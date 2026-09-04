Why Startups Fail: Record Funding, Record Shutdowns

SimpleClosure, a firm that handles company wind downs, has published its shutdown data for the first half of 2026, and the picture is more useful than the headline suggests. Anyone asking why startups fail will find the answer sitting in a bank balance rather than in a market thesis.

The data covers US companies the firm helped close between January 1 and June 30. It arrives during the strongest funding period on record, which is precisely what makes it worth reading carefully.

The Two Numbers That Do Not Match

Venture investment climbed 30% in the first half of the year to a record $412.7 billion, based on Crunchbase and PitchBook figures cited in the report. Over the same stretch, SimpleClosure handled its highest shutdown volume compared with the same period in 2025.

Both things are true at once. Capital concentrated at the top of the market while companies raised in earlier, easier conditions ran out of road.

That split explains a lot of the confusion founders feel right now. Your feed shows enormous rounds, and your peers are quietly closing, because those are two different cohorts rather than two views of one market.

Where the Closures Are Concentrated

Software companies lead. SaaS accounted for 27.3% of all SimpleClosure shutdowns this year, the largest single category.

Artificial intelligence companies made up 14.4% of closures in the first half of 2026. That figure has drifted down from 15.9% across all of 2025 and 17.7% in 2024, which suggests the AI cohort is currently better funded rather than better run.

SimpleClosure H1 2026 shutdown data at a glance Measure Figure US venture investment, H1 2026 $412.7 billion, up 30% SaaS share of shutdowns 27.3% AI share of shutdowns, H1 2026 14.4% AI share, full year 2025 15.9% AI share, 2024 17.7% Median B2B SaaS cash at closure $11,900 Median AI cohort cash at closure $30,000

One caveat belongs here. These are companies that hired a firm to close properly, so the sample skews toward founders who planned the ending rather than abandoning it.

The $11,900 Problem

Here is the figure that should change behavior. The median B2B SaaS company had $11,900 left when it closed, and one in five reached exactly zero.

Closing a company is not free. There are filings, final payroll, tax returns, vendor settlements and often legal fees, so a founder who waits until the account is empty has removed the option to close cleanly.

The AI cohort fared better with a median of $30,000, though that is still thin. Compare either number against a single quarter of your own fixed costs and the risk becomes obvious.

What a Healthy Wind Down Actually Costs

Think of an orderly closure as a line item you fund in advance, much like an insurance premium. SimpleClosure’s own multi-year shutdown research shows how consistently founders underestimate it.

Leaving obligations unresolved does not make them disappear. Unfiled returns, unpaid state fees and unreturned equipment tend to follow directors personally, and that shadow can complicate your next raise.

Debt deserves the same discipline. Founders who used non dilutive funding should know exactly what a lender can claim before cash gets tight rather than after.

A Simple Framework for Checking Your Own Runway

Start with three numbers you can pull today: cash on hand, average monthly net burn and committed obligations for the next twelve months. Divide the first by the second and you have your honest runway.

Then subtract a wind down reserve from cash before you do that division. Many advisors suggest keeping one to two months of operating expenses set aside, which turns a forced closure into a chosen one.

Finally, set a decision date rather than a decision trigger. A date on the calendar forces a real conversation, whereas a vague threshold tends to slide month after month while everyone stays busy.

Share the calculation with your co-founder and your board on the same cadence. Runway conversations go badly when one person has been carrying the number alone for a quarter.

Signals to Track Through the Rest of the Year

Watch whether the SaaS share of shutdowns keeps rising into the second half. If it does, expect valuation pressure on early software rounds regardless of headline funding totals.

Watch the AI figure as well. A rising share would suggest the funding cushion is thinning, and that would reset expectations for anyone reading seed funding signals this autumn.

Watch fund formation too, since large vehicles such as recent venture capital funds tell you where the next two years of capital will actually land.

Common Questions About Closing a Company

How much should I reserve for a wind down? Plan for filings, final payroll, tax preparation and vendor settlements, and hold that amount separately from operating cash.

Does closing badly affect my next company? It can. Unresolved filings and unpaid obligations surface in diligence, so a clean closure protects your future credibility.

Is a record funding year good news for my raise? Only if you sit in the categories attracting that capital. Aggregate totals say little about any individual round.

Here is how to think about it. Runway is not a number you check when things feel wrong. It is a number you check on a fixed schedule, precisely so the decision stays yours.