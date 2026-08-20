VetClaims.ai Tackles the Gap Between Veterans and Benefits Assistance

Founded by Purple Heart recipient Lukas Simianer, the company combines AI-assisted claims preparation with human review.

Many veterans struggle to access their VA benefits and need assistance to navigate the VA system. To make matters more frustrating, there are only 521 accredited claim agents serving about 19 million veterans. This bottleneck makes it difficult for many veterans to get the help they need.

The claims process can be confusing and intimidating, requiring veterans to gather and organize their medical records, service history, and any other supporting evidence. Even though they might believe they have provided everything required, many have to go through several rounds of submitting information before they’re approved.

The difficulty of the VA claims process is why many veterans look for help filing their claim. Not having accredited assistance can prevent veterans from receiving the benefits they’re entitled to.

Lukas Simianer is a veteran and founder of VetClaims.ai. As a Purple Heart recipient who was deployed with the 82nd Airborne in Afghanistan, Simianer personally dealt with the difficulties that can occur after leaving the service. He was homeless for a time and struggled to receive his benefits. It’s his personal experience that inspired him to build VetClaims.ai to help other veterans.

What VetClaims.ai Actually Does

Simianer is well aware of the access gap that has occurred due to the lack of accredited claims agents and the large number of veterans nationwide. The state-by-state regulations that affect claims-assistance services add another layer of complexity to the system.

VetClaims.ai helps veterans understand and prepare their VA disability claims. The company uses AI-assisted technology to help veterans with their claim preparation, followed by a mandatory human review. Human oversight is vital to the process to make certain the claim is ready to file.

The service costs a flat fee of $1,250. According to the company, the process from intake to filing the claim takes around 14 days.

The claim cycle can be frustrating, often taking 4–6 tries before approval. A claim cycle covers the time period from when the claim is prepared and filed to when the VA responds after a review, asking for a correction or additional paperwork. VetClaims.ai has a 1.8 average claim cycle.

Using Technology to Address the Access Gap

VetClaims.ai’s model addresses the notable gap between claims assistance and the size of the veteran population in the United States. The goal of the company is to streamline the process by standardizing the claim-preparation stage and making it faster.

The AI technology in the platform doesn’t replace human judgment, but is used as a tool to help prepare claims and reduce the bottleneck around VA disability claim preparation.

The company reports that it has served over 50,000 veterans. Additionally, VetClaims.ai has created 400+ veteran jobs.

Veterans need to note that while VetClaims.ai helps them prepare and file claims, it will not represent them before the VA. It is also not a healthcare claims processor. Before submitting their claims, the company urges applicants to carefully review all information.