Manoj Kumar Reddy Kalakoti’s Rules for Letting AI Touch Production Infrastructure

AI is now able to perform tasks that once required experienced software engineers, generating code, troubleshooting applications and analyzing system failures. AI agents are evermore present in business operations, but how much responsibility can organizations delegate to autonomous systems?

This transition could be particularly significant for DevOps and site reliability engineering (SRE) teams. Considerable time is spent maintaining enterprise infrastructure monitoring applications, investigating alerts, reviewing deployment failures, and responding to incidents. Many of these activities follow established procedures, making them potential candidates for automation.

For Manoj Kumar Reddy Kalakoti, a DevOps engineer whose experience includes cloud infrastructure, and enterprise engineering assignments at Apple and ADP, replacing repetitive tasks is fundamentally different from replacing the engineers responsible for keeping critical systems operational.

“I think AI will eliminate a lot of repetitive SRE work, but I don’t believe it will eliminate the need for SRE engineers,” Kalakoti says.

His perspective reflects a broader shift in infrastructure engineering: as AI becomes more capable of operating complex systems, engineers may increasingly be responsible for designing the safeguards and architectures that determine what those systems can safely do.

Monitoring Systems and Autonomous Incident Response

AI agents could substantially reduce the workload for engineers by analyzing information from multiple monitoring systems simultaneously.

Traditional infrastructure operations rely heavily on monitoring tools and predefined procedures. When an application experiences issues, engineers have to analyze metrics, review logs, examine recent deployments, and identify potential causes before taking corrective action.

“Instead of an engineer spending 20 minutes gathering that information, the agent could present a probable root cause and recommend a rollback or a targeted mitigation,” he explains.

For day to day incidents, AI systems could eventually execute approved remediation procedures automatically, helping businesses restore services faster and reduce operational disruptions.

Kalakoti’s enterprise reliability work illustrates the importance of these processes. Through initiatives involving deployment modernization and observability systems, his engineering efforts contributed to a reported 60% reduction in mean time to recovery and a 70% reduction in false-positive alerts, showcasing the potential operational value of improved monitoring and incident management.

The Limits of Automation

Despite his results, Kalakoti is against the assumption that AI agents can safely handle every production incident. Modern applications depend on complex networks of services, databases, and cloud infrastructure. A seemingly straightforward intervention can create unexpected consequences in other parts of the system.

“There’s a major difference between troubleshooting a known failure pattern and making architectural decisions during an unfamiliar production incident,” Kalakoti says.

AI systems seemingly struggle when analyzing information that is incomplete or when several failures occur simultaneously. In these circumstances, an automated response based on an incorrect diagnosis could make an existing problem worse.

Kalakoti understands it is important for organizations to establish clear boundaries around automation. AI agents may investigate incidents, recommend solutions, and execute defined procedures, but high-risk changes should always remain subject to operational policies and human oversight.

How AI Could Reshape DevOps Careers

The growing role of AI will also change what companies expect from their infrastructure engineering teams.

Kalakoti anticipates that internal developer platforms will be capable of translating engineering requirements into approved infrastructure configurations. Instead of manually configuring Terraform modules, deployment workflows, and monitoring systems, developers could describe the environment they need, including performance requirements, security policies, and operating budgets. Intelligent platforms could then generate much of the underlying infrastructure.

“What I do expect is that narrowly defined operational roles will become less common,” Kalakoti says.

While engineers focused exclusively on repetitive configuration and predictable procedures may struggle, expertise in distributed systems, reliability architecture, infrastructure automation, and AI governance could become exponentially more valuable.

The role of Engineer will shift from manually operating infrastructure to designing systems capable of operating reliably with limited intervention. So the more AI Agents are integrated into business operations, engineers could devote more attention to system architecture, security, resilience, and the governance of intelligent infrastructure.

For businesses, the challenge will be balancing the efficiency of automation with the judgment and accountability that complex systems require.