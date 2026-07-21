The site staffs about 521 accredited claims agents available to 19 million veterans nationwide.

VetClaims.ai is the culmination of a life-altering story from the founder, a Purple Heart recipient from the 82nd Airborne who deployed during OEF in 2012. After serving his country, he became homeless when he couldn’t access benefits he’d already earned. That experience became the basis for a company designed to help other veterans avoid the same failure. The site has now served 55,000 veterans, many of whom fell through the cracks in the system at a difficult time in their lives, much like the founder. More than 400 jobs have been created for veterans thanks to the site.

The site staffs about 521 accredited claims agents available to 19 million veterans nationwide. The VetClaims.ai argument is that veterans don’t have a paperwork problem; it is instead a capacity problem. Agents can help veterans understand the veteran claims process and their disability rating. The average claim process is reduced to 1.8 claim cycles when using the site, lower than the industry norm of four to six. Claims preparation is now completed in about 14 days from intake to ready-to-file. The flat fee is $1,250 compared with the $16,500 fee charged by predatory claims agents.

Public-Sector Shortage on Agents

When claims prep is faster on the private-sector side, the process can still be slowed by government-side bottlenecks due to low agent staffing. State restrictions can significantly affect a system already limited by deficiencies. Rules such as California SB 694 restrict exorbitant fees and actions that take advantage of veterans financially, but it also adds to the number of days for a completed claim.

The VetClaims.ai Model As A Pressure-Release Valve

The company does not claim to represent veterans before the Veterans Administration. This is a new digital technology at the forefront that provides AI-assisted claims preparation. It features mandatory human review, a flat fee, and is commission-based preparation. It is not representation. Veterans who feel they need representation will need to add that need to their checklist for satisfactory completion of the process.

Free Consultation on Strategy

New site users receive a free strategy consultation to begin the process, during which they apply to determine whether they qualify and agents can provide help. Next, evidence is mapped, and agents help to write the nexus with legal precedent and medical literature to get veterans file-ready. This all happens without touching the client’s backpay. All evidence is normally submitted upfront. Standard allows evidence submission during development. The strategy depends upon evidence preparedness. The system is endorsed by the Purple Heart Foundation.

Why AI Preparation Now

Helping 55,000 veterans is a testament to the team’s dedication to assisting users in understanding and navigating the system, so they aren’t left frustrated and homeless, feeling alone. The government now better understands the predatory nature of some organizations that take advantage of veterans at a difficult time in their lives, and is attempting to provide a barrier to those practices with legislation like SB 694. While lawyers and predatory companies charge in excess of $6,000 on average, VetClaims.ai never exceeds $1,250. A price point they say is reflective of their efficiency, veteran employees’ knowledge, and engineering capability.