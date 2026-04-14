How Romney Studios Is Challenging Traditional Fitness for Women Over 40

For decades, the dominant message in the fitness industry has remained the same: work harder, push your body as hard as you can, and the results will follow. High-intensity workouts, back-to-back cardio classes, and calorie-focused activities were the first things trainers would suggest to see real progress. For many women, especially those who grew up during the rise of fitness culture, this idea felt logical, and thus, they internalized it.

However, for an increasing number of women over 40, that idea has begun to break down. It’s not that they’re inconsistent or not disciplined. In many cases, they are more motivated than ever. They exercise regularly, eat well, and follow a structured workout routine as told. Yet, their results don’t show. Their energy drops, recovery takes longer than usual, and their sleep schedules become inconsistent. Instead of feeling stronger, they end up feeling depleted. This is the issue that Romney Studios was built to address. Not by asking women to do more, but by questioning whether the system was ever really designed for them to thrive.

A Model Built on a New Premise

Erin Romney created Romney Studios with the idea that women’s bodies are not static, and fitness shouldn’t treat them in that way. Traditional programs tend to assume that a person has a stable physiological baseline, meaning stress is manageable, recovery is predictable, and the hormones are fluctuating within narrow ranges. That assumption may be true for some people, but it becomes increasingly inaccurate as women move through different stages in their lives, including perimenopause, menopause, postpartum recovery, and long periods of sustained stress.

Romney Studios treats training as just part of the equation. Instead of asking how hard a workout can be, the model asks a more specific question. Things like: “What kind of stress is appropriate at this time?” and “What else is this person managing?” are important considerations. That difference reframes fitness as a means of staying regulated.

When Intensity Stops Being Productive

Exercise is, by definition, a form of stress. In controlled amounts, that stress creates better adaptation, such as stronger muscles, improved cardiovascular health, and better metabolic efficiency. What’s more important is actually not intensity, but how exercise is applied.

For women navigating hormonal fluctuations or chronically high demands, their bodies may already be under significant strain. Adding repetitive high-intensity workouts into that environment does not always necessarily lead to adaptation. In many cases, it only worsens fatigue.

This is where many traditional programs fall short. They treat all stress as “beneficial,” without actually accounting for the overall load this person is taking on. A high-intensity cardio class can be effective, but layered on top of poor sleep, work pressures, and hormonal shifts, it can tip the body into a state where recovery becomes a severely limiting factor. Romney Studios addresses this by redefining what “effective” exercise looks like. Progress isn’t defined by exhaustion, but by how well the body responds over time.

Hormone-Informed Training as a Framework

At the core of the studio’s philosophy is hormone-informed training, a model that integrates an understanding of how hormonal changes can influence one’s energy levels, recovery, and performance. This is not reducing women to their biology, but acknowledging that biology shapes how the body processes stress.

Hormones play a role in everything from sleep quality to inflammation to muscle repair. When those hormonal systems change, the same workout routine that once produced positive results can begin to have diminishing returns.

Rather than applying a fixed routine, Romney Studios builds variability into its programming. Strength work, Pilates, balance training, and low-impact conditioning are combined in ways that are meant to support both performance and recovery. The goal is not to eliminate challenge, but to distribute it more intelligently. This allows clients to maintain consistency without overwhelming the bodily systems that support long-term progress.

Recovery Is Part of the Work

One of the more distinct aspects of the Romney Studios model is how it treats recovery. In many fitness environments, recovery is seen as optional, or something reserved only for rest days. At Romney Studios, recovery is integrated into the training structure.

Treatments like infrared therapy, red light exposure, and low-impact movement are not just luxuries. They are part of a broader system designed to regulate the nervous system, improve circulation, and support tissue repair. This reflects a different view on performance. Strength is not just built during the workout; it is also reinforced during recovery. Without adequate recovery, intense movements lose their effectiveness.

By structuring recovery, the studio shifts how clients think about their progress. Rest is no longer seen as a sign of weakness or inconsistency. It becomes a necessary component of the body’s adaptation.

A Response to an Evolving Audience

The rise of hormone-informed fitness reflects changes in how women engage with health and longevity. Women are staying active later in life. They are asking more detailed questions about how sleep, stress, and hormones can affect their athletic performance. They are also less willing to accept one-size-fits-all programs, especially when they produce inconsistent results.

At the same time, the demands on their time and energy have only increased. Many are balancing careers, caregiving, and personal health in ways that create ongoing stress. The combination of higher expectations and higher demands requires a more precise approach to fitness. Romney Studios meets women where they are and offers a system that’s adapted to the individual, rather than asking the person to conform to the system.

Greater Accessibility Without Oversimplifying

A common misconception about lower-intensity or recovery-focused training is that it is easier or less effective. Romney Studios challenges that assumption by maintaining a high-standard program while adjusting the intensity.

Workouts are designed to be repeatable and adaptable, allowing clients to engage at different levels without ever feeling excluded. This is particularly important for women who may be returning to fitness after a period of inconsistency, injury, or other major life changes.

The studio’s approach does not rely on intimidation tactics or comparison to get women on board. Instead, it creates an environment where clients can train seriously without being measured against a fixed benchmark. This balance of accessibility and rigor is part of what allows the model to work across a wide range of starting points.

From Individual Insight to Structured Systems

The foundation of Romney Studios is rooted in observation. Over time, the patterns become too difficult to ignore: the clients who thrived were not always the ones doing the most, but the ones whose training aligned with their current capacity in life.

Rather than cycling through trends, the studio integrates multiple modalities into a cohesive framework. Strength training builds muscle and bone density. Pilates supports better alignment and core stability. Balance work improves coordination and injury prevention. Recovery modalities regulate stress and support repair. Each component serves a specific function, but the effectiveness truly comes from how they are strategically combined.

What This Means for Long-Term Fitness

The implications of this model extend beyond a single studio. If traditional fitness is built around short-term output, hormone-informed training is built around sustainability. It does more than ask how a workout feels in the moment; it asks how it contributed to long-term strength, mobility, and energy.

For women over 40, this distinction becomes increasingly important. The goal is not just to maintain activity, but to improve overall function, such as being able to move well, recover efficiently, and sustain energy over time. It’s a total shift in priorities. Instead of focusing only on intensity, it’s more about doing the right things to improve consistency.

A More Sustainable Standard

The appeal of Romney Studios’ approach is not a shortcut or an “easier” path, but a precise, knowledgeable one. Aligning training with the realities of hormonal changes, stress, and recovery creates a system that can truly evolve with the individual. This makes it particularly relevant for women who have outgrown traditional fitness advice but are not willing to disengage from their health.

Fitness becomes less about proving that you’re putting in effort and more about supporting real function. For women over 40, that distinction can determine whether a routine remains sustainable or becomes another source of strain. The work being done at Romney Studios is about redefining what it means to train well for the long term.