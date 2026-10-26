What to Try During a Visit to an iSense Mattress Showroom

At iSense’s newly opened Fort Worth showroom, a mattress demonstration lets shoppers explore softer and firmer settings on the same bed. A Comfort Control Specialist can walk visitors through the adjustments and help them find what feels comfortable.

The store is at 4811 Overton Ridge Boulevard, Suite 200, Fort Worth, TX 76132. Walk-ins are welcome, while a private Personalized Sleep Consultation provides dedicated time with a specialist.

Start With the Feel of the Mattress

With iSense’s patented Comfort Control Technology, each sleeper can independently adjust the feel of their side from softer to firmer while maintaining the support and feel of a premium mattress. During a visit, couples can explore their individual preferences without having to agree on one setting.

“These stores give people the opportunity to take control of their comfort and experience what Personalized Sleep actually means,” said Paul Longman, CEO and Founder of iSense.

Explore Position and Temperature

The consultation also covers sleep position and temperature. Visitors can explore adjustable sleep position and temperature-control options with a specialist, considering how those choices fit their preferences alongside mattress firmness.

Premium bedding and massage chairs are available as well. Shoppers can enjoy a complimentary 15-minute massage chair experience while exploring the store.

From Friday, October 30, shoppers will also be able to visit the Plano showroom at 8240 Preston Road, Suite 185, Plano, TX 75024. The location will offer the same personalized guidance and opportunities to try different comfort settings.

For another way to try the products, the company’s Mobile Showroom continues to serve select Dallas-Fort Worth communities. The permanent showrooms also welcome existing iSense customers seeking personalized assistance or a chance to explore additional sleep products.

iSense was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri. The brand also sells online and offers a 180-Night Comfort Guarantee. Customers can ask a specialist about the guarantee and the options available for their preferred sleep setup.