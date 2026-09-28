Vibe Coding Hits a $600M Milestone With Lovable

Lovable’s co-founder told a crowd in Amsterdam this week that the AI app building platform’s annualized revenue run rate just crossed $600 million. Fabian Hedin shared the number at the HumanX summit on September 24, marking a $100 million jump from the $500 million mark the company reported back in June.

If you build software, or you have been putting it off, this number is worth sitting with. Lovable turns plain language prompts into working apps, and it just showed that “vibe coding” can carry real enterprise revenue, not only weekend side projects.

The Growth Curve Behind the Headline

Three months. That is how long it took Lovable to add $100 million in annualized revenue on top of an already large base. The company has also pulled in over $700 million from investors across two separate rounds within less than twelve months, so the revenue jump is not happening in isolation.

The table below lays out the pace of both tracks side by side.

Lovable’s revenue and funding timeline, 2025 to 2026 Date Milestone Figure December 2025 Funding round (Menlo Ventures, CapitalG) $300M at $6.6B valuation June 2026 Annualized revenue run rate $500M August 2026 Funding round (Menlo Ventures, Scaleup Europe Fund) $400M at $13.3B valuation September 2026 Annualized revenue run rate $600M

Numbers like these move fast because usage compounds. Once an AI content creation platform or app builder gets embedded into daily workflows, revenue tends to climb without a matching jump in headcount, which is exactly the kind of leverage small teams should be studying.

Why Fortune 500 Logos Change the Story

Hedin said that about 67 percent of Fortune 500 firms now have Lovable running somewhere inside their business, naming Microsoft, Nvidia, and Deutsche Telekom as customers. That is a different buyer than most no-code tools attracted a few years ago, when the audience skewed toward solo builders and small teams.

When a Fortune 500 company adopts a new tool, procurement, security, and legal typically all sign off first. For a young company selling into large enterprises, that review process is usually the hardest sale to close, and Lovable appears to have found a way through it.

Hedin put the distinction bluntly, saying Lovable’s “output is a product,” not just code. That framing is worth borrowing the next time you pitch investors or customers on what your own AI built tool actually delivers.

What This Means If You Are Not a Developer

You do not need a computer science degree to notice the opportunity here. Apps built on Lovable now draw close to 1 billion monthly views combined, according to Hedin, which means non-technical founders are already shipping products that real people use every day.

If you have been putting off building a minimum viable product because you cannot code, treat this as a nudge to test one of these tools on a small idea this month. Start narrow, such as an internal tool or a single feature app, instead of trying to replace your entire product roadmap in one attempt.

The Risk Behind the Convenience

Fast growth for the platform does not erase the tradeoffs for the founders building on top of it. Relying on someone else’s AI layer means your product’s cost, speed, and even uptime depend on decisions you do not control.

Founders leaning hard into these tools should track their AI spend control closely, because usage based pricing on generated apps can scale in unpredictable ways once real customers show up. Set a rough cost ceiling before launch, not after the first invoice surprises you.

The Next Test Is Retention, Not Hype

The next real test for Lovable is retention, not signups. Enterprise buyers rarely churn loudly, but they do quietly cut usage when a tool stops proving its value every quarter.

Expect competitors to chase the same enterprise wedge, which is worth keeping in mind if you are weighing AI startup funding trends before picking a platform to build on. More competition here should translate into better pricing and features for the founders using these tools, not only the ones building them.

FAQ: Vibe Coding and Lovable’s Growth

What is vibe coding?

Vibe coding means building software by describing what you want in plain language, then letting an AI model generate and refine the underlying code. Lovable is one of several platforms built specifically around this workflow.

Is Lovable’s $600 million figure actual revenue?

It is an annualized run rate, a projection based on current monthly revenue multiplied by twelve. That is a common startup metric, but it is not the same as audited annual revenue reported at fiscal year end.

Do I need coding experience to use a tool like this?

No. These platforms are built for people who can describe a product clearly but do not write code themselves, though some technical understanding still helps you evaluate what you are shipping to customers.