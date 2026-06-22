Workers Lose Track of Old 401(k)s

As job-hopping becomes common in the United States, many workers are leaving retirement money behind. Lost or forgotten 401(k) accounts are piling up, creating a quiet drain on household savings. The issue touches employees across industries and ages, and it is drawing fresh attention from employers and policymakers looking for ways to keep savings on track.

“Losing track of an old 401(k) is an ongoing problem as workers change jobs with increased frequency.”

Frequent job changes, automatic enrollments, and complex plan rules all play a role. While some accounts are intentionally cashed out, many are simply abandoned due to outdated contact details or confusion about how to move funds. Advocates say the result is smaller balances, lost growth, and added fees that cut into retirement readiness.

Why Accounts Go Missing

People switch employers more often than in previous decades. Each move can create a new retirement plan. Over time, workers collect several small accounts that are easy to forget. If addresses or emails are not updated, plan notices can stop reaching former employees. Employers sometimes move plans to new providers, adding another layer of complexity.

Experts say the design of some plans also contributes to the problem. Small balances can be forced out of plans after a worker leaves. Those balances may be sent to safe harbor IRAs, where they sit in low-yield investments if the owner does not act. In other cases, workers intend to consolidate but put it off, then lose track of the account.

The Cost of Fragmented Savings

Financial planners warn that scattered accounts often carry higher fees and may sit in conservative options that lag the market. When accounts are not monitored, investors miss chances to adjust risk, reduce costs, or rebalance. Even small gaps can add up during long careers.

Industry estimates suggest there are many millions of forgotten accounts holding large sums. While figures vary, the trend is clear: lost savings are growing as more people move between jobs. For households, the impact shows up decades later, when retirement checks are smaller than they could have been.

Policy Moves and Industry Efforts

Lawmakers and regulators are seeking fixes. Congress has directed the U.S. Department of Labor to build an online “lost and found” for retirement accounts to help workers locate funds from past employers. The Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation runs a program to connect people with money from terminated plans. Some recordkeepers are testing “auto-portability” services that move small balances to a worker’s new plan when they switch jobs, with consent and safeguards.

Employer groups back steps that make it easier to keep savings attached to a worker through job changes. Consumer advocates want clear disclosures, simpler rollovers, and guardrails to protect small accounts from high fees or inertia. Plan sponsors note that finding former employees can be difficult and costly, especially when contact details are outdated or when companies merge or shut down.

What Workers Can Do Now

While larger fixes are in progress, simple actions can prevent money from getting lost and help recover old accounts:

Update contact information with every former plan and with current providers.

Ask new employers whether roll-ins from prior plans are allowed and what steps are required.

Review past pay stubs and tax forms for plan contributions that point to old accounts.

Search for safe harbor IRAs created after leaving a job with a small balance.

Check state unclaimed property sites and federal resources for retirement benefits.

Keep a simple record of each employer, plan provider, and account number.

Financial advisers often recommend consolidating accounts when possible. Fewer accounts can lower overall fees and make it easier to set an asset mix and monitor risk. Before moving money, workers should compare investment options, plan fees, and protections. Some workplace plans offer low-cost institutional funds that are hard to match elsewhere, while others may have limited choices.

What’s Next

Expect more tools aimed at portability and account recovery. If the national “lost and found” launches as planned, it could help reconnect many workers with missing savings. Broader use of auto-portability and better data-sharing between recordkeepers may also reduce leakage.

For now, the message is practical: track accounts, consolidate when it makes sense, and keep details current. The habit of job-switching does not have to mean lost retirement money. With modest steps from workers and continued action by employers and regulators, more savings can stay invested for the long run.

The latest focus on this issue reflects a basic truth. Preventing fragmentation today can raise balances tomorrow. That is a small change with a big payoff for future retirees.