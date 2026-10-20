What Car Rental and Transportation Operators Are Getting Wrong About Workforce Planning

No one should staff a business from a reactionary position, especially in a business sector heavily influenced by things like seasonal demand. Yet, this is often the case in the transportation sector where the number of rental company employees fluctuates from season to season.

The Fluctuations of Staffing in the Transportation Sector

Staffing by demand takes confident forecasting. Transportation operators should be thinking about who is onboarded and trained well before there is a line of customers at the desk. The first step for operators who find themselves reacting to staffing issues, rather than anticipating them, is to educate themselves around both industry and proprietary data.

As far as the wider industry is concerned, in its 2025 report, Hertz talks about maintaining a “flexible workforce” to accommodate the ongoing and cyclical shifts in demand. This includes part-time and seasonal workers to support during periods of time, like the spring and summer, when the leading rental operator sees spikes in demand.

This additional or flexible workforce can consist of a number of staffing positions, each of which helps in different ways. For instance, in Avis’s 2025 analysis, it reports that 8% of its workforce is made up of “temporary workers.” It adds that these consist of:

Temporary/fixed time workers

Seasonal workers

Interns and students

On-call or casual workers

While each of these options has its place, deploying this kind of multi-faceted workforce requires deep knowledge of data, trends, and predictive technologies. If a transportation operator lacks the structure to execute this at a high level, they can work with a dedicated workforce partner to ensure they’re preparing for staffing during busy seasons and releasing temporary workers during slumps in demand.

What Is a Dedicated Workforce Partner?

A dedicated workforce partner is an external provider who helps with staffing around a company’s operational needs. But they are important for more than talent acquisition. They go beyond a traditional staffing solutions firm by providing strategic answers to recruiting, onboarding, and labor management. They look past the next hire, taking in the big picture and building staffing strategies that are sustainable over time.

In other words, a dedicated workforce partner is a fully integrated form of third-party staffing support. A good dedicated workforce partner works to understand your vision as a transportation operator and what it takes to achieve your goals. They then apply this knowledge to staffing, taking it from a reactionary part of operations to a forward-thinking and results-oriented part of your larger growth engine.

How a Dedicated Workforce Partner Supports Fleet Operators

A dedicated workforce partner tends to focus on staffing efficiency as a top priority. Each hire should answer current demands and optimize a team for the future. That means not just the individual chosen, but the kind of position they fill matters. If you’re handling a seasonal surge, hiring another full-time employee may deal with short-term demand, but it will create long-term financial pressure. A good workforce partner takes all past and predictive data into account, helping navigate the kind of position as well as the ideal talent to fill it.

EDS Service Solutions, which has worked with both Hertz and Avis, is a good example of what this looks like in the car rental industry. (You do want your dedicated workforce partner to go beyond generic staffing to understand the operational cadence of the transportation sector.) As a dedicated workforce partner that specializes in car rental and fleet logistics partnerships, EDS is known for building staffing models around industry-specific needs, like seasonal rental demand. This avoids the long-term financial strain of a fixed headcount.

This has important positive effects on a rental operator’s fleet and workflow. For instance, having adequate staffing during higher demand reduces vehicle downtime, as staff can receive requests and assign cars to customers faster. During pickup, having the right workforce also reduces counter wait times, improving customer satisfaction.

The benefits of a quality dedicated workforce partner’s staffing solutions can also trickle down to employee morale. While there is still a revolving door of staffers on short-term work contracts, this equates to an intentional form of turnover, not a reactionary one. That means expectations are clear from the beginning, which makes staff fluctuations less impactful.

Is Your Staffing Creating Volatility and Costing You?

For executives wondering if staffing is a profitable part of their business operations at the moment, here’s a simple operational audit. Use it to compare recent busy weeks with quieter ones, understand how your staff is operating by location, and start to build that larger picture of how staffing is influencing efficiency over time.

Start with turnaround: How long is it taking for your teams to turn over a vehicle from return through cleaning and inspection? Is the time justified, or are there wait times?

How long is it taking for your teams to turn over a vehicle from return through cleaning and inspection? Is the time justified, or are there wait times? Match your labor to your activities: Look for coverage gaps in staffing during returns, pickups, and customer arrivals that might be hidden by a daily average report.

Look for coverage gaps in staffing during returns, pickups, and customer arrivals that might be hidden by a daily average report. Find consistent delays: If a delay is recurring, why is that happening? Is it due to staff absences? Shift changes? Overtime? Lack of training?

If a delay is recurring, why is that happening? Is it due to staff absences? Shift changes? Overtime? Lack of training? Consider small adjustments: A/B test your data by making a single change. Add coverage for a bottleneck. Adjust scheduling methods. Then track results and check for improvement in correlated areas.

Remember, the question isn’t just if you have enough employees. You want to understand if you have trained people ready to support your customers efficiently and effectively when they arrive. If the timing and quantity of that work demand fluctuates, are you able to see where that happens? That is the first step in using your staff to reinforce service quality and fleet readiness.

Focusing on Staffing for Fleet Readiness

We live in an era where the biggest or best tech stack is seen as the solution to most problems. Often, though, the people running the technology are the key to success or failure. When transportation operators fail to prioritize the fluidity of staffing as a cornerstone element of fleet readiness, they set themselves up for a consistent cycle of struggle. In high-demand seasons, their staff cannot handle orders. During shoulder seasons, that same staff becomes a drain on resources.

Working with a quality dedicated workforce partner allows rental companies to turn turnover into a competitive advantage. Using data to predict workforce needs and establish stronger workflows creates greater efficiencies. The result is better staff morale, smoother customer experiences, and a healthier company over the long haul.