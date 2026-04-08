Winning The Game Without Beating Others

People love neat stories about success. Some say it comes from a lucky break, a rich parent, or the right timing. In my case, a few assume my dad’s career explains mine. That’s a tidy story, but it’s lazy. My view is simple: business is a game, and I wake up every day to win my game.

That mindset matters right now. Many think marketing is over—pandemic hits, budgets get slashed, then AI lands and folks rush to “let ChatGPT run it.” Good luck with that. The work didn’t vanish. It just got harder, and the scoreboard changed. I’m energized by that.

The Drive: It’s A Game, And I Want To Win

Yes, I’m competitive. But not the way you might think. I’m not trying to beat other people. I’m trying to beat the challenge in front of me. That’s a different kind of fire. It’s not fueled by envy or fear. It’s fueled by progress, purpose, and love for the work.

“It’s a game to me, and I want to win.”

Winning, for me, isn’t about exits or headlines. It’s waking up, kissing my wife and kid, and choosing to do something great with the day. It’s staying steady when the crowd says it’s over. It’s showing up when flights are brutal, when a client is panicked, or when a new trend tries to rewrite the rules overnight.

What People Miss About Success

There’s critique out there: “Your dad was successful, so that must be it.” That’s not how it works. Access helps, sure. But access without grit becomes a crutch. I fly to Barcelona for a single day to make something happen. I lead teams through chaos. That doesn’t come from someone else’s résumé. That comes from choosing to play hard every day.

“You’re grinding… leading your team through a pandemic… then AI comes to town and everyone thinks, ‘We’re no longer needed now.’”

We heard it all during COVID. Then again with AI. Each time, people overreact. They say the craft is gone. They say humans are out. Here’s my stance: tools don’t replace leaders, thinkers, and doers who ship results.

On Competitors, Exits, And What Winning Means

Many of our peers have sold their companies. I’m happy for them. That was their win. I don’t feel jealousy—at all. I’ve sat with competitors who told me to “get out too.” We were frenemies. They wanted me to take the same path. That was their plan, not mine.

“I am no jealousy. And I’m like, good for you if that’s what you wanted.”

There’s a false belief that success is zero-sum. It’s not. I can root for others and still chase my own scoreboard. Selling may be right for them. Building may be right for me. Either way, I’m accountable to the mission, my team, and the results.

Why The Game Still Matters

I hear the counterargument: “Isn’t this just ego?” No. Ego screams for applause. The game asks for outcomes. The market is honest. It doesn’t care about your story. It cares about what works.

What keeps me moving is the craft itself—solving tough problems in marketing, finding growth where others miss it, and staying calm when the noise gets loud. AI can write lines. It can’t own the outcome. That part is on us.

Play your own game: Define the win you’re hunting and track it daily.

Define the win you’re hunting and track it daily. Ignore envy: Someone else’s exit doesn’t change your lane.

Someone else’s exit doesn’t change your lane. Use tools, don’t worship them: Leverage AI, but let judgment lead.

Leverage AI, but let judgment lead. Show up when it’s hard: Crises are where leaders are made.

Crises are where leaders are made. Measure outcomes, not optics: Results beat narratives every time.

These aren’t theories. They’re battle-tested habits that carried my teams through a pandemic and into an AI wave. The method is simple: consistent action, clear metrics, and a steady mind.

The Call: Choose Your Scoreboard

My opinion is firm: success comes from playing long games with short feedback loops. Set the goal. Run the reps. Use the tools. Learn faster than yesterday. Celebrate others without copying them. Then do it again tomorrow.

If you’re stuck, pick one metric that matters and move it this week. Have the hard talk with your team. Ship the draft. Take the flight. Don’t wait for perfect. The game doesn’t pause.

Winning isn’t beating everyone else. It’s beating the excuses that say you can’t.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How do you stay motivated when the market shifts?

I shorten the feedback loop. Set a clear metric, act fast, review, and adjust. The quicker the cycle, the stronger the momentum.

Q: What’s your take on AI in marketing?

It’s a powerful tool, not a strategy. Great operators use AI to speed up work, but judgment, positioning, and offers still decide outcomes.

Q: How do you handle competitors who exit and advise you to do the same?

I support their choice and stick to mine. Different goals, different timing. I judge by fit, not by trends.

Q: What if people credit your success to family or luck?

I let the results speak. Access helps, but consistency and accountability keep you in the game. You can’t outsource grit.

Q: What’s one action I can take right now?

Pick one KPI that matters this week and move it by 10%. Rally your team around it. Review Friday. Repeat next week.