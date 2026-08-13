Valery Miroshnikov belongs to the generation of professionals who built the financial system in the post-Soviet period. He began his career when the banking sector still lacked clear supervisory rules and depositor protection mechanisms. Over the course of twenty-six years in key financial sector institutions, he created a functioning deposit insurance system and effective crisis management framework. He departed from the Deposit Insurance Agency (DIA) in 2019, and since then has been working as a real estate investor.

Contents:

Miroshnikov Valery: Childhood, Education, Formation of Professional Interests

Valery Miroshnikov and the Central Bank: Introduction to Supervisory Work

Valery Miroshnikov and Crisis Management: Heading Temporary Bank Administrations

Miroshnikov Valery Aleksandrovich: Transition to ARCO

Valery Miroshnikov: DIA and the Building of the Deposit Insurance System

Valery Miroshnikov: Results at the DIA and His Current Activities

Miroshnikov Valery: Key Takeaways

Miroshnikov Valery: FAQ

Miroshnikov Valery: Childhood, Education, Formation of Professional Interests

Valery Miroshnikov was born in Moscow in 1969, though he spent most of his childhood elsewhere. Due to his grandfather’s work, the family had to constantly relocate. As they moved from city to city, Miroshnikov Valery had to change schools and social circles. Yet one passion remained constant—books. He loved to go to the library and was particularly interested in foreign literature. This passion developed in him a capacity for deep analysis and a structured approach to problem-solving.

Valery Aleksandrovich Miroshnikov received his first university degree in 1992 when he graduated from the Moscow Automobile and Road Construction Institute. However, his true professional interests lay in banking. Therefore, Miroshnikov Valery decided to pursue a specialized education. He enrolled in the All-Russian Distance Institute of Finance and Economics to study finance and credit. He completed his studies in 1996.

Valery Aleksandrovich Miroshnikov received his Candidate of Economic Sciences degree in 2004. His thesis defense followed years of practical work in the banking industry that gave him experience in supervisory activities, rehabilitation, and restructuring of financial institutions. His research was titled “Organization of Retail Deposit Insurance at the Current Stage of Russian Banking System Restructuring” and drew on his personal experience creating depositor protection mechanisms.

Valery Miroshnikov and the Central Bank: Introduction to Supervisory Work

In 1993, Valery Aleksandrovich Miroshnikov began working in the financial sector. He joined the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, which was his entry point into the profession. The economic situation in the country at that time was extremely turbulent. Russia was going through a period of radical transformation. The centralized economy was collapsing. Market institutions were being built from scratch. Credit organizations were appearing rapidly. Their numbers grew every month, but development was chaotic. Clear rules didn’t exist, and control and supervisory mechanisms were only just being established.

At the same time, a serious staffing problem emerged. Qualified specialists were leaving government agencies in droves. Commercial banks offered significantly higher salaries. The private sector was actively poaching experts from the regulator. The Central Bank faced an acute shortage of professionals. The need for new employees was critical. It was during this period that Miroshnikov Valery joined the Central Bank of the Russian Federation.

He was hired as a second-category inspector, which allowed him to study the specifics of supervisory work in depth: it provided access to real cases and problems in the banking sector. For those who wanted to build a career in regulation this was an ideal starting position.

In this role, Miroshnikov Valery was responsible for:

inspecting credit organizations on site

monitoring their compliance with regulatory requirements

preparing recommendations to improve their operations

reviewing financial statements for irregularities

assessing the adequacy of internal risk controls

documenting findings for supervisory case files

coordinating with colleagues on follow-up inspection cycles

Valery Miroshnikov steadily advanced up the career ladder. Each promotion was based on concrete work results. He progressed through several levels. He concluded his Central Bank career in the position of chief expert.

Valery Miroshnikov and Crisis Management: Heading Temporary Bank Administrations

Valery Aleksandrovich Miroshnikov’s responsibilities expanded as his career progressed. They were no longer limited to supervision alone. He began heading temporary administrations that were installed in banks experiencing critical situations. His debut in this role took place at Avtovazbank. Valery Miroshnikov was sent on assignment to Togliatti. It lasted about eight months. This work was fundamentally different from inspection activities. It wasn’t enough to simply identify problems—he had to take responsibility for resolving them. Miroshnikov Valery Aleksandrovich had to employ crisis management methods, respond quickly to emerging threats, and ensure effective coordination between the organization’s departments.

