What This CEO Says About Running a Successful Chimney Repair Company

Business leaders are often encouraged to find the return on every investment. Marketing should generate customers. Technology should increase productivity. Hiring should support growth. Even community initiatives are increasingly discussed in terms of what they can do for brand reputation, employee engagement or customer loyalty.

Joe Ochal has a different way of looking at giving back.

As founder and CEO of Chimney Scientists, a chimney repair company with the largest service area in the Philadelphia, PA area, Ochal has spent more than a decade supporting charitable organizations and community initiatives. More recently, the company began providing critical chimney repairs at no cost to homeowners who cannot afford them.

But Ochal is surprisingly reluctant to call the program a business strategy.

“I’m not sure if it’s going to be a great strategy but we are constantly seeing people in these circumstances and even if it costs us we have to try and do something for them,” Ochal said.

For entrepreneurs accustomed to measuring nearly every decision against growth, his approach offers a different leadership lesson: some investments do not need to produce a financial return to justify making them.

When a Business Sees a Problem It Can Actually Solve

The idea emerged from situations The Chimney Scientists was already encountering in the course of doing business.

Ochal points to the example of a retired widow living on a fixed income whose chimney has collapsed internally. If the utility company shuts off the gas until the chimney is repaired, and the homeowner cannot qualify for financing, restoring heat can require opening walls, removing the blockage and completing a repair that could reach $10,000.

“You have little to no options,” Ochal said. “The Chimney Scientists will see this EXACT scenario and many other similar ones this month/week.”

The company cannot absorb the cost of every repair. Ochal is candid about that limitation. Instead, The Chimney Scientists evaluates circumstances individually and performs as many installations at no cost as it reasonably can.

That distinction matters from a leadership perspective. The goal is not to build a charitable promise so broad that fulfilling it threatens the organization providing the help. It is to identify where the company has the expertise and capacity to intervene and then act when it can.

During winter, the stakes become particularly visible.

“All winter long we get calls from people who have no heat because their chimney liner has collapsed,” Ochal said. “A lot of them have already been turned away by other companies and are calling around looking for a cheaper estimate. We’re not the cheaper option. But on a case-by-case basis, if the homeowner or their co-signer doesn’t qualify for financing, we’ll just do the work anyway.”

His reasoning is uncomplicated: “Nobody should go through a winter without heat because of a chimney.”

Giving Back Without Expecting Growth in Return

Corporate philanthropy is frequently presented as mutually beneficial. A company supports a community, while the goodwill generated by that support strengthens the business.

Ochal’s experience complicates that assumption.

“I don’t really think it does,” he said when asked whether the company’s community work has helped scale The Chimney Scientists.

He has been donating to charities and operating charitable programs funded by the company for more than a decade. The company promotes those efforts on its website and even on its trucks. Yet Ochal estimates that perhaps one in 20 customers mentions them.

“It hasn’t been the business boost I thought it would be at first,” he said.

For Ochal, that realization did not become a reason to stop. Instead, it changed the reason for continuing.

“It’s just the way I like to operate. I’m thankful for what I have, and I give back where I can,” he added. “So I wouldn’t recommend funding charities as a business strategy. I’d recommend it as a ‘be a good person’ strategy.”

It is a useful distinction for founders. Community investment can align with a company’s values without needing to become another customer-acquisition channel.

Ochal takes a similarly practical approach to balancing generosity with growth.

“Honestly, I don’t know that there’s a perfect balance. There’s always more you can do,” he said. “I believe the more you give, the more you receive. My advice is to give to the causes that actually speak to you, and whatever you’re giving now, try to give a little more.”

Leadership Also Means Giving People Information

The company’s community philosophy extends beyond free repairs.

Chimneys present an unusual challenge for homeowners because much of the system cannot be easily seen. A customer may therefore have to make a significant financial decision based on a technician telling them that something hidden inside the structure needs to be repaired.

Ochal believes education should come before that decision. “People cannot see what is going on inside a chimney and they cannot see the repairs,” he said, explaining that technicians use diagrams, videos, camera inspections, moisture readings, thermal imaging or carbon monoxide testing depending on the circumstances.

Instead of simply identifying a problem and prescribing a repair, Ochal says technicians are trained to show homeowners the evidence, explain their options and ask how they want to proceed.

That philosophy reflects the same principle behind the company’s community initiative: expertise creates responsibility. Whether the result is giving someone enough information to make a decision or helping a homeowner who cannot afford a critical repair, Ochal sees the company’s role as extending beyond completing a transaction.

Building the Company You Want to Run

Ochal’s approach to community work predates The Chimney Scientists.

Before founding the company, he worked in the nonprofit space through Event Navigators LLC, an event-planning business specializing in 501(c)(3) organizations. His work included sponsorship, marketing, sales and event planning.

That experience helped shape a view of charitable work that is more personal than corporate.

“I don’t view charitable work or funding commitments as a requirement for running a business,” Ochal said. “To me, that side of it is secondary. Charity is important for the soul and for your overall well-being. It’s about helping the community around you, and really anyone you can on this earth.”

Looking ahead, he wants The Chimney Scientists’ community role to include greater awareness of carbon monoxide risks associated with aging chimney systems, particularly in older cities such as Philadelphia. He also hopes to fund additional projects and resources for homeowners who may not realize how common those problems can be.

There is a broader leadership principle underneath that goal.

Founders spend years deciding what kind of company they want to build. Revenue, growth and operational performance inevitably influence those decisions. But they are not the only measures available.

For Ochal, giving back has not proven itself as a particularly effective marketing strategy. He continues doing it anyway.

That may be precisely the point. If community investment only survives when it can demonstrate a return, it is ultimately another business tactic. Leadership driven by values begins when a founder decides something is worth doing even when the spreadsheet cannot prove it.