Vera Health Raises $28.5M With a Free Clinician App

Picture a doctor between patients, phone in hand, searching for the latest evidence on a tricky case. That is the moment Vera Health built a business around, and it just raised a Series A of $28.5 million to grow it. Threshold Ventures led the round, alongside Mantis VC, in addition to SV Angel.

The startup says its free search tool now serves upwards of 800,000 medical professionals spread over 190 countries, compared with a few thousand a year earlier. For founders, the round is a case study in Series A funding that follows usage instead of a polished pitch.

What the Vera Health Round Includes

Gradient, as well as Y Combinator, which were both earlier backers, added more, which pushes the overall haul to $32 million. The company plans to spend the money on its evidence infrastructure, new markets, and partnerships with medical societies, publishers, and health systems. It also wants to give hospitals tools to add their own protocols.

Vera Health by the numbers, per the company Metric Figure Series A $28.5 million Total funding $32 million Clinician users 800,000+ Countries with users 190 Price for licensed clinicians Free

The company calls its product a search engine for clinical evidence, built on AI. It finds and grades medical evidence before it shows an answer, and it links each claim to its sources. Because medicine publishes new research constantly, the pitch is trust rather than speed alone.

How Vera Health Grew Through Word of Mouth

According to the release, growth came largely through physician referrals. Clinicians heard about the app from colleagues, tried it for free, and told others. The company also says it topped the clinical-app download charts every month since June and, in September, out-downloaded two larger rivals combined.

Those claims come from the company, so treat them as promising rather than proven. Still, the pattern is familiar: a free product, a clear daily use case, and a community that shares tools with peers. Referral growth works best when the product saves time in a moment people already care about.

The team also stayed small. Founders who build with fewer resources often have to pick one problem and solve it well. That discipline can become an advantage when investors look for focus, much like the advice to find a niche in a crowded AI market.

If you are building a referral engine, measure it. Track how many new users arrive through invitations, how quickly they return, and which feature earns the first recommendation. Those numbers show whether growth is a habit or a spike.

Why Free Can Be a Strategy, Not a Sacrifice

Giving the product away to individual clinicians builds a large base that hospitals and publishers may later want to reach. Institutions can then pay for features such as custom protocols. This is a classic land-and-expand motion, and it only works if the free tier is truly useful.

The company also puts credibility at the center. It scores each source on factors like trial design and how recent the research is, and it flags weak evidence with a warning color. Medical societies add weight through partnerships, including one with emergency physicians. For founders in any field, borrowed trust from respected institutions can shorten a long sales cycle.

One research point frames the opportunity. The release cites a Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine estimate of roughly 17 years before new findings become everyday practice. Shrinking a gap like that is the kind of big, measurable problem that attracts capital.

Pricing can evolve later. Plenty of companies start free, learn how people actually use the product, and then introduce paid plans for teams. The key is to decide in advance which features stay free and which belong to institutions.

Lessons to Apply to Your Own Raise

First, show traction in the form of daily use, not only sign-ups. Vera says its daily audience today is bigger than its monthly audience was when the round began. Next, pair adoption with proof of quality, such as expert partners or audited security standards.

Then plan for scale before you need it. If your product touches sensitive information, privacy and security certifications become part of the sales deck. As you prepare, our first Series A guide can help you organize the data room.

Pick one painful moment and own it.

Let satisfied users recruit the next ones.

Back your claims with credible partners.

Finally, be candid about risk. A company that tells investors what it does not yet know earns more trust than one that hides gaps. Vera built its product on that same idea by showing users where the evidence is thin.

Vera Health FAQ

How much did Vera Health raise?

The company raised a Series A of $28.5 million, for an overall haul of $32 million.

Is Vera Health free?

Yes. The company says licensed doctors and trainees pay nothing.

What can non-medical founders learn from it?

That a free, trusted product with strong referrals can build a large base before the revenue model is fully proven.