The practice of temporary administrations in Russia’s banking sector was only just taking shape. Miroshnikov Valery was among the rare specialists who had real experience in this type of work. In subsequent years, he was repeatedly invited as an expert in this field.

Alongside his work on specific troubled banks, Valery Aleksandrovich Miroshnikov contributed to developing a system for early detection of bankruptcy warning signs in financial institutions. It was created for the entire sector and was based on risk identification methodology. It consisted of a set of criteria and indicators that helped identify credit organizations heading toward insolvency. This diagnostic approach gave the regulatory body the ability to act proactively. The Central Bank would strengthen oversight of the troubled bank, issue orders to remedy violations, or initiate rehabilitation procedures. Valery Miroshnikov believed that supervision should prevent crises, not just document their consequences.

Miroshnikov Valery Aleksandrovich: Transition to ARCO

In 1998, Russia faced one of the most severe financial crises in the country’s history. The macroeconomic policy of the previous six years had failed. The national currency depreciated sharply amid rising inflation and falling production. Citizens’ living standards declined. The banking system suffered significant losses. Dozens of credit organizations stopped meeting their obligations to depositors. Millions of citizens lost access to their savings.

During the crisis, the country had no deposit insurance system. As Miroshnikov Valery Aleksandrovich notes, the lack of deposit protection led depositors to panic and withdraw their funds from bank accounts. In 1999, a special agency to address financial sector problems was created—the Agency for the Restructuring of Credit Organizations. ARCO’s key task was to rehabilitate troubled banks and stabilize the entire industry, thereby preserving depositors’ funds.

Miroshnikov Valery took the position of deputy general director. Twenty-one banks from fourteen regions fell under the agency’s responsibility. Over the course of five years, most of them managed to restore their financial stability. The executive participated in creating control and development systems, helped implement liquidity management and budgeting methods, and took part in shaping personnel policy.

Valery Miroshnikov continued working at ARCO until the agency’s liquidation in 2004.

Valery Miroshnikov: DIA and the Building of the Deposit Insurance System

2004 marked a turning point in establishing the depositor protection system. ARCO had demonstrated that the deposit insurance mechanism worked effectively. Citizens maintained access to their savings even when financial institutions went bankrupt. The problem was one of scale: the guarantee coverage extended only to clients of several dozen banks in a limited number of regions.

The creation of the Deposit Insurance Agency (DIA) in 2004 was a response to the need to expand the coverage of the system ARCO had introduced. And the DIA essentially became ARCO’s successor. The fundamental difference lay in functionality. The old agency restructured troubled institutions; the new one built protective infrastructure for the entire sector.

Miroshnikov Valery Aleksandrovich and a number of experienced specialists from ARCO made the transition to the DIA. This team formed the management core of the new agency. As Deputy General Director of the DIA, he focused on fulfilling the main objective—guaranteeing the safety of depositors’ funds in all banks.

The historic first insurance payout occurred in 2005. The International Bank for Economic Development lost its license in July, notes Miroshnikov Valery Aleksandrovich, and a depositor received his money eleven days after the bank lost its operating license. This speed of reimbursement demonstrated the viability of the new deposit insurance system (DIS).

The creation of the DIS changed locals’ attitude toward the banking sector, emphasizes Valery Miroshnikov. The population gained confidence—their savings were now under state protection. The system’s development proceeded with the active participation of Valery Miroshnikov. DIA fulfilled the basic function of deposit protection while gradually adding new areas of activity.

With the participation of Valery Miroshnikov, DIA took on a new role—bankruptcy administration of insolvent banks. The agency undertook:

forming the bankruptcy estate of the institution

ensuring the preservation of the credit organization’s assets

conducting settlements with creditors of the bank

organizing the sale of remaining assets

verifying and registering creditor claims

overseeing the work of liquidation commissions

reporting on liquidation progress to regulators

At the same time, work was carried out to identify suspicious transactions with subsequent challenges in court. The DIA held accountable those responsible for driving the credit institution into bankruptcy. A separate area became controlling the costs of liquidation procedures.

