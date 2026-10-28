Wealth Management Software Startup Nevis Raises Series B

Nevis, a startup founded by former Revolut leaders, has raised a $70 million Series B to simplify the software financial advisors rely on, Fortune reported on October 26. EQT Ventures led the round, and a partner there is joining the company’s board.

Here is the plain-English version. Advisors spend too much time moving between disconnected programs, and Nevis wants to put those jobs in one place. That idea applies well beyond finance, and it is a good lens for any founder with a messy stack, especially those studying Series A advice from investors this fall.

What Nevis Does in Simple Terms

Nevis builds a platform that pulls many separate advisor tools into one system. According to the EQT partner quoted by Fortune, the typical advisor juggles about seven outdated systems. Each one needs its own login, data entry, and upkeep.

The result is administrative drag. When an advisor spends the day on paperwork, there are fewer hours for clients. That is also why firms are interested in software that automates the routine steps.

The Funding and Traction Details

The company is only about a year old, with roughly 70 employees. By Fortune’s count, the new money lifts lifetime funding to $110 million. The valuation is reportedly around $500 million, but that figure came from an anonymous source, and Nevis has yet to verify it.

Nevis at a glance (Fortune, October 26, 2026) Round $70 million Series B Total raised $110 million Reported valuation About $500 million (unconfirmed) Founded October 2024 Team size About 70 people Customers About 20 advisory firms Assets at customer firms (company claim) $50 billion rising to $700 billion in a year

The last row of that table deserves a careful read. It reflects what the customers manage, not what Nevis earns, and it comes from the company itself. In other words, it shows momentum in the client base but says little about revenue or profit.

Smart buyers and investors will ask for the missing pieces. How much does each firm pay, how long do they stay, and how often do they expand? Those answers matter more than any headline number.

Why Wealth Management Software Is Getting Attention

Advisory firms face a labor squeeze, and software that saves hours is easier to justify than new hires. Investors like markets where a clear pain point meets a buyer with budget. Existing backers including Sequoia and Iconiq, plus new investors such as Charles Schwab, show that confidence.

The team behind the product also helps. Its leaders held senior roles at a fast-growing financial app, so they know how to scale a product and a company at once. Credibility like that shortens a sales cycle, though it never replaces a working product.

For a founder, the deeper lesson is about choosing a problem people already hate. Nobody needs convincing that seven logins is too many. When the pain is obvious, the sales conversation shifts from “why” to “how soon,” and that is a gift for an early-stage company.

It also helps to sell into a segment with clear budget and a deadline, such as firms short on staff. Urgency plus budget is the most reliable pairing in B2B software.

Lessons for Founders With a Messy Stack

You do not need to build fintech to use this playbook. Consider these steps for your own business:

List every tool your team logs into each week and mark the ones that overlap.

Estimate the hours lost to copying data between systems.

Consolidate around one source of truth for customer information.

Retire anything nobody will defend in a thirty-second pitch.

Tool sprawl also creates risk. Each extra system is another place for data to leak or for automation to run unseen, as the numbers on AI agent monitoring in finance suggest. Fewer systems are easier to watch and cheaper to secure.

A Sober Look at the Growth Story

Fast growth can hide fragile foundations. A young company with about twenty customers is still proving that it can retain and expand them. For a contrast in how fast-growing fintechs get judged, read these Ramp growth lessons and compare the two stories.

If you advise or sell to financial firms, remember that regulated clients move carefully. The Investor.gov resource center from the SEC explains how advisers are overseen, which helps you understand what buyers must protect when they choose software.

Wealth Management Software Questions Founders Ask

What does wealth management software do?

It helps advisory firms manage client records, portfolios, reporting, and compliance tasks in fewer systems.

Is the $500 million valuation confirmed?

No. Fortune attributed it to an anonymous source, and Nevis itself has not signed off on that figure.

What should I watch next?

Watch customer count, retention, and whether the company can show results from firms outside its early adopters.

The calm takeaway is simple. Fewer tools, clearer data, and a team that trusts both will usually beat a bigger stack that nobody fully understands.