Venture Capital Fund for Founders Elsewhere: Endeavor Catalyst

Endeavor Catalyst, the investing arm of the nonprofit Endeavor, wrapped up its fifth fund at $320 million in commitments, TechCrunch reported on October 7. The firm now manages more than $850 million and focuses on founders far from Silicon Valley.

This is a venture capital fund with an unusual design, and its rules say a lot about how capital is really allocated. If you are raising outside the usual hubs, understanding how it picks companies can sharpen your own plan. It also adds context to the sky-high deals we covered in startup valuation.

How the Fund Is Built

Allen Taylor, who has spent 20 years at the organization, serves as managing partner, and Jackie Carmel, with 12 years, is managing director. They lead a team of 16. The nonprofit serves as general partner, so it keeps half of the profits and reinvests them in the next generation of founders.

The money comes from about 400 limited partners. Backers include Reid Hoffman, Bill Ackman and Prosus, and roughly 30 percent are Endeavor founders, among them the founders of Nubank, Revolut and Checkout.com.

Endeavor Catalyst by the numbers Measure Figure Fifth fund size $320 million Assets under management More than $850 million Companies backed across five funds 437 in 44 markets Portfolio companies valued at $1 billion or more 83 Exits and IPOs 39 exits, 11 IPOs

The Unusual Selection Filter

Founders cannot pitch Catalyst cold. They first need to join Endeavor’s network, which last year evaluated over 10,000 applicants and admitted just 88. Today the network counts more than 3,100 founders across upwards of 50 countries, and you can learn how entry works on Endeavor’s website.

That screening acts like a pre-built credibility signal. By the time a company reaches the fund, a lead investor has often already priced a round, which lowers the fund’s diligence burden.

Follow-On Checks and Where They Land

Catalyst invests alongside others. The fund does not lead. Once a network company closes a round of $5 million or more headed by another institution, Catalyst may take part on identical terms, writing a check between $1 million and $3 million, capped at a tenth of the round.

The plan calls for 40 to 50 deals a year and as many as 150 companies overall. About 90 percent of investments sit outside the United States. Europe is the quickest riser: the fund has already signed 12 deals there this year through June, versus 14 across the whole of last year. Latin America is still its largest region.

What Repeat Founders Can Learn

About 14 percent of the previous fund was invested in follow-up ventures from Endeavor founders at seed or Series A. The team expects that share to climb to 20 percent. The signal is simple: investors reward people who have already shipped, hired and learned.

Holdings include well-known names such as ElevenLabs, whose liquidity plans we examined in employee tender offer coverage, along with Replit, Reflection AI and Flutterwave. Each shows how a regional start can become a global company.

Moves to Make If You Are Building Away From the Hubs

First, build a network that vouches for you before you ask for money. Introductions from operators carry more weight than a cold email, and they shorten the path to a lead investor.

Second, treat your first institutional round as the key that unlocks follow-on capital, since many funds only invest after someone else sets terms. Third, prepare for demo days and investor screens in advance, using lessons such as these demo day lessons from PearX.

Reading the Fund’s Rules as a Founder

The check-size cap tells you something useful. Because the fund will not take more than a tenth of any round, it behaves like a supportive partner and not a controlling lead. That can make your cap table cleaner and your lead investor happier.

The same goes for the minimum round size. A company has to raise at least $5 million from another institution before the fund joins, so your first job is to build traction that a lead investor will back. Revenue growth, retention and a clear story about why your market is underserved all help.

It also pays to think about where your customers live. Funds with a global view often like companies that solve a local problem with a model that can travel. If your idea fits that pattern, say so plainly in your pitch.

Whatever your location, keep your story simple. Investors back founders who can explain the customer, the problem and the proof in a few sentences, and that clarity travels well across borders and time zones.

What to Watch Next in Global Venture

Watch whether more funds copy the model of pairing a nonprofit network with a profit-sharing structure. Also watch Europe’s pace, since its jump suggests capital is spreading beyond the traditional hubs. Taylor did not disclose cash returns, so judge the strategy by outcomes, not marketing.