What It Takes to Manage 1,200 Gaming Terminals

Jeff Rehberger has combined economics, modern technology, and measured expansion to build a substantial operating network across Illinois.

A video gaming terminal may occupy only a small corner of a licensed Illinois establishment, but operating a statewide network of them is a complicated business. Equipment needs attention; location partners expect reliable communication; employees must coordinate service; and every part of the operation must comply with state requirements.

That is the management problem Jeff Rehberger has addressed since becoming CEO of Lucky Lincoln Gaming in 2013.

During his tenure, the company has expanded to over 250 locations, approximately 1,500 video gaming terminals, and over 75 employees. Those numbers have placed it among the larger terminal operators in Illinois, but they also show how many moving parts the company must manage each day.

Building the Organization Behind the Machines

Rehberger’s expansion strategy has involved more than deploying additional terminals. Each new licensed location creates another working relationship, another set of service expectations, and another part of the network that must remain connected to the broader operation.

Lucky Lincoln Gaming has grown its internal team alongside its location base. That parallel investment matters because a larger terminal count can quickly become difficult to manage without sufficient staffing, consistent procedures, and reliable information.

If you judge the company only by the number of machines it operates, you see the most visible result. The business itself depends on what happens behind those machines, including maintenance coordination, administrative work, compliance, and partner support.

Applying Technology to Daily Decisions

Technology helps the company organize that work.

Lucky Lincoln Gaming uses AI-supported tools and modern systems to improve internal processes, analyze operational data, and support management decisions. Artificial intelligence has not traditionally played a central role in the terminal operator sector, making its practical application a distinguishing part of Rehberger’s approach.

These tools can help employees review information from across the network, recognize patterns, and prioritize operational needs.

They also give leadership a more complete picture of activity across hundreds of terminals and dozens of locations.

The purpose is not to remove human judgment. In a regulated business, decisions still require experience and careful review. The technology gives the company more structured ways to handle information as its footprint grows.

A Career Built Around Systems and Oversight

Jeff Rehberger brought an uncommon professional background to the gaming industry. He previously interned with the United States Department of Defense and the U.S. Treasury’s Office of Financial Stability, where he researched the Troubled Asset Relief Program.

He later worked at CGI Federal, assisting with government proposals and supporting financial systems software implemented by the United States Agency for International Development.

His experience also includes serving as president of Study Abroad Visas.

Rehberger earned a bachelor’s degree in Applied Economics and Management from Cornell University in 2011. He completed a master’s degree in Economic History at the London School of Economics in 2013.

That mix of economics, financial systems, and government work gave Rehberger experience with structured organizations and formal oversight before he began leading a regulated gaming company.

Planning for the Next Stage

Additional locations and terminals will be part of Rehberger’s plans to make Lucky Lincoln Gaming the largest terminal operator in Illinois, but expansion alone will not be enough. The company will also need to preserve service quality, maintain compliance, and strengthen relationships with licensed establishments.

Rehberger believes that the next stage depends on continuing the same management approach that supported the company’s current size: building the internal operation at the same time as the network it serves.