methodology and Limitations

Aggregated app usage statistics from the Android phones of US children whose parents use Findmykids, Aug. 31 to Sept. 27, 2026: 30,778 children aged 10 to 17 with usage data on at least 14 of the 28 days. An app counts as used after at least 60 seconds in a day. The sample leans toward Android families who chose Findmykids, and it compares children of different ages at one point in time rather than following the same children.

Findmykids doesn’t see the content of messages or a child’s contacts. The study can’t identify grooming, sextortion, or victims, and using an app doesn’t mean talking to a stranger. Figures from Thorn, the FBI, and NCMEC come from other samples and methods and are not comparable to Findmykids data.

The full study, with definitions and charts by age, is on the Findmykids blog.





