Workplace Culture: What the Best Small Firms Get Right

Great Place To Work and Fortune published the 2026 Best Small and Medium Workplaces lists on August 27, drawing on 1.3 million confidential employee responses gathered across companies employing 7.3 million people in the United States. Lumin Digital topped the medium list, and Abile Group led among small companies.

Running a small company is hard, and a rankings announcement can feel like something happening to other people. It is not. The trust numbers underneath these lists translate directly into growth, and workplace culture turns out to be one of the few advantages a 40-person team genuinely holds over a 4,000-person one.

Inside the 2026 Rankings

Eligibility is narrower than most people assume. Companies with 10 to 99 US employees compete for the small list, while those with 100 to 999 compete for the medium list. Every entrant must already hold Great Place To Work Certification.

Scores come from 60 questions in the Trust Index survey. More than 30,000 responses fed the small company ranking, and over 240,000 fed the medium one, so the sample is deep rather than symbolic.

The gap between honorees and everyone else is stark. At medium winners, 96% of employees called their company a great place to work, which runs 37% above the typical workplace of comparable size. Small winners reached 98%.

Beyond the top names, the lists skew toward unglamorous industries. Roofing, staffing, federal contracting and community banking all placed near the top, which suggests culture is not a technology sector luxury.

The Revenue Gap Trust Creates

Here is the number that should reframe this from a feel-good story into a business one. Great Place To Work found that higher trust levels drove as much as 7.5 times higher revenue growth at companies with 10 to 99 employees.

For firms in the 100 to 999 range, the multiplier was 3.4 times. Notice the direction. The smaller the company, the larger the effect, because a single disengaged person represents a bigger share of total output.

Trust impact by company size, per Great Place To Work 10 to 99 employees Up to 7.5x higher revenue growth 100 to 999 employees Up to 3.4x higher revenue growth Best Small Workplaces positive rating 98% of employees Best Medium Workplaces positive rating 96% of employees

Michael C. Bush, who leads Great Place To Work, framed high-trust leadership as a strong predictor of future performance regardless of market conditions. That is a bigger claim than it first appears, because it puts culture upstream of results rather than downstream.

Why Sub-100 Teams Have the Edge

Large employers build culture through policy. They write handbooks, run engagement surveys and roll out programs. By the time any of it reaches a frontline employee, several layers have diluted the intent.

You do not have that problem. On a team of 30, the founder is visible daily.

People read tone, priorities and fairness directly from you, without translation. That immediacy cuts both ways, but it is leverage.

It also means you can fix things quickly. A policy that is not working can change on Monday, and that responsiveness is precisely what the Trust Index measures.

Building Trust When You Cannot Buy Perks

Most small companies cannot match enterprise compensation or benefits. So compete on the things that cost time rather than money, because those are what the survey data actually rewards.

Explain the reasoning behind decisions, especially unpopular ones

Share revenue and runway numbers on a predictable schedule

Make promotion criteria written and visible before anyone asks

Respond to raised concerns within a week, even if the answer is no

Give credit publicly and deliver corrections privately

Compensation still matters, of course. If you are stretching to keep people, understand how small business health insurance costs are moving next year, because benefits pressure is real and rising for teams your size.

Certification itself is worth considering as a hiring tool. Candidates increasingly research employers before applying, and third-party validation carries weight that a careers page cannot.

Common Questions About Small Company Culture

Is our team too small to bother measuring culture?

No. Ten US employees is the eligibility floor for the small list, and informal check-ins stop scaling somewhere around fifteen people anyway.

Does culture work matter during a hiring freeze?

It matters more. Retention becomes your only lever when you cannot backfill, and the labor picture is uneven right now. Employers have shifted approach as Gen Z hiring slowed across larger companies.

How long before culture changes show up in results?

Expect two to three quarters. Fortune‘s own reporting on the honorees, published in its coverage of the 2026 lists, describes people practices compounding over years rather than weeks.

You already know that running a business is exhausting and that culture work feels like the thing you will get to once revenue stabilizes. The data politely disagrees with that sequencing.

Start with one habit this month rather than a program. Pick the decision your team least understood recently, explain your reasoning openly, and ask what you missed. Trust gets built in those specific moments, not in an annual survey.