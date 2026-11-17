Most founders start a company because they have a product people want. Few start one because they enjoy reading regulation. Yet somewhere between the first hire and the first foreign client, the rules catch up. A bank asks for an AML policy before it will open an account. A corporate customer sends a long supplier questionnaire. An investor’s lawyers want to know who is responsible for sanctions screening. At that point compliance stops being an abstract duty and starts deciding how fast the business can move.



This is where professional compliance services come in. Used well, they give a company access to specialists it could not yet afford to employ, and an honest outside view of where its processes are weak.

Compliance now affects growth

Banks, partners and investors all look at controls before they commit. A business with documented risk assessments and clear responsibilities gets through onboarding faster. One without them waits, answers follow-up questions and sometimes loses the deal.

The rules are also moving across borders. A UK firm with clients in the EU has to watch two sets of requirements. Anti-money laundering is a good example. From 10 July 2027 the EU Anti-Money Laundering Regulation (AMLR), Regulation (EU) 2024/1624, applies directly in every Member State. Customer due diligence, risk management and internal controls will then follow one EU text from Lisbon to Helsinki, rather than 27 national laws.

Germany shows what that means in practice. In October 2026 the Federal Ministry of Finance circulated a draft bill under which the current Money Laundering Act (GwG) would be repealed on the day the AMLR applies. A new act, the Geldwäschebekämpfungsgesetz (GwBG), would take its place. It would no longer set out the duties themselves, since those now come from Brussels. Instead it covers the German machinery around them: which authority supervises a firm, what has to be registered or notified, and how suspicious activity reports reach the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU). The text is still a draft. The cabinet is expected to decide in December 2026, and parliament may change details.

What changes for management

Several points in the AMLR and the German draft land on the management board rather than the compliance team.

First, one member of the management body has to be named as compliance manager under Article 11 AMLR. That person answers for whether policies and controls fit the firm’s risk profile and whether there are enough resources. In many firms this role currently sits with a head of compliance below board level, so it needs a formal board decision.

Second, the firm needs a compliance officer, known in Germany as the MLRO, with enough seniority and a direct line to the board. The German draft adds a duty to notify the supervisor before the appointment.

Third, firms have to register electronically with the FIU when they start business. They also register with their supervisor, unless they already hold a licence.

Some changes reach beyond the AML department. An EU-wide cap of EUR 10,000 on cash payments for goods and services will apply, and the transparency register will hold more detailed data on beneficial owners. Sales, finance and legal teams will notice these as well.

What outside specialists actually do

Support usually comes in one of two forms. In a project, specialists take on a defined piece of work: a business-wide risk assessment, a new set of policies, a gap analysis against the AMLR or preparation for an audit. In an outsourcing arrangement they run an ongoing function, such as the MLRO role, compliance monitoring, KYC file reviews or internal audit.

Outsourcing makes sense where qualified people are scarce, or where a German branch is too small to justify a full team. It is common among UK and other non-German groups that hold a licence in Germany but run most functions from head office.

Small companies tend to gain the most. When the owner is also handling sales, hiring and cash flow, an adviser helps decide what has to happen now and what can wait. Larger firms bring in support for a market entry, a restructuring or a new piece of regulation.

What cannot be handed over

Outsourcing moves work, not accountability. Article 18 AMLR lets firms outsource AML tasks. They must tell their supervisor in advance, sign a written agreement and keep monitoring the provider, and they remain fully liable for the result. For banks and other institutions, the German draft adds a separate advance notice to BaFin, which may then give instructions directly to the provider.

Six tasks are excluded altogether. They include filing suspicious transaction reports with the FIU and approving the criteria used to detect suspicious activity. Groups should look closely at where their reports are filed. Within a group, reporting can only be passed to an entity in the same Member State. Read literally, a group MLRO in London or Amsterdam filing for the German entity would not meet that condition.

A provider can prepare due diligence files, review screening alerts, draft reports for decision and assemble evidence for the supervisor. Whether to stop a payment under sanctions rules, or to accept a high-risk client, stays with the firm.

Finding problems before a supervisor does

Most compliance failures build up slowly. Nobody is sure who owns a process. Customer files go out of date. A control exists on paper but has not been tested in two years. None of this causes trouble on a given day, but together it leads to findings, fines and strained banking relationships.

People inside a company often stop seeing these gaps. An external reviewer compares how things really run with what the law requires and what peers do, then ranks the results by urgency. The fix is often modest: a clearer reporting line, a two-step approval, a short note recording why a decision was taken, a refresher session for front-office staff. Issues found this way cost far less than issues found by an auditor.

Choosing a provider

The right partner depends on the problem. A start-up may need its first set of policies. A scaling firm may want someone to run its entire AML function. An international group may need a specialist who knows one particular country.

Useful questions include whether the provider has worked in your sector, knows local supervisory practice, is open about fees and reporting, protects your data and can grow with you. UK firms with operations in Germany can, for example, work with S+P Compliance Services, which provides MLRO, compliance officer and internal audit functions for international companies subject to German and EU rules.

Getting changes to stick

A report on a shelf changes nothing. Recommendations work when staff understand why a rule exists, when each action has an owner and when someone checks progress. Short training built around real cases from the business usually does more than long generic courses. Regular reporting tells management whether measures are working.

Leaders set the tone. If the board makes time for training and reacts calmly when someone raises a problem, issues surface early. If mistakes are punished, they get hidden.

For the AMLR, some steps make sense now, whatever the final German text says. List every AMLR duty and give it an owner in the German entity. Name the compliance manager. Build an outsourcing register that shows which tasks stay in-house. Decide who files reports. Prepare the notifications so they can go out once the law is final.

Keeping up to date

The most reliable source is the supervisor. In the UK, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) publishes rules, guidance and consultations on its website. In Germany, the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) does the same for firms operating in the German market, with much of its material also available in English. Reading these regularly and checking internal processes against them gives a business time to plan rather than react.

Conclusion

Good compliance affects which markets a company can enter, which banks will work with it and which investors will back it. External specialists bring knowledge and a fresh view, while management keeps the decisions and the responsibility. The AMLR applies from July 2027 and Germany is rewriting its AML law, so growing firms should check now who in their organisation is responsible for what.