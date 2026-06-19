Your Reviews Are Training AI

Consumers are turning to AI to decide where to shop. The businesses it recommends are the ones with recent, credible reviews spread across the web.

For years, a business’s online reputation came down to the reviews and discussions a customer found after typing a few keywords into a search engine. That journey is changing. In BrightLocal’s 2026 survey, the share of consumers using ChatGPT and other AI tools for business recommendations jumped from 6% to 45% just one year later, competing directly with Google and Facebook.

That shift changes what it takes to get in front of customers. The SEO tactics that once helped with search rankings matter less now, and LLMs lean on something harder to game. “The playbook for visibility used to be fairly predictable,” says Michael Lai, CEO of consumer review platform SmartCustomer, a company helping businesses build brand reputation for AI search. “AI rewrote it. But one signal matters more than ever: what real customers say about you.”

That signal now travels further than researching shoppers clicking through blue links. It’s become evidence for AI models to synthesize trusted sources from across the web and fold them into a recommendation. “Reviews were always a trust signal to customers,” Lai says. “Now, they’ve become a primary one for AI models. AI reads them the way a careful shopper would, then answers in seconds.”

How AI uses your reviews

AI draws on customer feedback in more than one way, and it helps to know which. “A lot of people assume AI just knows things,” Lai says. “There are really two systems at work. One was trained maybe months ago and holds an impression of your reputation from that point in time. The other goes out and reads the web the moment someone asks about you. That puts a premium on having something current to find.”

The first system explains why early impressions stick. Models don’t necessarily store reviews one by one. They pick up patterns, so when customers keep raising the same points about a business, that impression becomes the model’s shorthand for it, for better or worse.

The second system explains why fresh activity matters. AI search tools pull live pages as they answer, which rewards businesses that stay active. One analysis found that those actively collecting and responding to reviews appeared in 75% of AI-generated recommendations, against 1% of those with no review presence. Researchers who altered publication dates across seven major models found that fresher content consistently ranked higher, even when older content was just as relevant.

Both systems are looking for the same thing: evidence that real people are talking about you. An Ahrefs study of 75,000 brands found that branded web mentions, how often a business is referenced across reviews, articles, and forums, were the strongest predictor of visibility in Google’s AI Overviews. “AI models are measuring how much real conversation exists about you,” Lai says. “It cares less about what you say about yourself and more about what everyone else is saying, and that comes from your buyers sharing their experiences in relevant places.”

Spread your reviews across platforms

Because AI synthesizes from many sources, no single platform gives it the full picture. AI models learn from the places people already leave feedback, including Google reviews, the Better Business Bureau, Tripadvisor, Yelp, and SmartCustomer. The businesses that show up are the ones with a consistent record across several of them. A reputation concentrated in a single spot gives AI a narrow, easily skewed view, and leaves room for competitors to define it instead.

What to do now

The strategy isn’t complicated, but it’s continuous. Ask customers for feedback in more than one place. Build review requests into the everyday customer experience to make it more seamless to collect fresh reviews. Encourage specifics over generic praise, since detail gives AI more to work with. Respond to reviews, including negative ones, because a helpful reply signals accountability to readers and machines alike. And run an audit to see what AI tools say about you, noting which competitors and sources they cite.

“You can’t bury a bad brand anymore,” Lai says. “The strategy that lasts for great businesses is to keep earning honest, current feedback and let it build where AI can find it.”





