Why Complexity, Not Leadership, Can Kill Business Strategy

Roland U. Hoffmann explains why managing complexity is the key to organizational growth.

Most organizations that struggle to execute a strategy don’t have a leadership problem. They have an adaptive complexity problem. The two can look remarkably similar from the outside: missed deadlines, stalled initiatives, and teams that seem resistant to change. However, the root causes are different, and so the solutions must be too. Roland U. Hoffmann, Founder of SODA, has spent years working through that distinction and building a framework that helps organizations navigate complexity rather than fight against it.

The Real Reasons Initiatives Stall

When a major initiative loses steam, most organizations react by introducing a new management approach: Agile, Lean, Six Sigma, or another improvement program. These approaches can be valuable and often improve existing ways of working, but they rarely address the deeper challenge of adaptive complexity.

Hoffmann believes that complexity, when left unmanaged, overtakes strategy before it can produce meaningful results. The problem shows up most clearly at the handoffs between teams. He uses a restaurant as an example. One person handles the prep, another cooks, someone plates the dish, and another brings it to the customer’s table. Each transition creates an opportunity for information to be lost, delayed, or misunderstood. “The entire chain has to be optimized to provide the best possible experience for the person giving you the money,” he says. In large organizations, that chain can stretch across dozens of handoffs before anything reaches a customer.

After leading complex programs at Mars, WWE, and Verizon, Hoffmann came to see that the struggles he witnessed weren’t driven by weak leaders or flawed strategies. They were driven by adaptive complexity emerging from large groups of people working through established workflows, formal structures, and years of negotiated agreements. What often appears to be resistance is frequently the organization’s natural tendency to preserve what already works.

Current workflows are rarely accidental. They are the result of years of cross-functional negotiations, competing priorities, risk management decisions, and formal commitments. Replacing them wholesale is both risky and unrealistic. Adjustments can be negotiated and absorbed. Large top-down declarations often create layers of additional processes and approvals in existing capabilities rather than enabling something entirely new.

Where Value Gets Lost

When Hoffmann steps into an organization, he looks for three things. The first is handoffs. In large companies, the distance between a decision and its outcome can span many teams, and each transition carries the risk of delay, rework, and compounding erosion of strategic intention.

The second is non-negotiable feedback on outcomes that matter. When transformation teams focus on transactional performance data that arrives after a long delay, they are already operating on outdated blind spots. “Feedback for something you’ve not done before should happen in real time,” Hoffmann says. Without it, the transformation team can’t learn what’s not working before it’s too late.

The third is how decisions actually move through the organization. Hoffmann has sat in enough corporate rooms to know that people often recognize problems long before anything changes. “I’ve sat in meetings where people clearly know something won’t work, but nothing happens.” That gap can easily be mistaken for a cultural problem when it is often a symptom of adaptive complexity at work.

These factors are not the entire challenge, but they surface the gaps where value is lost.

A Framework Built for the Real World

Hoffmann’s answer to these challenges is the System of Disciplined Adaptability, or SODA. It is a transformation playbook designed to produce measurable outcomes within two quarters, rather than burning out teams that do not know how to work with adaptive complexity.

The process starts with an alignment audit, a diagnostic of where value is leaking and where the highest leverage exists. From there, a small team tests interventions in a protected environment, proving what works before nurturing it to grow and mature in the broader organization.

Once the team gets initial results, the new approach is stabilized and refined before being expanded into adjacent groups. Then Hoffmann considers automation. His position on technology is intentional: “Technology is an enabler, not the solution. If you automate broken processes, you scale bad outcomes.” Automation comes after teams establish disciplined ways of working and reliable measures of success.

The final stage brings targeted data to the right people inside existing workflows, creating a foundation for sustainable growth and ongoing disciplined adaptation.

Competing in a More Complex World

The organizations that stand to gain the most from Hoffmann’s approach are those where adaptive complexity has begun to outpace execution. This includes private equity-backed businesses under pressure to improve performance quickly, large enterprises facing competition from better-integrated rivals, and companies trying to bring new products to market.

For all of them, the core challenge is ultimately the same. Organizations naturally preserve established patterns of behavior, even when leaders want different outcomes. “If you want new outcomes,” Hoffmann says, “you have to know the difference between complexity that doesn’t change on its own, like sophisticated machines, and how to work with adaptive complexity, like organizations that respond to pressures and evolve on their own.” For organizations ready to take that challenge seriously, he believes that is where meaningful outcomes begin.