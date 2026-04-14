RTX Cuts 2025 Profit Outlook Amid Tariffs

RTX lowered its 2025 profit forecast on Tuesday, citing higher costs tied to tariffs on steel and aluminum imposed under former President Donald Trump. The move comes despite solid demand for the company’s engines and aftermarket services, highlighting how trade policy is affecting a stressed supply chain and corporate planning.

The aerospace and defense group said tariff exposure and market uncertainty are weighing on margins. Executives signaled that pricing pressure and material costs are likely to persist into next year, even as air travel and maintenance cycles continue to lift sales.

Tariffs Add Strain to a Tight Supply Chain

Tariffs on imported steel and aluminum have pushed up input costs for manufacturers that depend on specialty metals. For aerospace suppliers, those inputs are essential for engines, airframes, and repair parts. RTX also faces longer lead times and logistics challenges as suppliers pass through higher costs.

Management linked the forecast cut to the policy environment. The company has previously quantified the exposure:

“RTX had warned of an $850 million hit from the trade war, though it was based on the assumption that steel and aluminum tariffs remain at 25%, China tariffs remain at 145% and global reciprocal tariffs remain at 10%.”

Those assumptions show how sensitive earnings are to trade measures. Even minor changes to duty rates or scope can swing cost projections across large production programs.

Demand Holds Up, But Costs Bite

Commercial aviation recovery continues to support RTX’s engine sales and maintenance, repair, and overhaul work. Airlines are flying more and extending fleets, which benefits service revenue. The company said demand for aftermarket services remains strong, helping offset some cost pressure.

Still, higher material and logistics costs are reducing the benefit of that growth. Uncertainty over future tariff levels also complicates contract pricing with airlines and defense customers, who often lock in rates months or years ahead.

Investor and Industry Reactions

Investors often reward clear guidance. A forecast cut, even if expected, can pressure shares in the short term. Analysts say the market will watch how RTX manages pass-through pricing, supply chain efficiency, and mix of higher-margin services to protect earnings next year.

Suppliers face similar headwinds. Smaller machine shops and foundries that provide components can be hit harder by tariffs, since they lack scale to hedge or absorb swings in metal prices. That can ripple back to prime contractors through delays and higher quotes.

What the Numbers Signal

Projected impact: The company has flagged a potential $850 million headwind from tariff-related effects under current assumptions.

The company has flagged a potential headwind from tariff-related effects under current assumptions. Tariff assumptions: 25% on steel and aluminum imports; 145% on China-related tariffs; and 10% in global reciprocal tariffs.

25% on steel and aluminum imports; 145% on China-related tariffs; and 10% in global reciprocal tariffs. Operational offset: Strong engines and aftermarket services demand is helping cushion the blow but not fully eliminating it.

Policy, Pricing, and the Road Ahead

Trade policy remains a key variable for aerospace planning. If tariffs stay in place, manufacturers may intensify efforts to localize sourcing, seek waivers for specialty alloys, or renegotiate long-term supply contracts. If duties change, companies will still need months to reset procurement and pricing.

Customers will feel the effects. Airlines could see higher prices for parts and maintenance. Defense programs may face budget trade-offs as material costs rise. Those pressures land in a market already managing labor shortages and quality bottlenecks.

For RTX, execution will matter as much as policy. Expanding high-margin services, improving yield in production, and leaning on scale purchasing can help contain costs. Clear communication on program timelines and pricing will also be important for investors and customers.

RTX’s update highlights the tension between strong end-market demand and policy-driven cost pressure. The forecast cut signals caution on 2025 margins while the company leans on services strength to steady performance. Watch for any changes to tariff rates, signs of supplier stabilization, and RTX’s pricing strategy across engines and maintenance contracts. Those factors will shape earnings quality and cash flow as the industry moves through the next year.