VC Scout Programs Lose Their Pioneer as Sequoia Walks Away

The VC scout model just lost its most famous champion, as Sequoia is ending its scout program as part of a wider overhaul announced on X last week. The Silicon Valley firm is also closing its London office, citing a need to concentrate its resources.

Founders should pay attention because scouts have long served as a side door into top-tier firms. When that door narrows, the path to an early check changes, and so does the way ambitious operators build investing careers.

A Strategic Retreat From Breadth

Most firms spent the past decade widening their reach. Sequoia Capital is now moving the other way, and its memo described the changes as a matter of focus. Notably, the firm did not argue that scouting had failed.

Even so, the signal is hard to ignore. Sequoia introduced this structure several years ago; 17 to be exact. The structure they implemented was to allow chosen founders, as well as operators, invest on its behalf. Rivals copied the idea as they fought harder for access to promising companies.

The London exit may say less than it first appears. Observers point to the strength of the British capital’s AI scene, so a single office closure hardly marks a verdict on that market. Ending scouts, by contrast, questions an entire method of sourcing deals.

Why the VC Scout Model Stopped Paying Off

Critics have doubted this approach for years. Investor Sheel Mohnot argued publicly that scouts lacked real commitment to their picks, and he pointed out that Sequoia still missed Uber. He also suspects other firms will close their own programs.

Two structural problems explain the growing skepticism. First, experienced operators can earn more by investing personally as angels, since they keep all the gains. Second, elite firms now attract strong founders without much outreach, which weakens the case for outside scouts.

Competitors are already adjusting. Andreessen Horowitz built a worldwide scouting network, but Gabriel Vasquez, a partner, said this year the firm has cut the quantity of participants. Those who remain receive larger budgets and carry heavier expectations, including hosting events with the firm.

What Founders Lose Without the Side Door

Scouting offered operators real career value. It connected them with firms they might later raise from or join, and it lifted their standing among peers. Consequently, a smaller scout population means fewer friendly insiders who can open a door for you.

Station F director Roxanne Varza, who scouted for Sequoia between 2020 and 2025, shared how disappointed she was by the decision. She described these programs as a common launchpad for future fund managers, helping them earn a track record and forge relationships.

She also credited scouting with strengthening early-stage investing culture across Europe. That matters if you are building outside a major hub, because local check writers often emerge from exactly this kind of apprenticeship. Fewer apprenticeships could mean a thinner pipeline of first checks, so any new early stage venture fund is worth tracking.

How to Rebuild Your Early Fundraising Map

The practical response is to stop treating brand-name access as the default plan. Instead, build a target list around people whose own capital is at stake. Those investors move faster and tend to care more about each bet.

Map operators who recently exited and now write personal angel checks.

Prioritize specialist startup investors who know your niche well.

Ask existing backers for warm introductions rather than cold pitching large firms.

Track new micro funds, since many emerging managers need strong deal flow.

Small, focused capital pools deserve particular attention. They often know a sector deeply and can decide quickly. For a seed founder, one engaged specialist can be worth more than a loose tie to a famous logo.

Meanwhile, plan further ahead than your next check. Strong metrics and tight storytelling will carry more weight than having a well-connected friend. Your next raise should rest on evidence an unfamiliar investor can verify.

Where Scouting Goes From Here

Few people expect the concept to vanish completely. Top firms still struggle to see the very earliest deals, along with companies in unfamiliar niches and regions. Therefore, smaller and better-resourced versions of this approach seem far more likely than total abandonment.

Varza expects venture partner arrangements to continue in some form, even at Sequoia. Watch whether other large firms shrink their networks over the coming year, and whether the survivors offer scouts more money and more responsibility. Those moves will reveal how much the industry still values informal sourcing.

Operators hoping to become investors should take note too. A scout title was once a shortcut to credibility, but a personal track record now looks like the safer route. Start small, invest your own money carefully, and document your reasoning on every deal.

Ultimately, this shift rewards clarity on both sides of the table. Firms are concentrating on fewer bets, and founders should respond by concentrating on the right investors, especially ahead of a Series A round. Spending your limited time where conviction already exists remains the most reliable strategy in any market.