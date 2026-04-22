Why Holly Hoffman Thinks Growth Should Trigger a Sales Tax Conversation Sooner

At a certain stage of growth, many businesses become more sophisticated everywhere except in the places that feel least exciting. They sharpen hiring, pricing, marketing, and operations, then enter new markets with the satisfying sense that the company is finally gaining momentum. Somewhere in the middle of that expansion, another reality starts taking shape. Sales tax, which once felt narrow and manageable, begins to look less like a filing task and more like a measure of how well the business understands the consequences of its own growth.

That is where Holly Hoffman has built her relevance.

Hoffman, founder of Sales Tax Advisory Network and the business behind SalesTaxLady.com, has spent years helping companies see that tax exposure rarely begins when an audit notice lands. It begins earlier, when a business expands across state lines, changes how it sells, adds new revenue streams, or scales faster than its internal understanding can keep pace. By the time the risk becomes obvious, the company is often no longer dealing with a simple oversight. It is about the accumulated cost of postponing a conversation that should have happened much sooner.

Growth Changes the Tax Question Before Most Leaders Notice

A surprising number of operators still think of sales tax as something to clean up later. Hoffman’s perspective is broader than that. She treats it as part of business readiness. The moment a company enters another state, restructures its offers, changes invoicing, or broadens its customer footprint, the tax question changes with it. Some leadership teams recognize that shift immediately. Many do not.

The issue is not just complexity, though multistate compliance is complicated enough on its own. The deeper problem is distance. Leadership is often too far from the details; internal teams may understand pieces without seeing the whole; and growth creates enough forward momentum that it becomes easy to assume the finer points can be sorted out later. In practice, later is usually when the stakes are worse.

What makes Hoffman useful is not only that she knows the rules. It is that she helps businesses connect those rules to the decisions they are already making. A company can feel entirely confident about its growth while overlooking the fact that it has already changed the obligations attached to it. That gap between momentum and preparedness is where her work becomes most relevant.

Why The Business Show Miami Matters

That is what makes Hoffman’s upcoming appearance at The Business Show Miami more than a routine speaking engagement. Held April 29 and 30 at the Miami Beach Convention Center, the event gathers founders, operators, exhibitors, and speakers around the questions ambitious companies tend to ask when they are trying to scale: how to grow, how to expand, how to protect margin, and how to build systems that can support more complexity without buckling under it.

Hoffman will be there as both exhibitor and speaker, which feels fitting given the kind of message she is bringing into that room. She is not showing up to tell business owners that compliance matters in some generic sense. She is making a more pointed argument: growth itself should trigger a better tax conversation.

Her speaking topic reflects that framing. “My presentation is all about avoiding audit and all the inherent risks of not understanding the sales tax rules,” she said, describing a session focused on businesses operating across multiple states and the blind spots that often emerge as they expand.

In a room full of people thinking about scale, that is a more commercially relevant message than it may sound at first. The companies most likely to need it are often not failing. They are doing well enough to create obligations they have not yet fully mapped. That is part of what makes her presence at the show strategically strong. She is entering a founder-heavy environment with a point of view that belongs there.

She Is Positioning Tax as a Growth Issue

This is where Hoffman’s message becomes stronger than a typical compliance pitch. She is not simply arguing that businesses should be more careful. She is arguing that taxes belong inside the broader conversation about operational maturity.

Too often, tax expertise is treated as peripheral to the real business story, something to revisit after the strategic decisions have already been made. Hoffman works against that framing. She places sales tax where it belongs: within the larger questions of risk, expansion, and readiness. By the time an audit begins, the underlying issue has usually been there for a while. The real question is whether anyone recognized the threshold early enough to respond from a position of strength.

Positioned that way, Hoffman looks less like a narrow specialist and more like a guide for a blind spot that growth-stage businesses repeatedly expose in themselves. That is a compelling place to stand at an event built for ambitious companies. She is not there to complicate expansion. She argues that better tax visibility gives expansion a stronger foundation.

Why Her Perspective Connects

Many professionals can speak fluently about tax law. What Hoffman appears to understand particularly well is that expertise alone does not create resonance. Businesses pay attention when they recognize themselves in the conversation.

Her approach seems built around that principle. She listens to how a company actually operates, where it sells, how its revenue is structured, and what assumptions are still hanging on from an earlier stage of the business. Then she identifies where those assumptions no longer hold. That act of translation is what makes her useful to founders, controllers, and staff accountants alike. Each is looking at the same business from a different vantage point, and each needs a version of the truth they can act on.

She also seems to enjoy the work at the level of real human interaction, which is one reason live events suit her. “Everyone’s a client for me, which is what’s awesome, what I love,” she said. In practice, that means she rarely treats a conversation as casual small talk. She listens closely, asks how a business actually operates, and often uncovers tax implications the other person had not considered.

That quality matters because many business owners do not come to the subject eager to dive in. They come to it reluctantly, often after assuming it had little to do with them. Hoffman’s strength is that she can shift that mindset without making people feel cornered or talked down to.

The Better Time to Take Risk Seriously

The strongest idea underneath Holly Hoffman’s work is also the simplest. Businesses should not wait for pressure to tell them what was already true. By the time sales tax becomes urgent, the business has usually been living with the underlying issue for some time.

That is why her message lands as more strategic than technical. She is not asking leaders to become obsessed with taxes. She is asking growth-minded businesses to stop treating tax exposure like an afterthought. Expansion changes the company. Once that happens, it also changes what the company needs to know.

At The Business Show Miami, that argument should feel especially timely because the audience is full of businesses pursuing exactly the kind of movement that makes the issue more pressing. Hoffman understands that leaders do not want more friction. They want fewer surprises. The companies that take that seriously earlier tend to have more options later. That may be the clearest case for her work, and the most persuasive reason her message belongs on that stage.