Women Entrepreneurs Get a Shot at the Entreprenista 100

Applications for the Entreprenista 100 Awards opened this morning, announced September 8 by Entreprenista Media in New York. The program names the top 100 women business owners of 2026 and judges them on innovation, leadership, revenue growth and community impact.

I used to tell founders that awards were a distraction from building. I was wrong about that, and the reason is simple: recognition creates distribution, and distribution is the thing most good companies are actually short of.

The Deadline That Matters: October 22

The window runs from September 8 through October 22, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. EST. Winners get announced on March 8, 2027, followed by a virtual ceremony that month.

Self-nomination is encouraged, so nobody is waiting to be discovered here. A teammate or PR contact may also apply on the founder’s behalf with her permission, and applicants don’t need to be existing Entreprenista League members.

Entreprenista 100 Awards timeline Stage Date Applications open September 8, 2026 Applications close October 22, 2026, 11:59 p.m. EST Winners announced March 8, 2027 Virtual ceremony March 2027

What the Judges Are Actually Weighing

More than 60 judges sit on the 2026 panel, and the roster is heavy on operators rather than commentators. It includes Candace Nelson of Sprinkles and Pizzana, Julia Hartz of Eventbrite, Sarah Lee of Glow Recipe, Michelle Cordeiro Grant of GORGIE and LIVELY, and Regina Gwynn of the Tory Burch Foundation.

Beyond the core 100, the program singles out five premier categories: Entreprenista of the Year, Innovator of the Year, Changemaker of the Year, Community Builder of the Year and Uplifter of the Year. Each rewards something different, so read them before you write a word.

Justworks returns as supporting sponsor for a second year, joined by IT Cosmetics, Verizon and KIT. Sponsors like these tend to bring their own audiences, which is part of what makes the prize worth more than a badge.

Why Recognition Compounds for Founders

Winners receive coverage across Entreprenista’s media platform and exposure to a community of more than 4,500 members. The award also anchors a celebration held on International Women’s Day.

Here is the mechanic that matters. A credible third party vouching for you shortens every future conversation, whether that conversation involves a customer, a hire or an investor who has never heard your name.

The talent pool keeps growing, too. Census data shows women-owned employer businesses climbing from 1,134,549 in 2017 to 1,356,990 in 2023, a rise of nearly 20% reported in the US Census Bureau Annual Business Survey. More founders means more competition for attention, which is exactly why platforms like this one are worth the application fee.

Build the Application Around Evidence

Ambition is table stakes in a pile of a thousand applications. Specifics are what separate the finalists, so gather your numbers before you start writing.

Pull two years of revenue, headcount and retention figures, even if the numbers are small.

Name one decision you made that a less experienced version of you would have gotten wrong.

Quantify community impact rather than describing it, using hours, dollars or people served.

Pick the single premier category that fits you best instead of hedging across all five.

Then have someone who does not work for you read it cold. If they cannot repeat what your company does after one pass, the application needs another draft, not more adjectives.

Founders who have run pitch cycles already know this discipline, and our breakdown of pitch competition lessons covers the same evidence-first approach.

Questions Founders Ask Before Applying

Do I need to be a member to apply?

No. Entreprenista states that nominees don’t need to be current League members, which widens the field considerably.

Is my company too small?

The criteria weigh innovation, leadership, revenue growth and community impact, so trajectory counts alongside scale. Growth from a small base is still growth.

Can my team apply for me?

Yes, with your permission. Marketing and PR colleagues are explicitly allowed to submit on a founder’s behalf.

After You Hit Submit

Do not let the application be the whole strategy. Awards work best as one input into a visibility plan that also includes customer stories, speaking slots and consistent publishing.

Funding programs run on similar calendars, so stack them. Our coverage of recent grants for women shows how much overlap exists between application windows in any given quarter.

Meanwhile, use the judge list as a map. Several of these founders built companies in adjacent categories to yours, and reading how they talk about their businesses is one of the cheapest ways to find a mentor worth approaching.

Applications close October 22. Put ninety minutes on the calendar this week, pull your numbers, and write the version of your story that a stranger can repeat.