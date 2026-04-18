Wealth Follows Those Willing To Outwork Everyone

We talk a lot about hacks, timing, and luck. Those matter. But they are not the common thread I keep seeing at the top. The clearest pattern is simpler and harder.

Wealth follows people who outwork everyone else. That is the uncomfortable truth most folks do not want to hear. It is also the most reliable edge you can control.

The Pattern We Ignore

At a recent event, a young guy asked me what ties wealthy people together. He saw a mix of personalities and paths. He wanted the one thing they shared.

“There’s a strong correlation between that and the hard work… the thing that did hold them in common is they all probably work seventy plus hours a week.”

That line is not theory. These are people I know well. Different backgrounds. Different industries. Same habit: they put in the hours, for years, without letting up.

It is not glamorous. It is not instant. It is a grind. And it works.

Why Effort Compounds

Work is not just time on a clock. It is time spent learning, fixing, selling, and shipping. The extra twenty hours each week stack up. Skills pile on. Trust builds. Deals close.

When I built and sold Swag of the Month, the gains came from long weeks. When I helped drive Ellie.com to a million dollars in four months, the pace was real. Long days, fast feedback, and no coasting. That rhythm pulled results forward.

More reps mean faster learning cycles.

More touchpoints mean more chances to win business.

More shots on goal mean a higher score.

Those hours are not random. They are focused on what moves the needle.

The Hard Truth, Stated Plainly

If you want uncommon results, expect uncommon effort. I am not saying talent does not count. Or that luck never shows up. I am saying hard work is the only part you can fully own, daily, without permission.

People ask for a shortcut. There is one: outwork your market. Outlearn it. Outsell it. Out-care it. Sustain that effort long enough, and you start to look lucky.

But What About Balance?

Here is the pushback I hear: “Isn’t this a path to burnout?” It can be, if the work is chaotic. Long weeks do not mean long chaos. They mean long focus. Priorities must be tight. Health still matters. Sleep, movement, and family time can fit. The calendar just gets sharper.

Another pushback: “What about working smart?” Great. Do both. The best operators work smart for a lot of hours. Strategy without sweat is a wish. Sweat without strategy is waste. Pair them.

What 70-Hour Weeks Actually Look Like

A heavy workload does not mean doing everything yourself. It means doing the right things without delay.

Front-loading hard tasks early in the week.

Stacking meetings to protect deep work blocks.

Reviewing data daily, not monthly.

Following up faster than anyone expects.

Cutting weak bets quickly and doubling down on winners.

That pace creates momentum. Momentum creates options. Options create freedom.

My Take

Stop waiting for perfect timing. The market rewards those who move. If you want the life others talk about, do the work others avoid. Show up longer. Show up better. Repeat for years.

I am not here to scold. I am here to tell you what I see, over and over. The top performers do the work. They do more of it. They do it with intent. That is the common thread.

Call to Action

Pick the one area that would change your trajectory if you gave it twenty more hours this week. Sales calls. Product quality. Customer experience. Learning a channel. Then stack that effort for the next ninety days. Track results. Adjust. Keep going.

Your edge is not a secret. It is a schedule.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Do I need 70 hours every week to succeed?

Not forever. Heavy weeks help you break through plateaus. As systems improve, hours can taper. Early on, expect a stretch to build momentum.

Q: How do I avoid burnout while working more?

Plan rest like meetings. Protect sleep, workouts, and family time. Cut low-value tasks. Long focus beats long chaos.

Q: What if I have a full-time job and a family?

Use tight blocks. Early mornings, evenings, and one weekend block can add up to 15–20 hours. Keep priorities to one or two big goals.

Q: Isn’t working smart better than working hard?

Both matter. Smart work directs your effort. Hard work supplies the volume. The winners pair strategy with sustained output.

Q: How do I decide where to spend the extra hours?

Focus on drivers: sales, product quality, retention, and learning. Ask: What action this week can move revenue or customer value the most?