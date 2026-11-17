Education is often described as one of the slowest sectors to adopt new technology.

The McKinsey Global Institute’s Industry Digitization Index draws on dozens of indicators of digital assets, usage and workforce, and has repeatedly placed education among the lagging sectors. Their analysis found that the lagging sectors in the US are less than 15% as digitized as the leading sectors.

Government action played a key role in helping hospitals adopt new technology.In 2009, the HITECH Act set aside about $27 billion to encourage hospitals to use electronic health records. The impact was quite significant. In 2008, less than 10% of hospitals even used electronic health records. And by the early 2020s, that number had grown to more than 95%.

Then in finance and retail, competition pushed companies to adopt new technology. The growth of online banks, investment services, and shopping platforms pushed traditional companies to upgrade their technology to stay competitive and keep customers. Online shopping made up 17% of all U.S. retail sales in the second quarter of 2026.

Education has faced less pressure to adopt new technology. In 2020, the pandemic forced schools to move classes online. The government provided about $190 billion to help K-12 schools pay for computers and internet access. Now that the funding has ended, schools must decide what technology they can afford to keep.

Arjun Arora, Founder and CEO of Advisor.AI, offers insight:

“Education has not fallen behind because it lacks new ideas or the desire to improve. The challenges are simply different. In healthcare and finance, technology helps businesses save time, make money, and meet regulations. Schools have more to consider. They must focus on student success, maintain public trust, and provide a quality education. Any new technology must support these goals while fitting into the way schools already operate.”

Because educational changes take years, it can be hard to measure technology’s impact. Research shows that technology does not always have the same impact on education. Some studies find that computers, learning software, and online classes help students learn better, while others show little improvement. As a result, some school administrators are more reluctant to invest in new technology.

Tight budgets limit schools’ ability to invest in new technology. Public schools and colleges rely on state funding, tuition, and local taxes. Economists call the challenge of making teaching more efficient through technology “Baumol’s cost disease.” Unlike manufacturing, teaching is harder to automate, making cost savings more difficult.

“Money is part of the challenge, but the bigger issues are how schools are structured and how their systems work,” says Arjun Arora. “Most colleges rely on systems and processes that have been in place for years. Changing one often means making changes to several others. Since these decisions affect students’ education and future, schools need to make sure new technology serves a real purpose rather than adopting it just because it is new.”

Universities rely on many older systems to manage student services. Replacing one system often affects others. Decisions can also take longer because faculty and committees are involved.

“One of the biggest challenges is that institutions have historically invested in systems around departments rather than around the student journey. Enrollment has its systems. Academic advising has its systems. Financial aid and career services have their own processes and technology. Each may serve its individual purpose, but students don’t experience their education in departmental categories. They experience one journey,” shares Arora.

When the systems fail to communicate effectively, the responsibility for connecting the dots falls on students, advisors, and staff, resulting in missed opportunities and students who ultimately disengage.

“Modernization needs to start with a different question: How do we give every student a more connected experience, regardless of which department they interact with? That requires institutions to think beyond individual software purchases and toward a connected student success operation.”

When a new technology is adopted in education, it can take years to implement, while students need support now. In order to modernize for the current student, questions regarding the efficacy of implementation come into play.

“Schools have often treated technology upgrades as major projects. They spend months comparing vendors, setting goals, working with different departments, and planning before seeing any results. This may make sense for some large systems, but it should not be the approach for every technology investment. Instead, schools should take smaller steps. They can start by focusing on one goal, one department, or one group of students. Establish what success looks like, involve the people who will actually use the technology, and measure the results before expanding,” explains Arora.

About 4 in 10 college students do not graduate within six years and 1 in 4 never return for a second year. Colleges want to identify struggling students early so they can offer help. However, student information is often spread across systems that do not work together.

“Schools should stop treating student support as separate services and start working together to improve student success,” Arora explains.

Achieving this goal will take more than connecting technology.

“Schools need to bring together information, staff, and resources so students can make better decisions when they need to,” he says.

Schools have often measured technology use rather than its impact on student learning.

Arora says the focus should shift to measuring results instead.

“Are students getting the guidance they need earlier? Are more students progressing toward their academic goals? Are advisors spending less time on administrative work and more time with students?”

He suggested a simple way for schools to measure success.

“Is a student better equipped to understand what comes next and take the steps to get there? If we can consistently answer yes, then we’re making meaningful progress.”

The Advisor AI solution

Advisor.AI provides institutions a way to modernize student success operations in months rather than years.

“Institutions have invested in systems to manage individual parts of the student experience, but haven’t necessarily connected them in ways that improve student outcomes,” he states.

Advisor.AI combines school information and resources to make guidance easier to access and help advisors support students sooner.

“Our goal is to put these tools in place within months, not years. We work with the systems colleges already use rather than asking them to rebuild how they operate,” Arora says.

As budgets tighten and funding runs out, schools must decide if these platforms are worth the investment.

“Success should not be measured by how much technology a school uses,” Arora says. “It should be measured by whether students get the right support when they need it, advisors can better help students, and schools are better able to help students succeed.”

The philosophy Advisor AI employs is outcome-driven, technology-enabled.

“Technology is the enabler. Better student outcomes are the reason we exist.”





