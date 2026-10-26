What to Try During a Visit to an iSense Mattress Showroom

by / ⠀Featured / October 26, 2026
isense

At iSense’s newly opened Fort Worth showroom, a mattress demonstration lets shoppers explore softer and firmer settings on the same bed. A Comfort Control Specialist can walk visitors through the adjustments and help them find what feels comfortable.

The store is at 4811 Overton Ridge Boulevard, Suite 200, Fort Worth, TX 76132. Walk-ins are welcome, while a private Personalized Sleep Consultation provides dedicated time with a specialist.

Mattresses on display at iSense’s Fort Worth showroom, where visitors can try different comfort settings with guidance from a Comfort Control Specialist.Photo credit: iSense

Start With the Feel of the Mattress

With iSense’s patented Comfort Control Technology, each sleeper can independently adjust the feel of their side from softer to firmer while maintaining the support and feel of a premium mattress. During a visit, couples can explore their individual preferences without having to agree on one setting.

“These stores give people the opportunity to take control of their comfort and experience what Personalized Sleep actually means,” said Paul Longman, CEO and Founder of iSense.

Explore Position and Temperature

The consultation also covers sleep position and temperature. Visitors can explore adjustable sleep position and temperature-control options with a specialist, considering how those choices fit their preferences alongside mattress firmness.

Premium bedding and massage chairs are available as well. Shoppers can enjoy a complimentary 15-minute massage chair experience while exploring the store.

From Friday, October 30, shoppers will also be able to visit the Plano showroom at 8240 Preston Road, Suite 185, Plano, TX 75024. The location will offer the same personalized guidance and opportunities to try different comfort settings.

Photo caption: The Plano showroom opens October 30, extending iSense’s in-person shopping experience to Preston Road. Photo credit: iSense

For another way to try the products, the company’s Mobile Showroom continues to serve select Dallas-Fort Worth communities. The permanent showrooms also welcome existing iSense customers seeking personalized assistance or a chance to explore additional sleep products.

See also  Revolutionizing Employee Retention with Financial Wellness

iSense was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri. The brand also sells online and offers a 180-Night Comfort Guarantee. Customers can ask a specialist about the guarantee and the options available for their preferred sleep setup.

 

You Might Also Like...

Qobra

What should buyers know about sales compensation software pricing?

yellowbrick

A Fractured Self-Narrative: How Sexual Assault Changes College Students

Malcolm Marcelle

Mortgage Affordability Pressures Are Creating a New Education Gap for First Responders and Blue-Collar Homebuyers

About The Author

Brianna Kamienski is a highly-educated marketing writer with 4 degrees from Syracuse University. With a comprehensive understanding of communication theory, she's able to craft meaningful work that conveys what clients want to say to their clients. Brianna is the proud mother of two boys, Chase and Cooper.

x

Get Funded Faster!

Proven Pitch Deck

Signup for our newsletter to get access to our proven pitch deck template.