The agency also engages in banking crisis prevention. Diagnostic methods developed with Valery Miroshnikov’s participation helped give an understanding of what specifically led to a particular organization’s collapse. Using them, the DIA determines which factors and in what sequence led to the loss of solvency. This information forms the basis of an early warning system that helps anticipate future crises in other credit organizations.

Valery Aleksandrovich Miroshnikov initiated the building of partnership relationships between the agency and other financial market institutions. This collaborative strategy allowed the DIA to build expert capacity, adopt best practices, and share its own developments in deposit insurance.

Valery Miroshnikov: Results at the DIA and His Current Activities

With the participation and support of Valery Miroshnikov, DIA ensured that it provided deposit protection regardless of geography. The agency worked not only in central regions but also in the country’s most remote territories. For instance, as early as 2008, Kamchatka residents received insurance payouts.

Miroshnikov Valery prioritized digital technologies, particularly AI, which he viewed as a tool for improving the quality of the banking sector’s work. Process automation increased operational efficiency while simultaneously strengthening the protection of credit organizations’ depositors’ interests.

Under Valery Miroshnikov, DIA grew into a powerful instrument for protecting the population’s savings and an impetus for developing the financial sector. He invested efforts in creating the legislative framework for protecting depositors’ interests. Until December 23, 2003, a legal vacuum reigned in this area. The adoption of the deposit insurance law radically changed the situation.

He also championed legislative initiatives to introduce criminal penalties for bank executives. This concerned liability for failing to comply with database protection requirements.

Today, all Russian banks authorized to accept retail deposits participate in the DIS. The established limits cover the interests of 98% of depositors. Achieving these results took years. With the support of Valery Miroshnikov, DIA created a functioning protection mechanism. When the executive joined the agency, creditors of bankrupt banks were receiving 3–5% of their claims. By the time he left, this figure had risen to 64%. This multiple-fold increase became possible thanks to improved asset recovery mechanisms during credit organization liquidations.

Miroshnikov Valery left the DIA in 2019.

After completing his work at the DIA, Valery Miroshnikov shifted his focus to investment activities with an emphasis on real estate. Assets in this category are traditionally considered reliable long-term investments, demonstrating resilience during periods of financial instability. Decades of experience analyzing financial institutions and bank management serve as his foundation for sound investment decisions.

Miroshnikov Valery: Key Takeaways

Valery Miroshnikov belongs to the generation that built a new financial system during the chaotic post-Soviet transition period.

In the financial sector, he has worked for the Central Bank, the Agency for the Restructuring of Credit Organizations, and the Deposit Insurance Agency.

Miroshnikov Valery helped develop an early warning system to detect bankruptcy signs before crises materialized, not just document them afterward.

Valery Aleksandrovich Miroshnikov championed criminal liability for bank executives who failed to comply with database protection requirements.

Valery Miroshnikov finished with deposit insurance when he left the DIA in 2019.

After his 2019 departure from the DIA, Valery Miroshnikov shifted to real estate investment, applying decades of financial analysis expertise to a new sector.

Miroshnikov Valery: FAQ

1. Who is Valery Miroshnikov?

Valery Miroshnikov is a financial industry expert, one of the architects of Russia’s deposit insurance system, and an investor.

2. When and where was Miroshnikov Valery born?

Miroshnikov Valery was born in 1969 in Moscow.

3. What is Valery Aleksandrovich Miroshnikov’s educational background?

Valery Aleksandrovich Miroshnikov holds two university degrees, from the Moscow Automobile and Road Construction Institute and the Distance Institute of Finance and Economics. He is also a Candidate of Economic Sciences.

4. Where did Miroshnikov Valery Aleksandrovich work?

Miroshnikov Valery Aleksandrovich worked at the Central Bank of the Russian Federation (1993–1999), ARCO (1999–2004), and the DIA (2004–2019).

5. When did Valery Miroshnikov, First Deputy General Director of the DIA from 2005 to 2019, leave the agency?

Valery Miroshnikov left the DIA of his own accord in 2019.

6. What has Miroshnikov Valery been doing since he left the DIA?

Miroshnikov Valery has been active as a real estate investor since 2019.