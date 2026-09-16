Working Capital Loan Demand Pulls In a $300M Package

Hong Kong fintech Qupital disclosed a $300 million capital package this week. The money arrives in two shapes: Series C equity, which M Capital led, and asset-backed commitments put up by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alongside Quester Capital. Qupital has not said where the line between those two falls, and that silence is the most instructive part of the whole announcement.

Qupital lends to businesses selling through Amazon, TikTok Shop, Tmall, JD.com and Pinduoduo. If any meaningful share of your revenue runs through a marketplace, this is really a story about you, because what investors just funded is a bet that your sales activity makes better collateral than your balance sheet.

Why Marketplace Sellers Struggle to Borrow

The core problem is timing rather than profitability. Sellers have to buy inventory well before a marketplace releases the proceeds from selling it, so a healthy business can look cash-poor at exactly the moment it is performing best.

Banks find these companies awkward to underwrite quickly. Financial statements arrive late, merchants often trade across several platforms and jurisdictions, and a manual credit review can outlast the buying window it was supposed to serve.

Qupital reads a seller’s real-time trading activity rather than waiting on filed accounts. By its own count, the lender has backed tens of thousands of merchants, moved north of $9.5 billion in loans, and run profitably across the last two years. Those numbers come from the company itself, so treat them as claims rather than audited results.

Reading the Capital Structure, Not the Headline

This is the part worth copying into your own planning. A lending business should not finance every dollar of its loan book with venture equity, because equity is the most expensive money available to any founder.

Splitting the raise lets each type of capital do the job it suits. Equity pays for technology, hiring and genuine company risk, while asset-backed credit funds a predictable pool of loans that behaves more like an asset than a gamble. The same logic applies whenever your growth depends on buying something tangible, which is the argument behind non dilutive funding for equipment-heavy businesses.

Qupital’s September 2026 capital package Item Detail Combined commitments $300 million Equity lead M Capital (Series C) Asset-backed commitments MUFG, Quester Capital Equity and ABS split Not disclosed Cumulative loans processed More than $9.5 billion

What Changes for a Small Operator

Lenders increasingly price you on data you already generate. Your order volume, refund rate, payout timing and platform standing now function as the underwriting file, which means keeping those numbers clean has direct financial value.

MUFG’s participation is the quiet signal here. When a large bank supplies capital through a fintech rather than competing with it, that usually means the bank has decided the segment is worth serving but not worth building for. More of that money should reach smaller sellers over the next few years.

Cheaper access also comes with a familiar trap. Borrowing against sales makes it easy to fund inventory you have not yet proven you can sell, which is one of the quieter reasons why startups fail even during strong funding years.

Practical Steps Before You Apply

Work out your cash conversion cycle first. Measure the days between paying a supplier and receiving marketplace proceeds, because that number defines how much financing you actually need and for how long.

Then price the money honestly. Compare the total cost of a working capital loan against the gross margin on the inventory it will buy, and walk away if the spread does not clearly cover the risk.

Finally, tidy your operating data. Consistent SKU records, accurate refund tracking and a clean platform account history all improve the terms you are offered, and the Small Business Administration publishes useful guidance on preparing for any lender conversation.

Know your cash conversion cycle in days.

Compare loan cost against inventory gross margin.

Keep platform and refund data clean and current.

What to Watch in Marketplace Lending

Qupital plans to expand lending across China, the United States, Japan and Southeast Asia while continuing to develop its risk engine. Watch whether US sellers see meaningfully different terms as that expansion lands, and whether cross-border sellers start pairing this kind of credit with the merchant of record model.

Management has floated several paths from here, among them a public listing, another raise, and buying competitors outright. Consolidation in this niche would matter, because fewer independent lenders usually means less competitive pricing for the merchants borrowing from them.

Quick Answers on Working Capital

What is a working capital loan?

It is short-term financing used to cover everyday operating needs such as inventory or payroll, rather than long-term investments like property or equipment.

Do I need strong financial statements to qualify?

Increasingly, no. Lenders in this segment underwrite against live sales and platform activity, which favors young businesses with short trading histories.

How much should a working capital loan cost?

Costs vary widely by lender and risk profile, so compare the all-in cost against the margin on whatever the loan will buy before signing anything.